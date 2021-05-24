Covid News

Collapse of the fake consensus on Covid-19 origins

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.

Posted on May 23, 2021 by curryja 

by Judith Curry

The concerning saga of the creation, enforcement and collapse of a ‘consensus’ on Covid-19 origins.

The Covid-19 virus first appeared in Wuhan, China, where there is a laboratory that conducts research on bat coronaviruses. However from the beginning, the possibility that this virus accidentally escaped from the lab was dismissed quite forcefully by prominent virologists.

The ‘consensus’ that Covid-19 had an entirely natural origin was established by two op-eds in early 2020 – The Lancet in February and Nature Medicine in March. The Lancet op-ed stated, “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.”

In May 2021, science reporter Nicholas Wade published a lengthy article in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists stating that the Lancet letter had been organized and drafted by Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York. Daszak’s organization funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. If the Covid-19 virus had escaped from research that he funded, Daszak would be potentially culpable.  Daszak had corralled other scientists with similar professional interests into making a declaration to the effect that anyone who mentions the obvious possibility that the pandemic might have a connection to the research in the Wuhan Lab could only be doing so with bad intentions.

The enormous gap between the actual state of knowledge in early 2020 and the confidence displayed in the two op-eds should have been obvious to anyone in the field of virology, or for that matter anyone with critical faculties. There were scientists from adjacent fields who said as much.

However, the pronouncements in these op-eds effectively shut down inquiry. The pre-emptive declaration of scientific consensus was highly successful in garnering media enforcement of public opinion.  The so-called ‘fact checkers’ of PolitiFact used these op-eds to shut down any discussion of the lab leak hypothesis. Articles in the mainstream press repeatedly stated that a consensus of experts had ruled lab escape out of the question or extremely unlikely. 

Invocation of ‘conspiracy theory’ has become a reflex for arresting criticism. Analysis by Matthew Crawford shows how the political environment caused the magic words ‘conspiracy theory’ to trigger a wider epistemic immune reaction in high-prestige opinion.  Crawford provides the following political frame for these events.  Since Donald Trump publicly floated the idea that Covid-19 may have had its origin in a Chinese lab, it became a point of conviction for all those who believe in science that such a hypothesis could only be a conspiracy theory, probably rooted in ‘Sinophobia’.  The ‘conspiracy theory’ of the lab leak hypothesis has been juxtaposed with reporting on anti-Asian hate crimes, thereby subsuming an urgent scientific question to a Trump-era morality play.

Publication of Nicholas Wade’s story on May 2 triggered a cascade of defections.  Crawford describes the defections as “not simply from a consensus that no longer holds, but from a fake consensus that is no longer enforceable.”  On 14 May, 18 scientists signed a letter in the journal Science with the title “Investigate the origins of COVID-19”.  In an interview with the New York Times, an organizer of the letter stated, “Anybody who’s making statements with a high level of certainty about this is just outstripping what’s possible to do with the available evidence.”

Politifact has just withdrawn its Wuhan-Lab theory ‘fact check.’ [link]

What is concerning about this episode is not so much that a consensus has been overturned, but that a fake consensus was so easily enforced for year.  This occurred during a key period when understanding the origins of the virus had implications for how it could best be fought.  Scientists who understood that there was a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the origins of the virus did not speak up.  Probity came from knowledgeable individuals that were outside of the field of virology.

Matthew Crawford states, ” Regardless of how the question of the virus’s origins is ultimately decided, we need to understand how the political drama surrounding the science played out if we are to learn anything from this pandemic and reduce the likelihood of future ones.”

Research cartels and consensus enforcement

Crawford argues that the scientists who were signatories to the two letters may have been acting as a classic research cartel.

In 2004, Henry Bauer formulated the idea of research cartels and knowledge monopolies, in context of the institutionalization of science that becomes subordinate to corporate or government values.

A key element of knowledge monopolies and research cartels is stifling of skepticism, premature canonization of preferred hypotheses and consensus enforcement, in the interests of financial or political objectives.  With the help of uncritical mass media, this effectively results in near censorship of minority views. Since corporate and government scientific organizations also control the funding of research, by denying funds for unorthodox work they function as research cartels as well as knowledge monopolies.  

