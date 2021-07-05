Corporate Climate Claims in Australia Now Subject to Hard Regulatory Review

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Back in May, WUWT published an academic claim that weak climate promises could be used as a trap, to leverage real corporate climate expenditure. This scenario is now unfolding in Australia.

Green claims to be put under microscope

Angela Macdonald-Smith

Senior resources writer

Jul 4, 2021 – 4.00pm

Companies can expect scrutiny of their climate claims and targets will only intensify, with oil and gas producers right in the firing line.

While sensitivity around greenwashing claims has been mounting for many months, it is now moving to another level as ESG issues shoot up the agenda for investors, lenders and other stakeholders, and green credentials start to have a monetary value.

“We are moving into an environment where environmental performance has now got a financial value, and [that] means you bring a whole new level of scrutiny to performance claims that are being made to the market,” says Emma Herd, EY’s new partner, climate change and sustainability.

…

Regulators have already been particularly active, whether in the case of financial reporting, financial products labelling or documentation for capital raisings or loans.

…

Most recently, Tamboran Resources was put through the wringer by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission over its commitment in the prospectus for its $61 million IPO to be a net zero emissions gas producer from the outset.

ASIC required the Northern Territory gas explorer to remove references in the prospectus to clean and potential production and add detail on its net zero pledge, which Tamboran CEO Joel Riddle says was a key element behind the success of the float with today’s market super-focused on ESG.

…