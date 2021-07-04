By Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department - link, Public Domain, link.
Alarmism

Academic: Miami Building Collapse an “Early Warning” of Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Visiting Lecturer in Sustainable Development Ran Boydell, The horrific collapse of the condo building in Surfside may be a warning of things to come, if we don’t reduce CO2 emissions.

Most buildings were designed for an earlier climate – here’s what will happen as global warming accelerates

July 3, 2021 1.29am AEST
Ran Boydell
Visiting Lecturer in Sustainable Development, Heriot-Watt University

Climate change will affect every aspect of our lives – including the buildings we live and work in. Most people in the US, for example, spend about 90% of their time indoors. Climate change is fundamentally altering the environmental conditions in which these buildings are designed to function.

Architects and engineers design buildings and other structures, like bridges, to operate within the parameters of the local climate. They’re built using materials and following design standards that can withstand the range of temperatures, rainfall, snow and wind that are expected, plus any geological issues such as earthquakes, subsidence and ground water levels.

When any of those parameters are exceeded, chances are some aspect of the building will fail. If there are high winds, some roof tiles may be ripped off. If, after days of heavy rain, the water table rises, the basement might flood. This is normal, and these problems cannot be designed out entirely. After the event has passed, the damage can be repaired and additional measures can reduce the risk of it happening again.

The tragic recent collapse of an apartment building in Miami in the US may be an early warning of this process gaining speed. While the exact cause of the collapse is still being investigated, some are suggesting it might be linked to climate change.

Whether or not the link to climate change proves to be true, it is nevertheless a wake up call to the fragility of our buildings. It should also be seen as a clear demonstration of a critical point: wealth does not protect against the effects of climate change. Rich nations have the financial clout to adapt more rapidly and to mitigate these impacts, but they can’t stop them at the border. Climate change is indiscriminate. Buildings are vulnerable to these impacts no matter where in the world they are, and if anything, the modern buildings of developed countries have more things in them that can go wrong than simpler traditional structures.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/most-buildings-were-designed-for-an-earlier-climate-heres-what-will-happen-as-global-warming-accelerates-163672

I tried to find Ran Boydell’s staff entry on the Heriot-Watt university website, but his name didn’t appear in my search.

As for Ran’s claim about the building collapse being caused by climate change. We are used to climate scientists trying to opportunistically attach themselves to any recent crisis, to push their fear mongering. But in my opinion trying to exploit the Miami building collapse, before the investigation has concluded, while people are still searching for bodies, sets a new low for this kind of behaviour.

Frozenohio
July 4, 2021 10:10 am

Sure, why not? LOL

Anti_griff
Reply to  Frozenohio
July 4, 2021 10:56 am

Lawsuit against Exxon Mobil? Exxon knew 60 years ago?

John Tillman
July 4, 2021 10:10 am

Never let a disaster go to waste.

Pop Piasa
Reply to  John Tillman
July 4, 2021 10:48 am

“traveling lecturer”
AKA ambulance chasing hawker of leftist snake oil.

Derg
Reply to  Pop Piasa
July 4, 2021 11:08 am

I wonder if Griff or Simon wrote this

MarkW
Reply to  Derg
July 4, 2021 11:13 am

Too many big words in the article.

markl
July 4, 2021 10:14 am

“Never let a crisis go to waste” is a motto of the AGW fearmongers.

Scissor
Reply to  markl
July 4, 2021 10:29 am

AGW is build on shaky ground, in fact, its foundation is weak.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  markl
July 4, 2021 11:30 am

The entirety of the alarmist climate scam is summed up in H.L. Mencken’s 1918-era quote from his book “In Defense of Women.”

