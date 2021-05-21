Thousands of Future Burger Flippers and Stage a Climate Strike

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Remember back when everyone was wondering who would do the menial jobs, if everyone graduated with a degree? Greta Thunberg has solved this problem for us.

School Strike 4 Climate: Thousands of young Australians call for urgent action on climate change Posted Yesterday at 4:23pm, updated 6 hours ago Thousands of students and their supporters walked out of classrooms and workplaces to join School Strike 4 Climate events around the country, becoming part of a global youth-led movement pleading for urgent action on climate change. Key points: Thousands of students and supporters turned out to events in Australia’s major cities

They urged the federal government to do more to ensure a renewable energy future

Some said because they were too young to vote, it was the only way to make their voices heard Attendees made their way to large rallies in the CBDs of every Australian capital city on Friday, with events also planned in dozens of rural and regional areas, from Alice Springs to Atherton. Organisers are demanding the federal government turn its back on emissions-intensive energy sources, including by: Resourcing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led solutions that guarantee land rights

Funding the creation of secure jobs that fast-track solutions to the climate crisis

Funding projects that transition the economy to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 Taking place in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, all events were arranged with input from relevant state and territory health authorities, according to organisers. … A key issue for many in attendance was the federal government’s recent announcement that it would spend $600 million on a new gas-fired power station. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-21/school-strike-for-climate-2021-national-wrap/100155114

The Aussie government is being forced to fund a new gas power station using taxpayer’s money, because thanks to their own market distorting rules, and opposition hostility towards fossil fuel, dispatchable power is no longer a safe investment in Australia. Energy companies appear to have abandoned the idea they are in any way responsible for Australia’s grid stability, a rational position given all their dispatchable energy assets are being bled by anyone who can convince a politician to give them a renewable energy construction grant.

As for the kids, imagine if they did something constructive with their time instead of marching and whining, like going on a trip into the desert and participating in a few land restoration projects. But I guess a few hours away from their game consoles is all the poor darlings can take, and digging Australia’s poor quality desert soil and dealing with flies, snakes and other pests is awfully unpleasant work.

