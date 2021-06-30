Map showing much hotter than normal conditions across Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia on June 27. Credit: Weathermodels.com
Bad science journalism heat wave

Major Media FAIL on Reporting the Pacific Northwest Heatwave

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
17 Comments

The headline in E&E NewsWOWT-TVScientific AmericanWorldNewsNetworkand other media outlets this week, “Unprecedented Heat Wave in Pacific Northwest Driven by Climate Change” couldn’t possibly be more unscientific. With absolutely no analysis, no historical context, and nothing but conjecture, author Anne. C. Mulkern eschewed science for advocacy in her reporting of the brief Pacific Northwest (PNW) heat wave this week.

Yes, the heat wave set all-time high temperature records in Washington, Oregon, and Canada. But consider this: At best, we have about 150 years of reliable weather records for the PNW, so a “black swan” outlier event like this isn’t surprising. It’s happened before, most certainly. We just weren’t around to observe it. After all, Native Americans did not keep written weather records.

High (and low) temperature records are nothing new. But it is important to look at the past, because data show us that more high temperature records were set during the first half of the twentieth century than during the past 50 years. Even the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirms this.

But many climate activists immediately pointed to “climate change” as the cause, even though this week would have become a record weather event with or without recent modest warming. It is said that “climate change,” aka global warming, added about 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past century, but the temperature of the past week far exceeded that.

The temperatures were so high, the small warming of 2°F of climate change was dwarfed. In cities, the “urban heat island effect” was also a bigger cause in this case. Portland and Seattle hit all-time highs of 116 and 108 Monday, while Lytton, Canada surged to a national record of 118. The EPA reports,

“…the heat island effect results in daytime temperatures in urban areas about 1–7°F higher than temperatures in outlying areas.”

The previous all-time record high for Portland was 107. Seattle’s all-time high was 103. Medford, Oregon tied its all-time record Monday of 115 degrees. It didn’t get hotter there than ever before because Medford was south of the center of the high-pressure dome.

Some of the high temperature records reported aren’t even accurate, for example:

Hmm, one wonders how an “error is data display” turns 108F into 120F. As far as I know the media has not reported this error.

It is often said that “weather is not climate” and that’s true. It is particularly true in this case.

The heat wave was entirely a weather pattern issue, not a climate issue. A large high-pressure dome (sometimes called a heat-dome) over the PNW is not unheard of, but this one was particularly strong. In fact, it was a result of a perfect storm of weather pattern confluence.

Weather model output illustrating the unusually strong heat dome over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. (Source: PivotalWeather).

Similar unique weather pattern confluences happen each year to create major blizzards, torrential floods, and tornado outbreaks. It’s business as usual for Earth.

High pressure rotates clockwise, causes sinking air, and creates downslope winds (Foehn winds), which heat up because the air compresses as it flowed down the slope of the Cascade Mountains from east to west towards Portland and Seattle. It’s like the Santa Ana winds in Southern California. It’s the same effect as using a bicycle pump to fill a tire. The pump gets warm, not from friction, but because of the gas (air) is being compressed. Conversely, aerosol cans get colder, because gas under pressure is escaping and decompression occurs inside the can. This is described by science, known as the Adiabatic process.

Most interestingly, another record wasn’t trumpeted by the news media. With the heat-dome high pressure moving east, Seattle and Portland saw record rates of cooling. The National Weather Service office in Portland reported another new all-time record.

“Huge cooling Monday evening inland, with temperatures falling from above 100 deg to the 60s/70s. Portland set a new record, with a drop of 52 deg, breaking old record of 48 deg set in Sep 1988. Cooler today, with highs 85 to 93 inland, and 60s on the coast.”

That all-time record cooling event didn’t get much press because it goes against the groupthink narrative that “climate change” causes only bad things. Plus, the news media is often fixated on disaster more than good news.

When record heat and record cooling both happen within a 24-hour period, that’s inarguably weather, not climate.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines it well:

“Weather reflects short-term conditions of the atmosphere while climate is the average daily weather for an extended period of time at a certain location. … Weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.”

Finally, in a hugely ironic twist, Scientific American, the same outlet that claimed the heat wave was driven by “climate change” confirms what NOAA and I just told you, saying Don’t Be Fooled: Weather Is Not Climate.

You can’t have it both ways.

Paul Johnson
June 30, 2021 1:07 pm

Anthony – NOAA suggests 1-7 degrees of Urban Heat Island effect, does the rural data support this?

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Paul Johnson
June 30, 2021 1:18 pm

Yes.

G Mawer
Reply to  Anthony Watts
June 30, 2021 1:26 pm

then the question is, did any rural areas break records?

