UFOs Go Mainstream? Pentagon Preparing a Report for Congress, Ignoring the Obvious

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Russia have openly admitted for years that they have developed a nuclear powered flying device which can stay aloft for days, possibly weeks, without refuelling. But maybe its easier to believe in aliens, than to face the idea that Russia may have developed a key military capability that the USA currently cannot match.

‘We’ve reached a tipping point:’ UFOs go mainstream, suspense builds ahead of major Pentagon report By Ben Wolfgang– The Washington Times – Friday, May 21, 2021 In 1973, future President Jimmy Carter went public with a claim he had seen a UFO years earlier in the skies over rural Georgia. Nearly five decades later, former President Barack Obama went on late-night TV this week and admitted there are “objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.” … “There is this manifest interest in the subject. And let’s face it: It’s not because it might be Chinese or Soviet drones or secret technology,” said Mark Rodeghier, scientific director at the Center for UFO Studies who has spent decades researching the subject. “All the real interest is because, yes, it might be aliens or something incredibly strange.” … Last May, the Navy acknowledged as genuine three videos that showed military pilots tracking objects in the sky that were moving at incredibly fast speeds. In one instance, the object flipped end over end while moving against the wind. … Now, Defense Department officials openly discuss the unexplained. “We take reports of incursions, whether they’re by known aircraft or unidentified aerial phenomenon, very seriously, and the safety and security of our personnel and of our operations that they remain paramount,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters this week. “So to protect our people, maintain those operations and safeguard intelligence methods, we don’t publicly discuss the details of these unexplained aerial phenomenon observations or the examinations of the UAP Task Force.” At least some of the research is expected to soon become public. A joint report by the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies is scheduled to be delivered to Congress next month. The Defense Department Inspector General’s office also is reviewing how the Pentagon has handled the issue of UFOs, and its report is also expected soon. … Read more: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/may/21/ufos-go-mainstream-suspense-builds-major-pentagon/

The following is a video of a test firing of the Russian nuclear powered 9M730 Burevestnik missile, from a Russian military website. The claimed range of the missile is more than enough to buzz US targets, outlasting any chemically fuelled vehicles the USA can deploy, maintaining full cruise velocity throughout the encounter. The missile is believed to work as a nuclear ramjet, in which a small unshielded nuclear reactor burning at temperatures close to the limit of available materials technology superheats air and expels it from the rear.

In 2019 the Russians admitted a radiation release in the Archangel region was due to a failed nuclear powered flight test.

There is nothing exotic about nuclear ramjet technology in engineering terms, it is all 1960s technology. The USA had a project to develop a similar system, Project Pluto, in the 1960s. The nuclear ramjet engines when test fired appeared to live up to expectations, but the project was abandoned over fears that US deployment of such a weapon would prompt the Soviets to respond with their own nuclear ramjets. The concern was the development of such weapons would destabilise the detente, because they would be an almost undetectable first strike weapon.

The Soviets were well aware of the potential of nuclear power, they built an experimental nuclear powered long range bomber in the 1950s, the TU95-LAL, but the project was abandoned. There was some suggestion the rather limited radiation shielding wasn’t enough to protect the pilots, though this is obviously much less of an issue in an unpiloted drone.

Obviously there might be another explanation for the upsurge in UFO sightings. But I think the hypothesis that the Russians were telling the truth when they claimed they had developed devices which operate on engineering principles which have been known for decades is a great deal more plausible than the idea that little green men chose now to cross the gulf of interstellar space, in order to behave like juvenile delinquents, scaring the locals with a few close encounters.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...