tornadoes

Joplin Disaster & Bill McKibben Ten Years Later

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 22, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Joplin, Missouri tornado that killed 161, the first triple-digit toll since 1953. At the time the usual suspects quickly came out of the woodwork top blame it on global warming:

image

Caution: It is vitally important not to make connections. When you see pictures of rubble like this week’s shots from Joplin, Mo., you should not wonder: Is this somehow related to the tornado outbreak three weeks ago in Tuscaloosa, Ala., or the enormous outbreak a couple of weeks before that (which, together, comprised the most active April for tornadoes in U.S. history). No, that doesn’t mean a thing.

It is far better to think of these as isolated, unpredictable, discrete events. It is not advisable to try to connect them in your mind with, say, the fires burning across Texas — fires that have burned more of America at this point this year than any wildfires have in previous years. Texas, and adjoining parts of Oklahoma and New Mexico, are drier than they’ve ever been — the drought is worse than that of the Dust Bowl. But do not wonder if they’re somehow connected.

If you did wonder, you see, you would also have to wonder about whether this year’s record snowfalls and rainfalls across the Midwest — resulting in record flooding along the Mississippi — could somehow be related. And then you might find your thoughts wandering to, oh, global warming, and to the fact that climatologists have been predicting for years that as we flood the atmosphere with carbon we will also start both drying and flooding the planet, since warm air holds more water vapor than cold air.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-link-between-climate-change-and-joplin-tornadoes-never/2011/05/23/AFrVC49G_story.html

In fact McKibben’s disgusting climate porn could not have been more wrong. 2011 was no more than an outlier, and since then the frequency of strong tornadoes has continued to decline from the global cooling years in the 1970s:

image

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/#data

In the last decade, there has been just one EF-5 tornado, the Moore tornado in 2013; this compares to a long term average of nearly one every year.

Fortunately the number of deaths resulting from tornadoes has also fallen, with an annual average of 31 in the last ten years.

Will McKibben now publicly apologise for misleading the public at the time?

FOOTNOTE

McKibben also used the Texas drought in 2011 as another example of the effects of global warming. Needless to say, he was wrong about that as well:

image

26 Comments
Tom Halla
May 22, 2021 10:13 am

McKibben will apologize when shrimps whistle.

Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 22, 2021 10:23 am

Goebbels never apologized.

Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 22, 2021 10:28 am

Unless committing suicide counts as an "apology"?

Reply
rah
Reply to  philincalifornia
May 22, 2021 10:59 am

And that sick SOB killed his six children before he and his wife took the easy way out!

Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 22, 2021 10:16 am

Climate "science" is easy. All you have to do is connect the dots!

Reply
philincalifornia
May 22, 2021 10:19 am

The scientific idiot came on here around that time and basically talked a load of shite.

I think it might’ve been the first time he ever tried to understand that the diminution in CO2’s effect was logarithmic. I think he failed at that and the difference between 350ppm and whatever it was then – 395ppm didn’t faze him? He still prostitutes himself for money, as prostitutes do, I think. Some useful idiots are smart, in the snake-like sense. This one ain’t. He’s just an idiot with a megaphone.

Reply
Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 10:21 am

Bill McKibben has sort of flamed out. No longer teaching at Middlebury, just their 'distinguished scholar', whatever that means. Formerly also founded and headed 350.org, which is still utterly divorced from reality. Go their website, the lead page demands no coal, oil, or gas—100% renewables. Obviously still unaware of what happens when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow.

I am pretty sure Middlebury is not known for its STEM graduates.

I am pretty sure Middlebury is not known for its STEM graduates.

Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 10:31 am

Rud !!

ROTFLMFAO

Middlebury ??? STEM ??? …in the same sentence ????

I’m still laughing. You made my afternoon.

Reply
n.n
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 11:07 am

A dysfunctional union of renewable drivers and intermittent producers.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 11:16 am

They know what happens. The point isn't sustainability of energy sources or renewable power, if it were they'd be on the nuclear power band-wagon. It's about de-growth, severe population contraction, and the destruction of Western value systems.

Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 11:39 am

I believe Middlebury College specializes in language arts, so in other words, most graduates go on to be professional useless people. Tuition is atrocious, last I heard $68000/year. They do, however, have a decent hockey team.

If you’re ever in the area and want to have some fun, walk around town with a Trump or NRA hat. Some of the looks you’ll get will be priceless.

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 12:37 pm

It must be tough for the pretty faces, like McKibben and Oreskes, to be overshadowed by a teenager and high school dropout.

Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2021 12:47 pm

” ‘distinguished scholar’, whatever that means”
It’s a typo … should read –
‘extinguished scholar’

Reply
John Garrett
May 22, 2021 10:25 am

As far as I can tell, Bill McKibben has never been right about anything.

I cannot comprehend why the Rockefeller heirs (and Middlebury College) have not wised up and figured out that McKibben is a total fraud and charlatan.

Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 22, 2021 10:37 am

Hush! Are you trying to make him weep again? For shame!

Reply
Clay Sanborn
May 22, 2021 10:52 am

apophenia

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
May 22, 2021 10:55 am

Bullying the emotionally fragile McKibben????
Yep, but he deserves it. Facts don’t care about feelings as Ben Shapiro likes to constantly say. And I care more about facts when the Left is trying to use feelings to gain power at my expense. Liberals tears filleth my cup almost as good as the coffee I’m currently enjoying on a rather cool Saturday morning in So Arizona.

Last edited 2 hours ago by joelobryan
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
May 22, 2021 11:08 am

Divergence is inevitable when speaking truth to power in lieu of facts to truth.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  n.n
May 22, 2021 11:13 am

For today's Left, there is no objective truth, only power.

Reply
rah
May 22, 2021 11:09 am

On that day I was hauling a load to KC via I-70 west bound. Listened to the NWS radio as I went as I always do when on the road and the weather is potential threat. As I approached Columbia Missouri there were reports of tornadoes on the ground in front of me and behind me.

The only one I came close to was in the vicinity of Boonesville a few miles west of Columbia. I had to pull over in the rest area there because there was dime sized hail coming down and it seemed to be getting bigger as I went further west. The Volvo tractor I was driving had a sun roof. I hate those things in big trucks.

Before long the hail subsided and the warning sirens stopped wailing and I was on my way again.

Reply
Jim Clarke
May 22, 2021 11:11 am

It was never Bill McKibben’s intention to be correct! It was his intention to scare the hell out of people and make them change the way they lived. That was also the intention of the people who finance him. So in his mind there is no reason to apologise.

It was our mistake to believe that he was talking about climate change. That wasn’t what he was doing at all. He was trying to persuade people to become slaves to the ruling elite. Whether he knew it or not is irrelevant. That’s what he was paid to do and that’s what he did.

No one on the other side has talked about actual climate science in over 20 years! The science does not support their persuasion, so they can only persuade by avoiding the science.

Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Jim Clarke
May 22, 2021 12:08 pm

McKibben is basically a Climate Grifter. Nothing more. It's been his cash machine.

Reply
H. D. Hoese
May 22, 2021 11:37 am

“ Texas, and adjoining parts of Oklahoma and New Mexico, are drier than they’ve ever been — the drought is worse than that of the Dust Bowl. But do not wonder if they’re somehow connected.” This has been discussed here several times, as your figure shows this century’s Texas drought is comparable to the last century’s of a century ago. As a marine type who studied the 50s drought, the 2011 one had the first bay salinities approaching [haven’t found summary or compiled data] the 50s for a very much shorter period of time. Never found any salinity data for the 1910s. As long known in the meteorological world the 50s drought was worse than the 30s in Texas. 19th century droughts [and floods] were more or less comparable based on first hand experience before 1880 when Texas official data started .

I just followed an upper level low with a watchable percentage probability of cyclone formation move into central Texas. Didn’t name it like the subtropical one off Bermuda. NWS/NHC is losing some of its credibility which is unfortunate as they have great expertise. Others belong on the street corner with a sign. I was just talking to someone who suggested that some didn’t leave the coast or prepare adequately for Harvey because of ‘street corner’ information. Accountability?

Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 22, 2021 12:11 pm

AKA Bill McWeepy.

Reply
Willem post
May 22, 2021 12:28 pm

McKibben is professor of Journalism at Middlebury College, VT.
He has a good gift of gab.

He and various students did a study of the Middlebury biomass plant, and all the CO2 it would reduce.

I reviewed that laughable study, which turned out to be full of errors and erroneous assumptions.
No wonder.

It turned out, the plant reduced CO2 by only one third of what was claimed, if all harvests would be from biomass regrown on harvested areas to be “renewable”.

Turned out, Middlebury-owned forest areas could not produce all the wood needed by that requirement, so wood from outside that area had to be brought in, which was harvested by industry standard practices.

After all that, McKibben finally saw the light, and declared he was against wood burning for heating and power generation.

He became a devout follower of the Jacobson’s wind, water, solar mantra, which has been debunked on numerous occasions since 2015.

Reply
Doonman
May 22, 2021 12:43 pm

Neither Janis Joplin or Bill McKibben were in the band, "Ten Years Later"

Reply