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.
― H.L. Mencken, “In Defense Of Women”

Rud Istvan
July 4, 2021 10:16 am

This is getting a lot of South Florida attention. One of Biden’s cabinet suggested sea level rise. NOPE.
The 2018 engineering inspection showed seriously deteriorating concrete from corroding rebar (thing is on the ocean, and they did not use epoxy coated rebar to prevent salt corrosion), especially under the pool plaza which also had an improperly designed waterproofing. And this morning, as the implosion crew was drilling to place explosives in the remaining vertical columns to take the remaining portion down, it was discovered that there is less ‘Tbar’ tying the remaining vertical columns to the foundation slab than the design had called for. At that time, rebar was super expensive.
So:
-flawed design 1980 (flat rather than sloped waterproofing-no drainage)
-construction corners cut 1981 (bare steel, not enough steel)
-poor maintenance detected 2019 but deferred for cost reasons until mandatory 40 year building recertification.

Collapse just before overdue concrete repair was scheduled to start in July.
NOTHING climate related despite the nutty professor.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 4, 2021 10:20 am

Good summary. The original crooks are long gone.

Pauleta
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 4, 2021 11:12 am

But if the construction company was distressed by the upcoming global warming and Covid, we probably can tie this tragedy to both, right?

Ric
July 4, 2021 10:16 am

Intellectual dishonesty and stupidity know no boundaries these woke days…

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Ric
July 4, 2021 10:23 am

The agenda is all that counts. The main media outlets have burned their journalism reputations in a self immolation by now pushing false agenda driven narratives on everything from Trump to COVID to the Climate Scam.

Scissor
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 4, 2021 10:32 am

And they have no problem with children being used as human shields.

http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/2021/07/04/wuhan-flu-the-children-are-our-human-shields/

shrnfr
July 4, 2021 10:16 am

Climate change causes dementia.

Build a building using concrete and rebar next to the ocean and have the basement be below sea level and not tend it and that is caused by CO2? Sorry drekbrain, I think not.

Notanacademic
July 4, 2021 10:19 am

Perhaps we should stop people visiting the coliseum in Rome. Its withstood the roman warm period the MWP and the LIA I’m not sure it can take much more.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Notanacademic
July 4, 2021 11:24 am

No rebar. But the non-fossil fuel based wooden coliseum floor and beam structure on the interior long ago decayed away. Cut stone blocks in compression loading arch designs are how they survive in those Rome mild winters (little freeze thaw cycling).

Joel O'Bryan
July 4, 2021 10:21 am

There is zero evidence that ground water intrusion (allegedly related to claimed sea level rise under the Climate Scam) led to that condo collapse. None. People claiming that are just making sh!# up to serve an agenda. Any academic who claims this, and should know better, is simply a liar.

What seems obvious to me is the structural slab underneath the condo pool was catastrophically compromised by a break-up/rupture in the pool plumbing and the pool itself that sent tens of thousands of gallons of poll water into an already weakened structure The structural slab and columns already had been noted with extensive rebar corrosion from what was likily a leaking pool for years. There are pictures of standing water in the pool pump-filter room under neath the slab that supported the pool. Chlorinated pool water easily leads to corrosion of rebar through cracks in concrete that had been noted but not repaired.

That inrush of pool water likely led to a slab-column punch through under the weakened corroded reinforced concrete. When the slab gave way, the entire side of that condo collapsed like an implosion demolition under failing columns to a impulse dynamic loading.

Ed Zuiderwijk
July 4, 2021 10:21 am

You could set your watch on some self-appointed ‘expert’ blaming an obvious case of concrete rot on ‘climate change’.

co2isnotevil
July 4, 2021 10:26 am

Calling bad design and inadequate maintenance the result of climate change is as silly and uninformed as blaming Trump for the current illegal immigration crisis, although, there’s a lot we can legitimately blame on the fake fear of climate change.

Krishna Gans
July 4, 2021 10:27 am

Where I live, the house was built around 1900, have I to fear al collapse ?
Btw, it would be the very first building collapsing because of CC.
In general, they collapse because of bad concrete, to much sand, but mostly following the money, and you know the reason.

SMC
July 4, 2021 10:34 am

“…trying to exploit the Miami building collapse, before the investigation has concluded, while people are still searching for bodies, sets a new low for this kind of behaviour.”

