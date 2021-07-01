President Joe Biden. By David Lienemann - White House (V011013DL-0556), Public Domain, Link
Climate Politics

NYT: President Biden Just “Walked Back” his Pledge on Climate Action

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

NYT contributor Farhad Manjoo is horrified President Biden appears to have “walked back” an apparent pledge to veto the bipartisan infrastructure bill, if it is not accompanied by a partisan climate investment bill. But there seems a much simpler explanation for what happened.

Democrats Have a Year to Save the Planet

June 30, 2021
FARHAD MANJOO

A century from now, our descendants may look back on the next year or so as a hinge in history. This could be the great turning point — an opportunity for the United States to finally take grand action to curb the worst effects of a climate barreling toward catastrophe.

Or consider an alternative exhibit, in some side gallery, that sadly reflects on an enormous lost opportunity. Despite recognizing the epic stakes in the fight against climate change, the president goes too small, capitulates too easily. Congress loses itself in petty, shortsighted rancor. The people, fearing sacrifices in our heedless indulgence, shrink from necessary change. This is a dark, dead end in the Biden library: A once mighty nation is served its toughest challenge yet, and it whiffs.

In announcing the deal, Biden appeared to want to do much more — the compromise, he said, would be paired with another spending bill that Democrats could try to pass under a parliamentary technique known as reconciliation, which would allow them to sidestep the Senate filibuster. That plan, he suggested, would include huge investments for the climate and the White House’s safety-net priorities. He promised not to sign the compromise without also signing the larger bill.

That seemed comforting — but then the president over the weekend walked back his promise. Thankfully, many Democrats in Congress aren’t backing down; a number of progressives in the Senate and the House are vowing to pull support from the infrastructure plan if they aren’t assured significant action on the climate. “No climate, no deal,” has become a lefty rallying cry.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/opinion/climate-change-congress.html

I understand why Farhad interpreted Biden’s actions as deliberate intent. But please read the following, also from the New York Times.

‘Not My Intent’: How Biden’s Impromptu Comments Upended a Political Win

During the news conference in the East Room, a reporter sought clarification: “Mr. President, you said you want both of these measures to come to you ‘in tandem.’ Did you receive any assurances that that would happen?”

Mr. Biden said he expected that Congress would work on passage of both the bipartisan infrastructure measure and the bigger Democratic bill at the same time, echoing Mr. Schumer’s earlier comments. But then he went even further again.

“But if only one comes to me, I’m not — and if this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it,” he said. “It’s in tandem.”

On Saturday, Mr. Biden finally acknowledged his mistake as lawmakers and aides signaled they would move forward with writing text and securing support.

“The bottom line is this,” he said. “I gave my word to support the infrastructure plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I intend to pursue the passage of that plan, which Democrats and Republicans agreed to on Thursday, with vigor. It would be good for the economy, good for our country, good for our people. I fully stand behind it without reservation or hesitation.”

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/26/us/politics/biden-infrastructure.html

I think Farhad is being a little harsh, with his talk of Biden “walking back” his climate pledge.

All that happened was, during the original press conference, President Biden apparently got confused about which trillion dollar infrastructure and climate bills had been agreed. After someone, presumably Biden’s assistants, pointed out to the President that he had inadvertently communicated the wrong information, Biden corrected the record.

Mumbles McGuirck
July 1, 2021 10:19 am

If the Democrats are peevishly going to scrap the infrastructure bill when their climate bill tanks then I say, “Tanks”. But sadly I think we’re going to get one or both. Our children won’t know what money looks like.

Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
July 1, 2021 10:34 am

Oh, they’ll know what money looks like.

It will require a wheelbarrow full of money to purchase a loaf of bread at the store!

Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
July 1, 2021 10:45 am

Weimar Republic

Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
July 1, 2021 10:35 am

Script?

Reply
IanE
July 1, 2021 10:22 am

Biden – the gift that keeps taking.