Wade notes that in today’s universities, challenging the consensus can be very costly. Careers can be destroyed for stepping out of line. Any virologist who challenges the community’s declared view risks having his next grant application turned down by the panel of fellow virologists that advises the government grant distribution agency.

The IPCC and the ‘climate-industrial-government complex’ is a clear example of a knowledge monopoly and research cartel.  

However, I don’t think that the fake consensus surrounding the Covid-19 origins reflects a research cartel.  What I see is a group of scientists appealing to their own authority in protecting their personal interests.  The question is why The Lancet and Nature Medicine published these op-eds.  It is noted that Daszak had an obvious conflict of interest re the op-ed, but this conflict was not stated.  Apparently there are no adverse consequences for not accurately stating your conflicts of interest in journal publications.

Daszak et al. presumably have some influence over which research gets funded, and this may have prevented other virologists with less influence from speaking out.  However, the fact that these op-eds successfully defined a ‘consensus’ for a year has more to do with Trump derangement syndrome and the desire not to appear Sinophobic. The media is arguably the most culpable for a complete absence of vigorously investigative science journalism, prior to Wade’s article.  Note that Wade’s article was published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and as far as I can tell has not been picked up by major media outlets.

What does all this mean for institutionalized climate science?  Well the IPCC, along with supporting governments and industries, is much more entrenched as a knowledge monopoly and research cartel.  But the Covid origins example illuminates the social, political and careerist motivations that are in play in attempts to prematurely canonize and enforce a scientific consensus. 

In closing, a recent essay by Mike Hulme is insightful.

<begin quote>

Climategate was a controversy because it appeared that climate scientists were undermining the idea of a ‘well-ordered science’, or what Naomi Oreskes has written about as ‘the conditions necessary to reach a fair and open consensus’. We can discuss the extent to which this ‘appearance’ was real or manufactured, but my point is this: Climategate became a crisis because so much was being staked – by both ends of the political spectrum – on science providing the direction and justification for political action (or inaction).  It was a crisis because of the undermining of the probity of the science upon which, it was believed or at least claimed, all sensible climate policy depended.  Most notably, this included the prominent environmental commentator George Monbiot.

Climate skepticism has broader roots than this.  Mistrust in science is always bound up with other things – politics, culture, ethics, the law.  Skepticism often arises from observing how science and expert judgement is being mobilized in debates that are essential political – in other words, climate sceptics are suspicious about how the different interests and values of public actors concerning climate change are being resolved. 

Skepticism therefore points to the problem of legitimation; it is the problem of how science – how experts – relate, or are perceived to relate, to democracy.  The problem is one of when and how to “open up” public debate and when and how to “close it down”, to use Andy Stirling’s metaphor.  And this requires us to recognize that how one ‘closes down’ depends on political culture: Russia, China, USA and Germany all do it very differently.

To stand in here, I use the case of climate scientist Michael Mann and his militarist vocabulary.  The German theorist Carl von Clausewitz characterized war as “an act of violence intended to compel our opponent to fulfil our will.”  This is not a good way to think about climate politics in a democracy.  In wars there are winners and losers.  Sides are taken and the solution is conquering and defeating the enemy. 

As John Besley at Michigan State University asks, “Do we want people to see scientists as angry, embattled, frustrated people … or rather people who are doing [their] best to solve problems to make the world better?”  The danger with the combative climate militancy espoused by Mann is that it ends up being a destructive form of advocacy.

<end quote>

4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Schroeder
May 24, 2021 6:08 am

“However, the pronouncements in these op-eds effectively shut down inquiry.”

WOW!! Does THAT have a familiar ring to it! 

3
Reply
oebele bruinsma
May 24, 2021 6:10 am

The creation of monopolies of information have unfortunately invaded science also. History will therefore judge the handling of the CCP virus harshly.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
May 24, 2021 6:22 am

There was also a great deal of sucking up to the Chinese Communist Party line, that doing the normal thing and naming a novel virus after the place where it was discovered as “racist” and anti-Chinese.
Add that to the TDS prevalent in the legacy media, and the CCP gets a pass on their handling of the pandemic. Does anyone actually believe any reporting coming out of China? Or are they just pretending to?

2
Reply
stacy pearson
May 24, 2021 6:29 am

“…shows how the political environment caused the magic word ‘conspiracy theory’ to trigger a wider epistemic reaction in high prestige opinion”

I LOVE Judith Curry!

