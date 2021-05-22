Joplin Disaster & Bill McKibben Ten Years Later

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MAY 22, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Joplin, Missouri tornado that killed 161, the first triple-digit toll since 1953. At the time the usual suspects quickly came out of the woodwork top blame it on global warming:

Caution: It is vitally important not to make connections. When you see pictures of rubble like this week’s shots from Joplin, Mo., you should not wonder: Is this somehow related to the tornado outbreak three weeks ago in Tuscaloosa, Ala., or the enormous outbreak a couple of weeks before that (which, together, comprised the most active April for tornadoes in U.S. history). No, that doesn’t mean a thing.

It is far better to think of these as isolated, unpredictable, discrete events. It is not advisable to try to connect them in your mind with, say, the fires burning across Texas — fires that have burned more of America at this point this year than any wildfires have in previous years. Texas, and adjoining parts of Oklahoma and New Mexico, are drier than they’ve ever been — the drought is worse than that of the Dust Bowl. But do not wonder if they’re somehow connected.

If you did wonder, you see, you would also have to wonder about whether this year’s record snowfalls and rainfalls across the Midwest — resulting in record flooding along the Mississippi — could somehow be related. And then you might find your thoughts wandering to, oh, global warming, and to the fact that climatologists have been predicting for years that as we flood the atmosphere with carbon we will also start both drying and flooding the planet, since warm air holds more water vapor than cold air.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-link-between-climate-change-and-joplin-tornadoes-never/2011/05/23/AFrVC49G_story.html

In fact McKibben’s disgusting climate porn could not have been more wrong. 2011 was no more than an outlier, and since then the frequency of strong tornadoes has continued to decline from the global cooling years in the 1970s:

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/wcm/#data

In the last decade, there has been just one EF-5 tornado, the Moore tornado in 2013; this compares to a long term average of nearly one every year.

Fortunately the number of deaths resulting from tornadoes has also fallen, with an annual average of 31 in the last ten years.

Will McKibben now publicly apologise for misleading the public at the time?

FOOTNOTE

McKibben also used the Texas drought in 2011 as another example of the effects of global warming. Needless to say, he was wrong about that as well:

5 10 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...