Reply
dgp
July 1, 2021 10:25 am

Planet savior delusion disorder (PSDD), don’t let the democrats suffer in silence,

Reply
Mr.
July 1, 2021 10:28 am

Can we chuck another $trillion on the bonfire, Joe?
YES WE CAN!

Reply
Willem Post
Reply to  Mr.
July 1, 2021 10:36 am

The eternal flame?

Reply
Sara
July 1, 2021 10:33 am

There seems to be a valid split there which might just be a crack in the wall, e.g.: a number of progressives in the Senate and the House are vowing to pull support from the infrastructure plan if they aren’t assured significant action on the climate. “No climate, no deal,” has become a lefty rallying cry. – article

On the other hand, JB is so drifty these days, it’s hard to figure out which way the wind blows with him now. According to one newsie, the infrastructure is aimed at destroying the entire interstate system, which is the main goods-to-market route these days, whether a trucker picks up stuff at a freight depot or is doing long route OTR hauling. When the US interstate highway system was built, its purpose was precisely to get goods to market.

So where is all of this going? Is it mostly foghorn noises, or is there more substance to it than that?

Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Sara
July 1, 2021 10:47 am

Let’s just remember who killed the infrastructure bill (and jobs) come November, 2022.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
July 1, 2021 11:20 am

What jobs?
BTW, it’s been shown that government jobs bills destroy more jobs than they create, even when they are designed to create jobs.

Reply
John Pickens
July 1, 2021 10:35 am

So if the Democrats were to get their way, and build out their wind, solar, battery, and electric car program, total CO2 production would INCREASE, not decrease.

Lots of money to throw at favored “Green” recipients, but CO2 reduction, not so much.

Reply
Ferdberple
July 1, 2021 10:39 am

Biden: Now what button was that again? Do I push the red one or the blue one?

1
MarkW
Reply to  Ferdberple
July 1, 2021 11:26 am

“Now, landing thrusters.. landing thrusters, hmm. Now if I were a landing thruster, which one of these would I be?”
LondoA Voice in the Wilderness, Part II

Reply
ResourceGuy
July 1, 2021 10:48 am

Welcome to Washington.

Reply
John Endicott
July 1, 2021 10:54 am

Once again leftist/democrats show that compromise means leftist/democrats getting everything they want. Imagine if the republicans were in power and after agreeing to a compromise bill with their Dem counterparts then insisted the president should only sign the compromise bill if there is also a second bill for him to sign that includes everything they couldn’t get the democrats to agree to include in the compromise bill. The Dems would go ballistic at that.

Reply
pHil R
Reply to  John Endicott
July 1, 2021 11:25 am

John,

Once again leftist/democrats show that compromise means leftist/democrats getting everything they want. Imagine if the republicans were in power and after agreeing to a compromise bill with their Dem counterparts then insisted the president should only sign the compromise bill if there is also a second bill for him to sign that includes everything they couldn’t get the democrats to agree to include in the compromise bill. The Dems would go ballistic at that.

FIFY.

Reply
Stephen Skinner
July 1, 2021 11:04 am

A century from now, our descendants may look back on the next year or so as a hinge in history. This could be the great turning point — an opportunity for the United States to finally take grand action to curb the worst effects of a climate barreling toward catastrophe.”

This is using the same psychology as in advertising; creating a sense of urgency, guilt and fear of disaster which will be ‘our fault’ unless we cough up loads of money and stop being human.

Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
July 1, 2021 11:16 am

A century from now, our descendants may look back on the next year or so as a hinge in history. This could be the great turning point — an opportunity for the United States to finally take grand action to sell out their own citizens in favour of the elite investments in China.”

There, that’s more like it.

Reply
Hatter Eggburn
July 1, 2021 11:17 am

How does a nation “whiff”?

Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 1, 2021 11:25 am

Simple question: Would you buy a used car from the smiling guy whose photo is at the top of the above article?

Last edited 1 minute ago by Gordon A. Dressler
Reply
