Electric Vehicles

171 Scientists: CO2 Budget Of Electric Mobility “Twice As Big As Assumed” By European Leaders

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 30. June 2021

171 scientists say European policymakers have grossly miscalculated the CO2 budget of e-cars in 2030 and that in reality CO2 emitted would be MORE THAN TWICE AS HIGH as assumed:

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues recently received an open letter drafted by scientists of the International Association of Sustainable Drivetrain and Vehicle Technology Research (IASTEC)

Six representatives from Southwest Europe, South Europe, Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe, Northern Europe and Central Europe signed an open letter on behalf of 171 scientific members of IASTEC.

The 171 scientists say policymakers have “grossly miscalculated the CO2 budget of e-cars in 2030” and that in reality CO2 emitted would be more than twice as high as assumed.

The IASTEC signatories of this letter are representatives of technical universities with research focus in the field of energy, vehicle and drivetrain technology in Europe.

The letter states:

After studying many position papers, drafts and even reviewed scientific publications and analyzing political declarations there are deep concerns of the signees, that the fundamental derivation of CO2 emissions of the sector electricity is based on an insufficient calculus.”

For example, the scientists calculate that a VW ID.3 electric vehicle would “cause” 30 tons of CO2 during its “life cycle” (15 years, 220,000 km) instead of 14 tons during operation through the power grid. In contrast, the CO2 footprint of a diesel full hybrid fueled with R33 (67% fossil fuel, 33% biofuel) would be even better.

The open letter authors also wrote:

As a consequence we must inform you, that due to the typically unnoticed miscalculation the CO2 saving potential of additional contributors of the sector electricity is much more limited than expected by many politicians and communicated! This situation clearly is in contrast to the recommendations of quick CO2 reduction of IPCC.”

Co-signatory Thomas Koch of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology told Germany’s BILD: “We stand by the Green Deal, the CO2 reduction. But we appeal to the EU Commission to acknowledge the miscalculation. The boon of e-mobility is only half as big as assumed, the CO2 footprint of e-mobility twice as big as assumed.”

AWG
June 30, 2021 6:15 pm

. In contrast, the CO2 footprint of a diesel full hybrid fueled with R33 (67% fossil fuel, 33% biofuel) would be even better.

So what is the CO2 footprint of a diesel fueled with the 100% petroleum variety?
Seriously, who sits around and finds comparable equivalents that only policy wonks know of? Why not use aardvarks per acre?

Kevin kilty
Reply to  AWG
June 30, 2021 6:56 pm

Well about 55 tons, but note that these scientists are also advocating 33% biofuels in the mix. To get anywhere near the total of biolfuels needed ro reach below the 30 tons they estimate for the EV, would require ruin of the environment over needed land, water, fertilizers, etc. Worse perhaps than ruin of the environment due to putting up the needed wind turbines, and ruin of the public fisc over all the subsidies.

Pick your poison? I’d stick with fossil fuels.

H.R.
Reply to  AWG
June 30, 2021 7:41 pm

AWG: Why not use aardvarks per acre?”
.
.
They would, but they don’t know the conversion factor from Olympic-sized swimming pools.
😜

﻿(A/A. That’s a good one. I’m going to have to add that to my list of SI units.)

dk_
Reply to  AWG
June 30, 2021 7:45 pm

Funny how they can’t still get past diesel. E85 is perfectly acceptable for most situations, doesn’t pollute as much as their R33, and is cheaper. Also, the “full hybrid” in this case is an electric vehicle recharged by an onboard diesel engine. But a stationary, standalone household generator, using natural gas and/or biogas would be even better and shore up the failing grid network, while using some existing infrastructure. And a part-hybrid (engine drives wheels with electric assist) even better yet.
But they’ve already rejected sane solutions in the impossible drive to decarbonize. Too little rationality, and much too late.

Terry
June 30, 2021 6:15 pm

Quelle surprise!

Abolition Man
June 30, 2021 6:26 pm

So the benefits of EVs are only half the previous estimates? Let me see; 1/2 X 0.0 = hmmm?
If only we could divide, the benefits would be infinite!

n.n
Reply to  Abolition Man
June 30, 2021 7:03 pm

Shared/shifted responsibility is worth something. However, other factors (e.g. environmental blight, human welfare) may drag it kicking and screaming back to 0.0. But is it viable? That is the question. Perhaps in the second and third trimesters as the “burden” becomes a de facto progression and absorbed with silent lucidity.