A good leftist never lets a tragedy go to waste. Anything that can be used to push their message and agenda, will be used. The ends justify the means.

Coeur de Lion
July 4, 2021 10:35 am

MIAMI STREETS appeared In BBC Shukman’s many-layered lying when Trump pulled the American taxpayer out of the Paris Agreement. MIAMI STREETS appeared as one of the three lies tarnishing the end of Attenboro’s marvellous Blue Planet. No one mentions that much of Miami was built below King Tides level and that eastern Florida is sinking tectonically. MIAMI STREETS is southern POLAR BEARS

Derek Wood
July 4, 2021 10:59 am

It collapsed right into its own footprint. The corrosion must have been very evenly distributed.

MarkW
Reply to  Derek Wood
July 4, 2021 11:21 am

Nothing at all unusual about a building collapsing straight down.
When the first column gives way, the load spreads to the next which also collapses, then the next collapses and pretty quickly then have all given way.
This process can occur in 10’s to 100’s of milli-seconds.

Mike Sexton
July 4, 2021 11:04 am

I’m sure people have seen the apartment buildings in China that fell over some years ago
I show those pictures to people all the time

Nick Schroeder
July 4, 2021 11:08 am

The Denver Post lynched Andarko and the entire O&G industry over a NG house explosion in Firestone.
NTSB concluded that the active lines were severed most likely by the excavation contractor who did not conduct a proper locate.
Standard practice for the lying, fact free, fake news MSM.

shrnfr
July 4, 2021 11:12 am

Of course, the bureaucrats were right on top of this. From the sounds of the interchange, the repairs might have started in 2025. https://nypost.com/2021/07/04/surfside-florida-condo-accused-town-of-delaying-major-repairs/

MarkW
July 4, 2021 11:12 am

These people are positively morbid.

Rusty
July 4, 2021 11:12 am

30 years of not keeping up maintenance on a building and pool complex built in a faulty manner is the cause.

But of course the warmunists think CAGW can cause anything.

bluecat57
July 4, 2021 11:13 am

Or that deferred maintenance kills. Folks, you can’t put your name on repairs. Ever see an OLD building or road repaired and named for a politician? How old are the water pipes YOU are drinking from? I mean all the way back to the source. The power grid? Hell, your cable internet fiber?

Danley Wolfe
July 4, 2021 11:14 am

Author… yet another “Bet Your Reputation and Resume on Climate Change” ~ everything-is- caused-by-climate-change” … “unique-and-holistic-view-of-the-world” — Ran Boydell’s Linked-In bio reads:

[Quote] Ran Boydell has studied and practised architecture in the UK and his native Australia for over three decades, with particular emphasis on sustainability, heritage, and rural architecture. This includes time spent as designer, developer, regulator and educator, as both project manager and initiator. Project experience ranges from single-family houses to substantial commercial developments, as well as master planning and policy guidance, for clients in the public, private and community sectors. This has given Ran a unique and holistic view “from all sides of the table” of the built environment and the building procurement process. “Today Ran is passionate about delivering on zero-carbon targets, implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and working across disciplines and industry sectors to help drive a rapid and radical transition to a sustainable economy. He was a founder of #ArchitectsDeclare in Australia, teaches university courses on sustainable development, and is a pioneer of sustainable homes for the mass market through his “ecohus” brand.

dk_
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
July 4, 2021 11:31 am

Before Ran was born, a Florida author and screenwriter named John D. McDonald documented (in several works of fiction and non-fiction) how developers were building shoddy condominiums that were predictablly bound to fail in just this fashion.
How nice that Ran can take advantage of the pain and suffering of other people to sell his services for a higher price.

Bill Toland
July 4, 2021 11:27 am

As a Scot, I wish to apologise for this steaming heap of drivel from Heriot-Watt University. If you are not British, you may not have heard of Heriot-Watt which is in Scotland.

