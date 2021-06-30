Green New Deal Insurrectionists. Source Twitter, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Media Scrambles to Deny Climate Revolutionaries Staged an Insurrection

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The other day WUWT published a satirical piece, suggesting self described climate revolutionaries who sat on their butts in front of the White House and demanded money were an “insurrection”. We seem to have ruffled a few feathers.

Deniers Who Instigated, Praised Jan 6. Violence Now Calling Peaceful Sunrise Protest An Insurrection

Jun 30, 2021 11:10pm AEST 
by ClimateDenierRoundup, Community

On January 6th, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building with the intent to disrupt a democratically determined succession of power and murder the vice president and various other congresspeople. They failed, but their impotent rage nevertheless caused at least five deaths, including of Capitol police. 

Fast forward to June 28th. Hundreds of young people held a sit-in around the White House, blocking entrances to demand the infrastructure bill fully fund the Civilian Climate Corps to create jobs addressing the climate crisis. Some protestors were arrested, but unlike Jan 6, no police officers were beaten by protesters, no windows were smashed, and no one was brandishing a Confederate or Nazi flag. 

But to climate deniers – to whom the events in January were defensible, even necessary – the youths’ peaceful protest was basically a dangerous riot . “Sounds like an insurrection!” blared a headline on Marc Morano’s Climate Depot, where he didn’t even attempt to make an argument that the two events were actually similar in any way. (Maybe Marc meant this to be praise? After all, he strongly supported the violence at the Capitol as it unfolded, and called for similar events across the country.) 

Over at Watts Up With That, apparently Willie Soon, disgraced denier who writes climate denial reports for fossil fuel money, wondered if it’s “only an ‘insurrection’ when the protestors support [one-term, twice-impeached former] President Trump?” 

Read more: https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2021/6/30/2037735/-Deniers-Who-Instigated-Praised-Jan-6-Violence-Now-Calling-Peaceful-Sunrise-Protest-An-Insurrection

Real insurrections are people armed with guns and bombs, who take over the local radio station and declare martial law, and force politicians to read political statements. Anyone who attempted something that stupid in the USA would very quickly discover there are a lot of people on both sides of the aisle, who believe in the Constitution.

Unarmed people who shout a lot and demand change are a political protest.

A group of people who call themselves climate revolutionaries, but whose idea of a revolution is to sit on their butts in front of the White House and demand money, are pathetic and funny, not revolutionary.

But those “climate revolutionaries” have a constitutionally guaranteed right to assemble peacefully and make public fools of themselves. Just as everyone else has a constitutionally protected right to point and laugh.

Mr.
June 30, 2021 10:30 pm

So now they want a p1ssing contest over whose “insurrection” is legit, and whose isn’t.
You can’t make this sh1t up.

(Or as Obarmy would say – “yes we can!”)

Doonman
June 30, 2021 10:37 pm

Yeah, its the lawfully peaceful part that is always at issue.When you blockcade others going about their daily business, thats no longer peaceful. It’s a forcing against the guaranteed free will of free persons to do as they choose. I don’t care who you are or what your issue may be. That is not protected by free speech rights or any other legal doctrine.

