Climate Lawsuits

Corporate Climate Claims in Australia Now Subject to Hard Regulatory Review

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Back in May, WUWT published an academic claim that weak climate promises could be used as a trap, to leverage real corporate climate expenditure. This scenario is now unfolding in Australia.

Green claims to be put under microscope

Angela Macdonald-Smith
Senior resources writer
Jul 4, 2021 – 4.00pm

Companies can expect scrutiny of their climate claims and targets will only intensify, with oil and gas producers right in the firing line.

While sensitivity around greenwashing claims has been mounting for many months, it is now moving to another level as ESG issues shoot up the agenda for investors, lenders and other stakeholders, and green credentials start to have a monetary value.

“We are moving into an environment where environmental performance has now got a financial value, and [that] means you bring a whole new level of scrutiny to performance claims that are being made to the market,” says Emma Herd, EY’s new partner, climate change and sustainability.

Regulators have already been particularly active, whether in the case of financial reporting, financial products labelling or documentation for capital raisings or loans.

Most recently, Tamboran Resources was put through the wringer by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission over its commitment in the prospectus for its $61 million IPO to be a net zero emissions gas producer from the outset.

ASIC required the Northern Territory gas explorer to remove references in the prospectus to clean and potential production and add detail on its net zero pledge, which Tamboran CEO Joel Riddle says was a key element behind the success of the float with today’s market super-focused on ESG.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/policy/energy-and-climate/green-claims-to-be-put-under-microscope-20210702-p5868g

The full AFR article is well worth reading, if you have any exposure to large Aussie mining firms.

Why is this happening? In my opinion what is happening is a consequence of decades of suicidal corporate complacency in the face of increasingly absurd climate demands. For years corporate executives have allowed themselves to be lulled into believing they could get away with empty climate promises, a little PR greenwashing to spice up their annual report. Now they are realising, too late, that the noose is tightening – those empty promises they were lured into making are actually legally enforceable commitments.

If large corporations had challenged climate insanity from the start, instead of pretending to comply, they wouldn’t be in this horrible situation of having to try to live up to their impossibly expensive climate promises.

Bruce Cobb
July 5, 2021 6:33 am

They made their bed, now they get to lie in it. Plenty of Climate Fakers out there, trying to game the Climate system.

0
Reply
John Bell
July 5, 2021 6:43 am

Why not lie about corporate climate achievements? the whole climate thing top to bottom is a big lie anyway, it is all a virtue signalling exercise.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Bell
July 5, 2021 7:27 am

They tried that, now regulators are checking the lies.

1
Reply
Mervyn
July 5, 2021 6:45 am

They keep saying, “Rely on the science.” So, I challenge any Australian corporation or any any government to provide reference to just one single peer reviewed study cited in any IPCC report that demonstrates CO2 emitted from human activities is causing catastrophic global warming, and is the key driver of climate change.

I cannot find a single citation in any IPCC report because there isn’t one.

2
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Mervyn
July 5, 2021 7:59 am

Are you sure? I thought all the IPCC reports had the doomsday conclusions. Not that the actual body of the work said so or was even near to proving it, but the conclusions and the executive summaries that were tacked on, mostly with no relationship to the guts of the paper, certainly were all cataclysmic.

0
Reply
paranoid goy
July 5, 2021 7:14 am

…a consequence of decades of suicidal corporate complacency…

They have monopolised and homogenised and outsourced all human endevour to the point where there are not enough workers for their children to boss over. This “function” of policing the mega corporations on vague parameters shall be done by the otherwise unemployable offspring of the shareholders. The better to “extract value from the revenue stream”.
Make-work for rich kiddies, just make-work… paid from our taxes!

0
Reply
Waza
July 5, 2021 7:38 am

These woke organisations claim transparency, however I suspect anyone wanting to get the the bottom of “100%” renewable electricity contracts or offsets will come up against many roadblocks.

Melbourne city council is an example.
#1 They claim 100% renewable electricity from their contract with the Crowlands wind farm. The real time output from this farm has been about 1% capacity for the last 4 hours. No wind at all. Their 100% claim is dodgy.
#2 They have paid offsets for all their vehicles via several contracts which don’t actually remove CO2 from the atmosphere. One is the contribution of a hydro scheme in Indonesia. Melbourne city council is not actually using less fossil fuels and neither is Indonesia. I suspect also some serious double dipping.
While it is clear Melbourne city council is bsing, it is virtually impossible to find details to confirm

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 5, 2021 7:45 am

The only sensible course now for the companies is to pay their fines instead of crippling their companies further. Make an announcement that you they are in the mining business and although we do everything to comply with best practices and meet all environmental requirements, it is the nature of the business that there are limitations to what can be done.

Remind everybody that the Green New Deal will engender the biggest demand for minerals and metals that the world has ever seen. Big, successful, economic mines are the Green New Deal’s largest partner. Don’t expect more.

Hey, maybe I should set up a consultancy in Australia!

1
Reply
Komerade cube
Reply to  Gary Pearse
July 5, 2021 8:03 am

Or, just stop. Stop selling their products to Aus. The lying greens can eat cake.

0
Reply
Derek Wood
July 5, 2021 8:03 am

ESG? Could that be Environmental Sensitivity Greenwashing? What’s wrong with calling it what it is: BS?

0
Reply
