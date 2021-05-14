Climate Change Debate

Presentation by Ross McKitrick: is a worst case scenario (of Climate Change) really bad?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

Reposted from Clintel

Ross McKitrick, the Canadian economics professor who publishes regularly in climate journals, gave an online talk for the Irish Climate Science Forum and the international CLINTEL Foundation (of which I am the cofounder). I have some sort of special bond with both McKitrick and McIntyre, because back in 2004, when I was an editor for a Dutch monthly science magazine, my editor in chief told me I had to write an article about a socalled hockey stick graph. I had never written about climate change and so was completely blank. Two months later (and a lot of research), on the day that McIntyre and McKitrick published their critique on the hockey stick in GRL, my article about this saga came out (both in Dutch and in English). It was my entree in the climate debate and thanks mainly to the (lack of) response to this critique of M&M I became intrigued by the climate discussion, quit my job and started working fulltime on the climate issue. And I am still stuck in it.

So I have followed the work of McKitrick pretty closely throughout the years. He has the wonderful gift to be able to do both deep scientific and technical/mathematical work and get this published in high profile scientific journals (often after long battles with reviewers) and at the same time can write essays and op-eds (mainly for the Financial Post in Canada) that are easy to understand for anyone. In presentations he sounds somewhat unemotional but everything he says is well-thought-out.

So let’s talk about his presentation (a 45 minutes recording of the talk is available here) which was not about the physical climate science debat this time but about climate policy: “Climate Policy – When Emotion Meets Reality”. The key question in the talk was: why is it so difficult to do something against CO2? McKitrick provided the answers in this slide:

These six points were each discussed in more detail during the talk. I will just focus on a few remarks that draw my attention. The most important one for me was point 3: “Emissions tied to fossil use which is essential for economic growth and development.” McKitrick explained that under socalled worst case scenarios people tend to focus on the climate effects only. They forget to look at the economic side of this scenario and that paints a spectacular view. Under this scenario people in developing countries will be 70 times (!) richer around 2100 and will have on average a yearly income of 70.000$. That is they will be considerably richer than we are right now. What this means is that by that time every development problem known to humanity will be solved. Mckitrick joked that the main job loss at the time will be in the foreign aid sector.

The question then of course is how catastrophic the climate consequences will be under this scenario. McKitrick then started to show some of his own work about the long track record of overestimation of both trends in CO2 and trends in temperature forecasts. As the the latter are well-known to most readers, let’s for this moment focus on the former. McKitrick showed this graph:

Source: Hausfather, Z., Drake, H., Abbott, T. and Schmidt, G. (2019) Evaluating the performance of past climate model projections. Geophysical Research Letters doi: 10.1029/2019GL085378.

As you can see the real CO2 concentration in the atmosphere ‘hugs’ the bottom end of the forecast range (after decades of forecasts). McKitrick added this will again be the case in the upcoming AR6 report. He also showed the overestimation of temperature trends.

He then moved on to the cost of abatement (reduction), first emphasizing that people often have a wrong impression of the potential of abatement:

People tend to believe that all costs related to global warming can be avoided (the left blue bar) if only we stopped emitting CO2. However this isn’t the case. After decades of research and measurements and after a steady rise in CO2 no trends are visible in for example hurricanes and flooding (two extremes that McKitrick mentioned). So damage due to such events will happen, even (or also) after abatement. The potential benefit of climate policy is therefore much smaller (the small white box at the top of the right blue bar).

And it gets better and better. McKitrick with colleagues published two very interesting papers in 2017 and 2019 about the socalled Social Cost of Carbon, which reflects the extra cost for society of emitting one extra ton of CO2. In the 2017 paper they used empirically constrained estimates for climate sensitivity (adapted from a paper by Nic Lewis and Judith Curry) instead of much higher model based estimates. The effect on the Social Cost of Carbon was this:

In the second paper in 2019 they added on top of this the additional benefits of CO2 for agriculture. The Social Cost of Carbon then more or less drops to zero or even negative values depending on the discount rate used. What does this all mean? McKitrick: “The CO2 benefits greatly outweigh the climate costs.”

