Dark matter is slowing the spin of the Milky Way’s galactic bar

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
From University College London

The spin of the Milky Way’s galactic bar, which is made up of billions of clustered stars, has slowed by about a quarter since its formation, according to a new study by UCL and University of Oxford researchers.

artist's conception of the Milky Way
Artist’s conception of the Milky Way. Source: Wikimedia Commons. Credit: Pablo Carlos Budassi.

For 30 years, astrophysicists have predicted such a slowdown, but this is the first time it has been measured.

The researchers say it gives a new type of insight into the nature of dark matter, which acts like a counterweight slowing the spin.

In the study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers analysed Gaia space telescope observations of a large group of stars, the Hercules stream, which are in resonance with the bar – that is, they revolve around the galaxy at the same rate as the bar’s spin.

These stars are gravitationally trapped by the spinning bar. The same phenomenon occurs with Jupiter’s Trojan and Greek asteroids, which orbit Jupiter’s Lagrange points (ahead and behind Jupiter). If the bar’s spin slows down, these stars would be expected to move further out in the galaxy, keeping their orbital period matched to that of the bar’s spin.

The researchers found that the stars in the stream carry a chemical fingerprint – they are richer in heavier elements (called metals in astronomy), proving that they have travelled away from the galactic centre, where stars and star-forming gas are about 10 times as rich in metals compared to the outer galaxy.

Using this data, the team inferred that the bar – made up of billions of stars and trillions of solar masses – had slowed down its spin by at least 24% since it first formed.

Co-author Dr Ralph Schoenrich (UCL Mullard Space Science Laboratory) said: “Astrophysicists have long suspected that the spinning bar at the centre of our galaxy is slowing down, but we have found the first evidence of this happening.

“The counterweight slowing this spin must be dark matter. Until now, we have only been able to infer dark matter by mapping the gravitational potential of galaxies and subtracting the contribution from visible matter.

“Our research provides a new type of measurement of dark matter – not of its gravitational energy, but of its inertial mass (the dynamical response), which slows the bar’s spin.”

Co-author and PhD student Rimpei Chiba, of the University of Oxford, said: “Our finding offers a fascinating perspective for constraining the nature of dark matter, as different models will change this inertial pull on the galactic bar.

“Our finding also poses a major problem for alternative gravity theories – as they lack dark matter in the halo, they predict no, or significantly too little slowing of the bar.”

The Milky Way, like other galaxies, is thought to be embedded in a ‘halo’ of dark matter that extends well beyond its visible edge.

Dark matter is invisible and its nature is unknown, but its existence is inferred from galaxies behaving as if they were shrouded in significantly more mass than we can see. There is thought to be about five times as much dark matter in the Universe as ordinary, visible matter.

Alternative gravity theories such as modified Newtonian dynamics reject the idea of dark matter, instead seeking to explain discrepancies by tweaking Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, with a thick bar of stars in the middle and spiral arms extending through the disc outside the bar. The bar rotates in the same direction as the galaxy.

The research received support from the Royal Society, the Takenaka Scholarship Foundation, and the DiRAC supercomputing facility of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Via EurekAlert!

Links from original article

9 Comments
CRISP
June 17, 2021 2:09 am

The counterweight slowing this spin MUST be dark matter….” 
Translation: Nobody knows what’s going on so we’ll blame it on something we don’t understand. We don’t know if it’s dark, we don’t know if it’s matter, we can’t measure it, we can’t see it, but that won’t stop us from saying we have the answer.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  CRISP
June 17, 2021 2:38 am

at least they’re not blaming in on evil, dark, CO2

but, you’re right- they have no clue- it’s one thing to suggest what it might be but not to say it “MUST be”

Jay Willis
Reply to  CRISP
June 17, 2021 3:09 am

We do have the answer. Dark matter. It takes the shape of one, or more, giant scarab beetles which drag the sun and stars around in the firmament. Just get over it, and get with the program.

Disputin
Reply to  Jay Willis
June 17, 2021 3:40 am

No. Surely its turtles!

Sara
Reply to  CRISP
June 17, 2021 4:05 am

I will resist the severe temptation to engage in a formidable and excessive use of puns in re: this subject matter.

bonbon
June 17, 2021 2:19 am

Problem is we have no Quantum Gravity theory despite 40 years of amazing efforts :
From someone who has worked across these efforts :
Lee Smolin: Galaxy rotation curves: missing matter, or missing physics? – YouTube

fretslider
June 17, 2021 2:59 am

is invisible and its nature is unknown

So, it’s thought to be.

Peta of Newark
June 17, 2021 3:05 am

What is this ‘counterweight’? What is it ‘countering’

C’mon Shirley lets be ‘avin you, if The Bar is slowing, isn’t just conserving angular momentum – because it’s getting bigger/longer

Ain’t that what happens with Earth’s (gravitationally locked) moon, gradually slowing and increasing the size of its orbit
(As we’re oft told: Total eclipses will be things of the past before long)

Is that not ‘just what happens’
With planets & moon, stars & planets or galactic centres & ‘galaxy’ or even Universes in fact, they must all ‘do something’
i.e. Expand or Collapse.
IOW Evolve and Change

Hello hello, we’re up against the same mentality as Climate Change – the thinking that ‘climate’ must somehow be constant.
(there’s a cliche there, you all know it)

Seriously, I wonder if this will affect The Climate in Australia.

If sufficient folks do latch on, It Certainly Will – a firestorm of Honesty and Integrity may overtake the place.
been there done that got the T-shirt 🙂

Stephen Wilde
June 17, 2021 3:42 am

There is a plausible hypothesis to explain many apparent anomalies.
It could be that there was no big bang and instead we are living in a universe that has ‘bubbles’ of light and matter moving away from a centre of gravity and other ‘bubbles’ moving back towards a centre of gravity.
Those moving away would be expanding and those moving back to the centre would be contracting.
Over time, expanding regions would slow down as they moved away from the centre and eventually fell back whilst contracting regions would do the opposite.
Features that we see as ‘black holes’ would be an observable interface between expanding and contracting regions.
Isaac Asimov once described the visible phenomena within a region of space that was contracting and that first directed me to the concept of a convecting universe.
The concepts of dark matter and dark energy would then just be a conceptual ‘sticking plaster’ for our flawed concept of the entire universe expanding at the same time.

