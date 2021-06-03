Climate News

Oreskes and the climate gang penned a smear in Scientific American @sciam refuses to print response by Koonin

Anthony Watts
Foreword: I was sent this by email, apparently “Scientific American” doesn’t believe in fairness. I stopped subscribing to SciAm years ago because they’ve turned into a socialist cesspool of opinion, with science as an afterthought. Steve Koonin writes:

I attach a response that I submitted yesterday to Scientific American.  Not surprisingly, they declined to publish it.  
Please do distribute my response freely among your contacts or websites.
Steve Koonin

Koonin responds to a Scientific American article by Oreskes et al.

Scientific American has published a criticism of me and my recent book, Unsettled.  Most of that article’s 1,000 words are scurrilous ad hominem and guilt-by-association aspersions from the twelve co-authors.    Only three scientific criticisms are buried within their spluttering; here is my response to each them.

The first criticism concerns rising temperatures: 

A recent Washington Post column by conservative contributor Marc Thiessen repeats several points Koonin makes. The first is citing the 2017

National Climate Assessment to downplay rising temperatures—but the report’s very first key finding on the topic says temperatures have risen, rapidly since 1979, and are the warmest in 1,500 years. 

In fact, Unsettled explicitly acknowledges a warming globe, but also the problems in comparing instrumental and proxy temperatures that weaken confidence in the “warmest in 1,500 years”.    The book’s Chapter 5 criticizes in detail the 2017 report’s misleading and inaccurate representation of a different temperature metric, US extreme temperatures.  To the surprise of many, the country’s warmest temperatures have not increased since 1960 and are no higher in recent years than they were in 1900.    

The authors go on to offer:

The second is Thiessen quoting Koonin’s use of an outdated 2014 assessment on hurricanes to downplay climate concerns. But the newer 2017 report finds that human activity has “contributed to the observed upward trend in North Atlantic hurricane activity since the 1970s.” 

In fact, Unsettled’s Chapter 6 discusses the description of hurricanes in the 2014 report, in the 2017 report, and in more recent research papers through 2020, including an authoritative 2019 assessment by eleven hurricane experts.  None of those studies claim any detectable human influences on hurricanes. 

Finally, we’re given:

A third point downplays sea level rise by portraying it as steady over time, cherry-picking reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In fact, the rate of sea-level rise has quadrupled since the industrial revolution, as climate scientists pointed out years ago when Koonin made this same argument. 

In no sense does Unsettled  portray sea level rise as “steady over time”.  Rather, the book’s Chapter 8 does quite the opposite, describing the full decadal variability as portrayed in the IPCC reports and subsequent research literature, but somehow omitted in the 2017 National Climate Assessment. The IPCC statement that rates of rise between 1920 and 1950 were likely similar to those of recent decades complicates attribution of recent trends. 

It is telling that these three criticisms cite Thiessen’s column rather than what I’ve written in Unsettled.  That they are readily countered suggests the authors haven’t read the book or, if they have, they aren’t acting in good faith.  That’s precisely the same unprofessional behavior found in the easily rebutted “fact check” of, again, a review of Unsettled, not the book itself.  

To paraphrase a statement attributed to Einstein, “If I were wrong, it wouldn’t take a dozen scientists to disprove me – one would be sufficient.”  As I write in Unsettled, I welcome serious, informed discussion of any of the points I raise in the book.  Unfortunately, the article by Oreskes et al. falls well short of that standard.

Steven E. Koonin is the author of the bestselling book Unsettled: What climate science tells us, what it doesn’t, and why it matters.

Interestingly, while Oreskes and her gang of slimers stooped really low, and SciAm even lower for not allowing a rebuttal, one climate scientist decided to ask the question on Twitter:

Steve McIntyre had the perfect response.

Dave Yaussy
June 3, 2021 9:08 am

The greatest danger posed by the left isn’t their ideas, it’s the attempt to silence all dissent. That, and their corruption of science from a rigorous system of investigation and inquiry into a religion which requires mindless acceptance of certain tropes, like catastrophic global warming, is a real danger to the advancements that we’ve made as a civilization.

It would be easier to fight if most media outlets weren’t willing collaborators. Today on NPR they discussed the failure of the media to inquire into the possibility that the Wuhan lab was the originator of the COVID-19 virus. They missed the obvious answer that the mainstream media works as a mindless horde that does little or no real inquiry into the subjects they cover, once a theme has been established by flagship organizations like NPR, WaPo and NYTimes.

Tim Spence
June 3, 2021 9:16 am

What else could Oreskes do for a living? All her endeavours are hit pieces.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Tim Spence
June 3, 2021 9:24 am

I was trying to think of a response, but couldn’t come up with anything. Even homemaker seems implausible. Homeless panhandler ?? Consultant to Facebook? I’m struggling here.

David Wojick
June 3, 2021 9:16 am

Koonin shows that debate is the state of climate science today. This makes alarmism an outlier.

Steve Case
June 3, 2021 9:20 am

Posted on another thread earlier today:

The notion that a warmer greener world with more rain, longer growing seasons and more arable land could be sold as the “Existential Crisis of Our Time” is testimony to the greatest propaganda triumph of all time.

Rud Istvan
June 3, 2021 9:23 am

The Oreskes article proves Koonin’s Unsettled was over the target. Andy May has eviscerated them here a few hours ago. Koonin holds his own, as expected.

Apparently what Oreskes and Mann simply cannot comprehend is how their shenanigans simply further expose them to ridicule outside their echo chamber.

As for SciAm, I cancelled over a decade ago when they published a Mann temperature piece that I showed false in essay Unsettling Science in ebook Blowing Smoke. SciAm had become unscientific. And after it was later sold to a German publisher, it became neither Scientific nor American—but perfect for Oreskes and her ilk.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 3, 2021 9:55 am

The ‘i’ is surplus to requirement in SciAm.

John Bell
June 3, 2021 9:27 am

Typical leftist projection, they are so predictable, blaming others for what they do every day, and then they use fossil fuels every day too, they are shameless, how dare they!

Bubba Cow
June 3, 2021 9:47 am

SciAm is a founding partner of the extreme alarmist enviro group Covering Climate Now –

https://coveringclimatenow.org/partners/partner-list/#

No surprise that Oreskes would go low with that rag, formerly a decent amateur science mag and formerly American.

DMacKenzie,
June 3, 2021 9:55 am

SciAm became a rag 20 years ago.

