Germany’s May Among Coldest In 140 Years

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
19 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

Original title:

Germany’s DWD: May 2021 Among Coldest In 140 Years… Spring 2021 “Clearly Too Cool”

By P Gosselin on 1. June 2021

May, 2021, in Germany comes in as one of the coldest in years.

Also spring, 2021, comes in cooler than normal. Spring in Germany hasn’t warmed at all over the past 30 years

The preliminary results for the meteorological spring (March-May) and the month of May have come in for Germany.

Germany’s May 2021 temperature anomaly (yet to be entered on chart) was 1.4°C below the 1961-1990 reference period mean, making it among the coldest on record. Source: DWD. 

Let’s first look at May 2021

Much cooler, wetter and cloudy than normal

According to Germany’s DWD national weather service, using data recorded from some 2000 stations across the country, May’s mean temperature came in at 10.7°C, some 2.4°C cooler than the 1991-2020 mean.

2.4°C colder than mean

Strangely, the DWD compares the May result to the ancient 1961-1990 reference period. By doing so, they determined that the mean May temperature was only 1.4°C too cool. Compared to the current and warmer reference period 1991 to 2020, the deviation was -2.4 degrees.

In the past 30 years, the May mean temperature was lower only in 2010 with 10.4 °C and in 1991 with 9.5 °C. May 2021 was among the coldest on the DWD records. Check it out yourself.

Drenched May

With 95 l/m² of precipitation, May clearly exceeded the 1991-2020 climate mean value of 70 l/m². The mean for the 1961-1990 period was 71 l/m², which tells us things have not changed at all, precipitation-wise in May.

23% less sunshine

May-2021 also saw very little sunshine across Central Europe. With about 165 hours of sunshine in May, it was well below the mean of 202 hours using the period 1961 to 1990. Compared to the new 1991 to 2020 reference period, the negative deviation was about 23 percent less sunshine.

Spring 2021 “clearly too cool”

Looking at the meteorological spring March 1st to May 31st) for Germany, the DWD reports that “spring 2021 was clearly too cool”, despite slightly above average sunshine. Spring hasn’t really warmed in 30 years – a fact that the DWD never brings up.

At 7.2°C, the average temperature in spring 2021 was -1.7°C below the value of the 1991 to 2020 reference period. The decisive factors for the negative deviation were the coldest April in 40 years and the very cool May. The lowest temperature was recorded on April 6 in Meßstetten in the Swabian Alb region with -13.6 °C.

Near normal precipitation

In terms of precipitation in spring 2021, Germany received 175 l/m² precipitation compared with the mean of 171 l/m² for the 1991 to 2020 reference period. While March and April came in too dry, May saw unusually high precipitation compared to the previous years.

Of course, the activist DWD again highlighted the ancient, wetter 1961-1990 reference period, because this allowed them to say spring came in drier than normal for the eighth consecutive year!

Slightly less spring sunshine than average

With about 500 hours, the sunshine duration in spring-2021 was 4% less than the 1991 to 2020 mean. But using the ancient 1961-1990 reference period, spring 2021 was 7% sunnier than “normal”.

In Germany, when reporting on weather averages, the DWD chooses its reference periods based on what trends it wants to convey to the public. Using the 1961-1990 period allows the DWD to make it look like its getting warmer and drier.

Leo Smith
June 2, 2021 6:05 am

Of course Germans get ther weather from what the good german weatherfrau says on telly. Going outside with a thermometer isnt on the cards

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Leo Smith
June 2, 2021 7:05 am

going outside with a thermometer to record things for yourself and make your own conclusions would be considered racist here in the US.

Ron Long
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
June 2, 2021 7:29 am

“…Racist here in the US.” Joel, don’t worry, President Biden says he is going to create “racial wealth equity”, which means we all get the same salary as Lebron James. Don’t wait for it.

John Shewchuk
June 2, 2021 6:10 am

I checked the DWD site and it says 40 years (versus 140 years) — but it’s still cold … https://www.dwd.de/EN/press/press_release/EN/2021/20210429_the_weather_in_germany_in_april_2021.html

Gary Ashe
Reply to  John Shewchuk
June 2, 2021 6:39 am

Well of course dear boy, that’s why they compared it to 1961 to 1990 the rabbit out of the hat trick, and if that didn’t do the trick another carefully chosen period would have, but they chose the period of the new ice age scare cos that was pretty cold as well.

Climate science is the dog’s bollock’s of post normal post truth science after all.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gary Ashe
John Dueker
June 2, 2021 6:23 am

Germany has obviously decided to increase co2 by burning more Russian natural gas. Too bad co2 doesn’t do squat for temperatures.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  John Dueker
June 2, 2021 6:34 am

Quote:””Much cooler, wetter and cloudy than normal“”

Seems like the warming effect of extra water vapour Green Gas Gas and the well established heating effect of clouds don’t do a lot neither

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  John Dueker
June 2, 2021 7:09 am

Apparently getting Germany dependent on Russia was always Stasi Obergruppenführer Merkel’s goal.

Scissor
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
June 2, 2021 7:46 am

Otherwise, one will be as cold as the proverbial hexentitte.

Gary Ashe
June 2, 2021 6:33 am

Wasn’t the only place, 30th of may was the last time my central heating was on at night.
9/10 oclock when it got cold all thru may, still after a bit of jiggery pokery and the twiddling of a few knobs i’m sure that globally may will turn out ok for the climate fantasist’s and end up being quite warm……officially once the nasa bod’s get in on the act.

Then in a few weeks half the globe that had a cold spring will be convinced it was actually quite warm by their local climate high priests, who have the memory span of gold fish.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gary Ashe
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Gary Ashe
June 2, 2021 7:41 am

I thought we were done for the winter as well, but I turned the heat back on for Sunday. Outside was 47°F and inside was 65°F, a little too chilly for my old bones.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by D. J. Hawkins
Joseph Zorzin
June 2, 2021 6:33 am

Off topic, sorry- but if anyone likes to read green energy news until your brain hurts- check out https://energynews.us/. It is a good source to see what the climatistas are thinking.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
June 2, 2021 6:41 am

And not only there.

https://electroverse.net/rare-level-5-snowfall-warning-issued-in-south-africa/

https://electroverse.net/delhi-india-suffers-its-coldest-june-temperature-ever-recorded/

Given the 0.8 degree global temperature drop over the past 5 years, we now have 1.3 degrees left before we we reach the terminal event of the almost-tipping point of 1.5 degrees. Phew! That was close.

Gary Ashe
Reply to  Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
June 2, 2021 6:46 am

Yippee, that means greta can go back to school.

taxed
June 2, 2021 6:56 am

Here in England we have also had a cool and wet May. With 4 nights of frost during the month in my local area.

Gary Ashe
Reply to  taxed
June 2, 2021 7:12 am

I didnt mind the wet part, topped up my outdoor fish tank to full for the coming heat wave, or as it used to be known summer.
It was the cold april and may i didn’t like, i used over a 1000 litres of oil this last winter/spring.

Good for the plants but not good for the pocket.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Gary Ashe
David Kamakaris
June 2, 2021 7:17 am

I still have my Hudson Bay blanket on my bed here in Virginia Beach. Unprecedented!

Matthew Schilling
June 2, 2021 7:23 am

Must’ve been a great month for producing solar energy! I’m sure they don’t miss the nukes they shut down.

Ed Zuiderwijk
June 2, 2021 7:59 am

Don’t worry. June will be warmer than average, which will be explained by globull wurming.