Rich T.
June 30, 2021 6:39 pm

Accuracy strikes again. Only when it proves your point. Since it did not make the NGD attractive it was disregarded. Just like the Wind and Solar to produce nameplate instead of the 25% it actually does in reality. Facts don’t matter in the GND. Only the GND religion cult.

Joel O'Bryan
June 30, 2021 6:55 pm

Anyone who thinks the miscalculation was unintentional, I have bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Climate change remedies are chock-full of such “miscalculations.”

n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
June 30, 2021 7:08 pm

Yes, the better question is what motivated, perhaps forced, this epiphany about the diverse assumptions/assertions now. Either their competing interests have been suppressed, the value calculus has changed, or there is a viable risk that the winds have shifted.

H.R.
Reply to  n.n
June 30, 2021 7:47 pm

I’ll back you on this one, n.n

What changed? What’s the new game?

Why the change from “Everyone must have an EV” to “EVs just might possibly suck?”

Did Elon step on someone’s toes?

OweninGA
Reply to  H.R.
June 30, 2021 7:52 pm

The difference is now they want to make sure the serfs can never leave a 5 mile radius from their homes. Only the upper crust is allowed travel in the EVs.

Anti_griff
June 30, 2021 7:09 pm

Maybe one or two of these scientists should also mention that CO2 is not a problem but rather a great benefit to mankind?

RayB
Reply to  Anti_griff
June 30, 2021 7:34 pm

Moreover, the reduction of CO2 might actually kill all plants and most life that need oxygen. When looking at geologic times, it is actually a good thing that we started to pump it up again in the atmosphere.

B Clarke
June 30, 2021 7:29 pm

So will the EU decide to go for bio desiel hybrid, ignore go electric anyway, or just do away with private vehicle ownership. I’m thinking number three as I believe this has always been the intention. OT Wales just announced a bio diversity emergency “which is inexplicably linked with climate change.”

Another angle thier looking at in climate change ,I kid you not on this one the only way to describe this guy is he’s a psychopath , the whole video is informative , the psychopath starts around 5.28 mins. https://youtu.be/QlUXTP4pGcA

H.R.
June 30, 2021 7:35 pm

171 scientists say European policymakers have grossly miscalculated the CO2 budget of e-cars in 2030 and that in reality CO2 emitted would be MORE THAN TWICE AS HIGH as assumed:

.
.
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 Idiots! Very slow to catch on, eh?

These are the same policy makers that get a call from the health department three months down the road that asks them to come in to be tested for a case of the clap or some such.

They should know better.

They don’t.

dk_
June 30, 2021 7:37 pm

“…studying many position papers, drafts and even reviewed scientific publications…”
Does this mean that, just now, they’ve started listening to scientists?
If they’d honestly research the real environmental costs of wind, solar, biofuel, and of lithium ion batteries, and the social costs of doing without power, transport, food, clothing, and medicines consequent of the green deal, they’d be in for at least a rude awakening (or a real awokening).

markl
June 30, 2021 7:42 pm

It’s all about the AGW narrative to determine what the “facts” prove.

Doonman
June 30, 2021 7:47 pm

It doesn’t matter how much CO2 is reduced in the e-car calculations. What does matter and is clear is that when the world ecomony shuts down to 50% of its output instantly, as the covid experiment showed, there is no discernible decrease in measureable atmospheric CO2.

OweninGA
Reply to  Doonman
June 30, 2021 7:54 pm

That only means that 50% is not nearly enough. We must lose 100% of our GDP to save Gaia. Well more like 99%, the IMPORTANT people must be allowed to maintain THEIR lifestyle. (Great quantities of Sarc)

ATheoK
June 30, 2021 8:01 pm

This smacks of a release meant to lay the groundwork for minimizing the actual CO₂ emissions incurred by EVs.

Yes, the numbers they pose look bad for EVs. However, it is likely the real figures including accounting all of the losses due to special grid networks and battery losses are much worse.

