Carbon Fail

Our “carbon-free for all” brought to you by Google

49 mins ago
David Middleton
2 Comments

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton

A “carbon-free future for all” would also be unsustainable for all. All life on Earth would cease to exist in a “carbon-free future.”

Maybe the folks at Google should Google Duck Duck Go the word “carbon.”

A MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO
Our third decade of climate action: Realizing a carbon-free future

Sundar Pichai
CEO of Google and Alphabet
Published Sep 14, 2020

A few years ago flooding devastated…

[…]

In our third decade of climate action, we are going even further to help build a carbon-free future for everyone. Here’s how:

*We’re eliminating our entire carbon legacy, effective today.

*We are the first major company to make a commitment to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy in all our data centers and campuses worldwide. This is far more challenging than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy, but we’re working to get this done by 2030.

*We’re investing in technologies to help our partners and people all over the world make sustainable choices. For example, we are investing in manufacturing regions to enable 5 GW of new carbon-free energy, helping 500 cities reduce their carbon emissions and finding new ways to empower 1 billion people through our products.

*We estimate that the commitments we’re making today will directly generate more than 20,000 new jobs in clean energy and associated industries, in America and around the world, by 2025.

[…]

Google

Let’s accept the notion that they mean a “carbon-free energy future for all”… No source of energy or power generation is “carbon-free.” Neither solar panels, nor wind turbines are “carbon-free.” Hydroelectric power plants aren’t “carbon-free.” Nuclear power plants aren’t “carbon-free.” They all require cement and/or steel.

Two of the goofiest climate phrases:

  1. Carbon-free future
  2. Fossil-free future

The first is a future without life and the second is a future without death.

Let’s get Ron White’s opinion:

Steve Case
June 2, 2021 10:40 pm

comment image

The notion that a warmer greener world with more rain, longer growing seasons and more arable land could be sold as a looming catastrophic disaster is testimony to the greatest propaganda triumph the world has ever seen.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Steve Case
Alexy Scherbakoff
June 2, 2021 10:42 pm

Do they truly believe that or are they just saying that?