With uncertain climate effects, very costly abatement policies (applies both for Kyoto and Paris), overestimation of both the CO2 and temperature trends, low to zero estimates for the Social Cost of Carbon (if you use observational estimates for climate sensitivity and take into account the benefits of higher CO2 levels for agriculture), there is only one conclusion possible: “We are on pretty safe ground to prioritize economic growth over very ambitious climate policies”.

Tom Halla
May 14, 2021 10:19 am

Doing something expensive and probably counterproductive is so leftist.

3
Reply
Dr Ken Pollock
May 14, 2021 10:21 am

Very convincing from a highly reputable source. Note it agrees with Bjorn Lomberg as in “False Alarm” and Michael Shellenberger in “Apocalypse Never”. Any chance politicians will take any notice? Sadly it takes a lot of courage to decide to be out of step with the herd…

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Dr Ken Pollock
May 14, 2021 11:12 am

I loved Trump but even he wouldn’t take on these climate alarmists bozos.

You can tell people over and over about the benefits of CO2, but it will fall on deaf ears. These people feel like it’s bad and that is all that matters to them.

1
Reply
Ron Long
May 14, 2021 10:29 am

Great posting. These Reality Checks are starting to pile up. On a personal level, as the years add up, I am more in favor of more heat and less in favor of more cold. Bring it.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
May 14, 2021 10:31 am

I’ll have to presume Bill Gates doesn’t read this blog. Too bad. I just started his climate book and I’m very disappointed. He and other “big shots” who easily get the attention of the MSM need to acknowledge that climate skepticism doesn’t deserve to be ignored. It’s just not smart to do so.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
May 14, 2021 10:33 am

Regarding the first graph in the above article, the “yearly-average CO2 concentration” in Earth’s atmosphere, based Mauna Loa observatory precision measurements, is currently about 416 ppm and has been rising at a rate of 2.7 ppm/year over the last three years. Note that it varies approximately +/- 4 ppm about the annual trend line in the course of a single year.

Therefore, updating (extrapolating) the referenced graph to current observed average conditions, it is easy to see that all-but-one of the referenced models’ predictions for CO2 levels have not come close to reality . . . the single exception being the predictions of a green (1980’s) model that is otherwise not identified (it may be the Russian global climate model.) Almost all of the other models (individually or together as providing a range of predicted values of CO2 concentration) have overstated their predicted increase of CO2 concentration . . . with some of these predictions originating as recently as 30 years ago (i.e., the orange, 1990’s, models).

So, we should be worried about model predictions being made for atmospheric CO2 concentration levels in year 2100, some 80 year into the future??? Give me a break!

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
May 14, 2021 10:48 am

Contrast this with the ‘existential threat!!’ garbage that gets rammed down our throats by our govts and traditional media.
What will it take for our governments to stop denying the truth of this?

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
May 14, 2021 10:52 am

Governments are not known for their truth-telling…

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Gregory Woods
May 14, 2021 11:07 am

Spot On!

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” — Joseph Goebbels

0
Reply
markl
May 14, 2021 10:50 am

So far the real effects of the climate change narrative have only been economic. Electricity prices skyrocketed, building codes changed for new and existing homes, taxes to support the CC agenda, business closures dues to unreliable energy, jobs shipped elsewhere along with the CO2 production, food prices rising based on unrealized threats, and more. People should be becoming aware of the true cost of climate change by now. What’s taking them so long?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
May 14, 2021 11:08 am

Marcel Crok very kindly provided feedback on a number of the Blowing Smoke essays that were not first posted at Climate Etc. Knows his stuff.
First I have seen SCC estimates using observational ECS. Good for McKitrick to have run the numbers—about zero with greening. Major factoid.

0
Reply
Curious George
May 14, 2021 11:12 am

Empirical?

I use the word to denote results of actual measurements, not a projection.

0
Reply
