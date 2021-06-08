censorship

John Stossel Pushes Back Against FB Censorship

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

Facebook censors my video, calling it “partly false.”

—-

—-

Before Facebook censored it, my video, “Are We Doomed”, got more 24 million views.

You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JZo…

Now Facebook won’t show it to many people — not even to my subscribers. Facebook’s also punishing Stossel TV by showing our other videos less. 

All because Facebook foolishly gave Emmanuel Vincent, a recent PhD graduate from France, the power to censor. 

Vincent assembled a group of like-minded scientists into a group called Climate Feedback climatefeedback.org that declared parts of my video “misleading,” or “partially false.”

What facts did the “fact-checkers” correct?  NONE!  There was not a single hard fact that in the video that was wrong.  

We address the censor’s claims here, listing our sources: https://www.johnstossel.com/climate-f…

I asked one Vincent “reviewer,” the only one willing to be interviewed, why I deserve censorship even though our facts were correct.

“The problem is the omission of contextual information rather than specific “facts” being “wrong,”” says Patrick Brown, Assistant Professor at San Jose State University.

Some “fact-check.”

“What kills me,” I complain to Brown, “is that when Climate Feedback rates me partly false, that significantly reduces the number of people who see it — and see my other videos. So this is really important to me that it be done fairly.”

“I am sympathetic with what you’re saying,” he responds.  “At the same time as a

consumer of information, I like the idea of having some type of system where content can be compared to what experts think.” 

But Facebook’s choice of “experts” is absurd.   

Emmanuel Vincent proudly says “all the climate scientists that I know personally agree that climate change is real, that it’s serious, and we can do something about it.”

Well, of course climate change is real!   But how serious a threat it is, and whether we can do much about it with today’s technology deserves debate. Victor’s little group STOPS debate.

Remarkably, Facebook lets them.

Watch the video above and decide for yourself.

High Treason
June 8, 2021 6:08 pm

We all know the science is settled-Santa Claus is real. Dissenting views are simply not allowed.

WR2
June 8, 2021 6:10 pm

Host it somewhere other than FB or YT and I will watch it. Otherwise nope.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  WR2
June 8, 2021 7:21 pm

I notice you did not list the other prominent places where he should have it be posted?

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
June 8, 2021 7:37 pm

Rumble

Robert Keon
June 8, 2021 6:14 pm

Looks like Yooutube have taken down your “Are We Doomed” video now.

Mike
Reply to  Robert Keon
June 8, 2021 6:29 pm

Yep. Video unavailable.

Mike
Reply to  Mike
June 8, 2021 6:30 pm

You can see it here today – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JZo6PzpCU

Danley Wolfe
June 8, 2021 6:19 pm

If Facebook were judged on whether it is factual, fair and balanced it would be shut down immediately. The social media such as Facebook and Twitter smacked down on its biased and inconsistent actions to censor… in fact I think probably the power to “censor” needs to be better and clearly defined, and political censorship should be stopped entirely.

Jim Veenbaas
June 8, 2021 6:34 pm

I wonder how long Patrick Brown will be at Climate Feedback – a day, a week, maybe a month?

John the Econ
June 8, 2021 6:44 pm

So he didn’t fail the “fact check”. He failed the “tone check”. Got it.

Stephen Rasey
June 8, 2021 6:48 pm

“Climate Feedback” should be known as “Climate Upchuck”

John Barrett
June 8, 2021 6:53 pm

I wonder if they study the dystopian novels,1984 and a Brave New World, in the schools these days, as we oldies did? Anyone, with half a brain, reading these books would realize we wouldn’t want to live in such societies.  “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” Yet we are.

Craig from Oz
Reply to  John Barrett
June 8, 2021 7:37 pm

‘We’ embraced it.

I started observing and commenting on this a few years ago. The mass would happily with one hand talk about how they would only live in a society that respected their total privacy, then used the other hand to post their entire life history onto social media.

The public LET big tech willingly into their lives because ‘Shiny Thing’.

co2isnotevil
June 8, 2021 7:41 pm

Here’s the context that’s missing from Stossel’s report:

The IPCC embraced massive amplification by positive feedback as the holy grail theoretical justification for socialist policies to give the developing world a boost by throttling the prosperity of the developed world under the guise of climate reparations.

The feedback model they embraced was fatally flawed, but plausible enough to fool many on all sides as they maneuvered themselves as the arbiter of what is and what is not climate science, solidifying their hold on preserving the deception.

The IPCC absolutely knows how, why and where they are wrong, but can never correct it, because once corrected, they no longer have a reason to exist, as the true sensitivity is below the lower bound they chose at their inception because any lesser effect would not justify their cause.

Radical enviro-mentalism, which hates anything having to do with oil companies, and their Marxist brethren jumped on the CAGW band wagon, dragging the political left down with them. Once politicized, the scientific method lost out to conformance to a political narrative.

The MSM cancel culture then arose to suppress dissent by following the lead of the enforcement arms of all repressive police states by making people with different points of view disappear.

Craig from Oz
June 8, 2021 7:41 pm

There is of course a long game solution into reducing the power of Facebook.

Don’t use Facebook.

Not saying it is an easy solution. I still have a couple of social circles/groups that insist on using a FB group to communicate and they mildly suggest when I question them on what is going on that they posted the info on the FB Group and hence I should already know. Saying “I no longer use Facebook” can get you funny looks, but if you want to tell FB to Zuck off you have to be firm.

markl
June 8, 2021 7:55 pm

Slowly all dissenting voices are being silenced on more subjects than just AGW. How long, and to what depth, will the people put up with it? Do they know? I think they do.

philincalifornia
June 8, 2021 8:01 pm

Emmanuel Vincent proudly says “all the climate scientists that I know personally agree that climate change is real, that it’s serious, and we can do something about it.”

They agree blah blah blah, or did they show you their data Emmanuel? If it’s the latter, why didn’t you provide a follow-up paragraph saying what it is?

(By the way, I know why not)

“… and we can do something about it” The chant of the calculator-dodger. Fortunately we don’t need to do anything about it. If we did, it wouldn’t be scientific nitwits like Emmanuel jawing about it.

