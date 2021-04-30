Oregon State University, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Oregon State Advocates Global "Convergence", Equalising Per Capita Emissions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Oregon State social science professors, we need harsh carbon taxes to force a global convergence of per-capita carbon emissions. Most of the sacrifices will have to be made by the rich.

Socially just population policies can mitigate climate change and advance global equity

by  Oregon State University
APRIL 28, 2021

Socially just policies aimed at limiting the Earth’s human population hold tremendous potential for advancing equity while simultaneously helping to mitigate the effects of climate change, Oregon State University researchers say.

“There are strong links between high rates of population growth and ecosystem impacts in developing countries connected to water and food security,” he said. “Given the challenges of food and water security, effective population policies can support achieving both social justice and climate adaptation, particularly when you consider the current and projected uneven geographical distribution of the impacts of climate change. Policies that address health and education can greatly reduce fertility rates.”

“Three examples of countries in which improved education for girls and young women may have contributed to significant fertility rate declines are Ethiopia, Indonesia and Kenya,” Ripple says. “Among those nations, specific education reforms included instituting classes in local languages, increasing budgets for education and removing fees for attending school. Ethiopia also implemented a school lunch program, large-scale school construction took place in Indonesia, and primary school was lengthened by one year in Kenya.”

“From both climate and social justice perspectives, affluent overconsumption by the wealthy must be addressed immediately, for example through policies like eco-taxes such as carbon pricing,” Ripple added. “Reducing fertility rates alone is clearly not enough. The middle class and rich must be responsible for most of the needed reduction in emissions.”

Taking steps to stabilize and then gradually reduce total human numbers within a socially just framework enhances human rights and reduces the further ordeals of migration, displacement and conflict expected in this century, Wolf and Ripple say. One potential framework is contraction and convergence, which calls for simultaneously reducing net emissions (contraction) while equalizing per capita emissions (convergence). This is equitable in the sense that it entails equalizing per capita emissions globally, a stark contrast to current patterns.

Read more: https://phys.org/news/2021-04-socially-population-policies-mitigate-climate.html

What a miserable vision for the future. Even the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin never attempted to create an economy this tightly controlled. And of course, just as in Soviet times, the elite would need special dispensation for extra emissions, so they could fly around, attend their conferences, and perform their good works.

Frankly I’d rather keep my freedom, and take my chances with a few climate driven superstorms, in the the unlikely event any noticeable deterioration of the world’s weather actually happens, than endure the authoritarian nightmare Oregon State University apparently wants to inflict on the world.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
April 30, 2021 6:06 am

This comes as no surprise, this is the same state where they are allowing Portland to be destroyed by Antifa and BLM! Portland used to be a really nice place and Oregon is generally a lovely state but I won’t be going back for a visit anytime soon, unless they stop allowing rioting for the sake for social justice!

2
Reply
Rudi
April 30, 2021 6:09 am

Only the rich will afford to do those “sacrifices”. Own solar panels, electric cars etc. partly financed by the taxpayers. The poorer the harder hit by this “madness of crowds”/”group think”/”secular religion”, hysteria. This is a process that needs to take much longer that the goals set up today. Only the availability of fossil fuels sets the time frame.

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
April 30, 2021 6:15 am

Oregon has already been hard-hit by the destruction of most of the timber industry in the western part of the state. Poverty is a real issue there. None of this will end well.

0
Reply
Dave-E
April 30, 2021 6:28 am

“Most of the sacrifices will have to be made by the rich.” Besides being the usual ignorant socialist pap, what earthly evidence do these fools have that “the rich” ever sacrifice anything? They truly rich get mansions, private jets, limos, luxury restaurants, armed security, and everything else they desire. Their suck-ups, whether in corporatist “C” suites, government, and universities do well too. Sacrifices are ALWAYS for the serfs.

2
Reply
LdB
April 30, 2021 6:28 am

Ah yes the old social justice for die hard lefties … well leftards you will have to win that justice at the end of barrel.

0
Reply
RickWill
April 30, 2021 6:30 am

This is a tax the UN could collect. Then they would never need to beg for funding from elected leaders.

China has about 7 years of known oil reserves and about 30 years of known coal reserves. Both on the basis that they do not increase from where they are now. I foresee steep price rises for fossil fuels this decade.

Another bit of news is that China has reached peak population. Every chance India will become the most populated country within three years (without big losses from Covid of course).

0
Reply