Gyan1
Reply to  G Mawer
June 30, 2021 1:35 pm

Yes, by not as much as Seattle though.

John Tillman
Reply to  G Mawer
June 30, 2021 1:41 pm

Canby, between Portland and Salem, but a bit closer to the Cascades, reached 115 F. on Monday. It’s in a rural area, but has about 18,000 people. A degree F cooler than PDX. Salem hit 117 F.

Tom Halla
June 30, 2021 1:09 pm

Everyone,s favorite pandering professor, Michael Mann is one of those claiming climate change is to blame in the NYT, another source with even less credibility.

Philip Mulholland
June 30, 2021 1:13 pm

When record heat and record cooling both happen within a 24-hour period, that’s inarguably weather, not climate.

Anthony,
You nailed it.

Larry in Texas
June 30, 2021 1:18 pm

Hey, people of the Northwest – especially the media – try having a high pressure dome hang around for three months, like has been typical for Texas in summers past (although today, the high is only supposed to be a “comfortable” 92 degrees F). Then maybe you can “panic” – a little about the weather. Three to five days of that kind of heat in about 20+ years is nothing to squawk about. Time to move on.

MAL
Reply to  Larry in Texas
June 30, 2021 1:44 pm

Where I live it not considered hot until we get above 110, today the temp is predicted to be a balmy 103 of course I live in the desert southwest and average for today is 107 and we have 100 plus temps every day from sometime in May to the middle of September and that heat can come earlier or leave later in the year. Yet most of us have AC yet the there is a lot of people that must work out in the heat day in day out. I grew up and lived most of my life in a much cooler climate, there I did not have central air until the 1990s and I have had to sweat out a hundred plus heat more than once without air conditioning either in my house or car.

John Tillman
Reply to  Larry in Texas
June 30, 2021 1:50 pm

If heat waves are indeed to become more common, then affected regions will need more reliable electric power.

Jeff Labute
June 30, 2021 1:32 pm

Andrew Weaver, ‘a.k.a. climate scientist’ and past leader of the Green Party went on to say this sort of weather will become more common and worse.

“We ain’t seen nothing yet. This is chump change compared to where we are heading”

Typical push from the media and politicians to scare people in to thinking random weather doesn’t happen.

https://biv.com/article/2021/06/we-aint-seen-nothing-yet-expect-more-hotter-heat-waves-says-climate-scientist

Steve
June 30, 2021 1:32 pm

“Finally, in a hugely ironic twist, Scientific American, the same outlet that claimed the heat wave was driven by “climate change” confirms what NOAA and I just told you, saying Don’t Be Fooled: Weather Is Not Climate.
You can’t have it both ways.”

Oh, come on now, we all know better than that. Having it both ways is what being a warmmunist is all about!

n.n
Reply to  Steve
June 30, 2021 1:41 pm

Yes, they believe that they can abort the baby, cannibalize her profitable parts, sequester her carbon pollutants, and have her, too. So far, whether social, scientific, or religious (e.g. relativistic sibling “ethics”, politically congruent cousin “law”), humanity has taken a knee to their faith and handmade tales.

joe belford
June 30, 2021 1:39 pm

At best, we have about 150 years of reliable weather records for the PNW, so a “black swan” outlier event like this isn’t surprising.”

When was the most recent “cold weather event” in the past 54,000 days in the area?

Joel O'Bryan
June 30, 2021 1:41 pm

Weather patterns of the 1930’s were also of extremes. Extremes in winter cold spells and summer heat waves are characteristic of the meridonal jet stream pattern setup seen in the 500 mb forecast map above.
North America can expect some severe cold snaps again this coming winter (like Texas-Midwest in February), which will just be weather.

Gyan1
June 30, 2021 1:45 pm

True to form the Seattle times censored a comment I made about confusing weather and climate.

Probably the reason it didn’t clear moderation was citing McClean 2014, quoting the conclusion, “The reduction in total cloud cover is significant in the context of the energy budget described by Trenberth et al. [34] , which indicates that cloud reflect 23% of the 341 Wm−2 (i.e. 79 Wm−2) of incoming solar radiation. The reduction in total cloud cover of 6.8% means that 5.4 Wm−2 (6.8% of 79) is no longer being reflected but acts instead as an extra forcing into the atmosphere,” and comparing that to the IPCC human forcing of 1.9 W/m-2.

The Times has a history of not allowing facts that counter the narrative in their comment sections.

MarkH
June 30, 2021 1:53 pm

“You can’t have it both ways.”

Through the practice of doublethink they can, and will, hold both contradictory beliefs simultaneously. They will attack you, call you a “Science Denier”, if you point this out.