About a year ago I was having what I thought was a friendly conversation with a friend of mine who just happened to hold numerous degrees, and had a high opinion of himself. I was making what seemed to me the very common sense point that the BSL-4 lab in Wuhan made by far the better explanation as an origination point of the virus than any so called natural cause. He mockingly referred to me as a conspiracy theorist…to which I told him he had one minute to retract the remark. He did not. I haven’t spoken with him since. This is a person I had known for 50 years. Removing this toxicity from my life was one of the best decisions I ever made.

4
Reply
Tom Foley
Reply to  stacy pearson
May 24, 2021 6:44 am

It’s commonsense that the 1918-19 influenza pandemic started in Spain. After all it was called the Spanish Flu. Or in France, or China, or even Kansas. One hundred years on we are still not sure.

Commonsense suggests people will be arguing about the origin of Covid-19 well into the future, perhaps even for 100 years.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Foley
May 24, 2021 6:57 am

The Spanish Flu didn’t start in Spain, but you’re right as to its uncertain geographical origins. However, it did arise naturally in birds and pigs.

When and if the WIV’s lab notes are ever released, should they still exist, then we’ll know more about the birth of the bat flu. At present, there is abundant evidence that the WuWHOFlu was evolved in a leaky BSL-2 lab at the WIV. For a natural evolution, not so much.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  stacy pearson
May 24, 2021 6:54 am

I’ve always considered the ‘escaped lab experiment’ to be the most logical theory as to the origin of the virus OUTBREAK. It fit all of the known facts and didn’t need lashings of handwavium to make it work.
And yes, I am making a clear distinction between the origin of the virus outbreak and the origin of the virus. It seems reasonable to assume with some degree of certainty that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab – but what the lab workers were doing with it and why, are questions that, as yet, have no clear answers.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Richard Page
0
Reply
Tom Kennedy
May 24, 2021 6:38 am

I get all the news I need from Judith Curry’s Climate etc., Watts up with that, and the weather report.

Almost everything else is suspect.

1
Reply
dk_
May 24, 2021 6:40 am

Do we want people to see scientists as angry, embattled, frustrated people … or rather people who are doing [their] best to solve problems to make the world better?

Why is either valid? Scientists are people working on problems. Seeking to “make the world better” is hubris, and probably nothing at all to do with the truth of a proposition. It is the delusion of a megalomaniac, not a scientist.

1
Reply
willem post
May 24, 2021 6:48 am

Instead of research cartel, I would prefer research cabal, which more closely describes the motives of the CYA crowd.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
May 24, 2021 6:55 am

Excellent! The parallels between shutting down climate and corona skepticism reflect an entrenched game plan to control public opinion. Denigrate the skeptics and elevate the believers to saint hood. Any skeptical challenge is conspiracy theory. Create a false consensus, so that skeptics are just rejects, and believer of the chosen dogma are the “popular kids” Shade the facts and control the media. Transform education into a vessel for teaching dogma instead of critical thinking.

The origin of COVID is a much simpler issue to diagnose than climate change. But if investigations clearly show how virologists falsely shaped pubic opinion, it will serve as a powerful example exposing how public opinion gets falsely manipulated and that scientists are not saints. They share the same virtues and weaknesses that we all have no matter our station in life. Hopefully it will force people to realize we must always be skeptical critical thinkers.

My motto in life was concisely stated by Darwin’s Bulldog

﻿“skepticism is the highest of duties; blind faith the one unpardonable sin”.

0
Reply
commieBob
May 24, 2021 7:00 am

The reason some folks don’t like the lab leak hypothesis is that it implicates gain of function research and that implicates Fauci.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Covid News

The End of The Mask

1 week ago
Kip Hansen
Covid News

Rapid lifestyle changes during early COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on climate change

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

Evidence of COVID Herd Immunity, Why COVID is Increasing In WA and OR, And Why It May Soon Decline Here.

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

A new study explores novel technology for COVID-19 diagnosis using ultrasound.

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Covid News

Collapse of the fake consensus on Covid-19 origins

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate And Energy News Roundup #456

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shivering Europeans Urged to Keep the Faith on Global Warming

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Bad science Politics

Climate Change Alarmism as a Class War

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: