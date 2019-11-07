From the “there’s no quality control in climate science” department comes this laughable revelation, via the Australian:
Scientists’ petition on climate crisis blocked over fake signatories
Dozens of signatories including Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter headmaster Albus Dumbledore from Hogwarts have been removed from an Alliance of World Scientists declaration of a “climate emergency”.
Access to the 11,000 name-petition that accompanied a statement of concern published in BioScience on Tuesday was blocked on Thursday.
A statement issued by Oregon State University said “an administrative error unfortunately saw the inclusion of a small number of invalid names”.
Josh of course, has a visual opinion about it:
3 thoughts on ““11,000 scientists” climate emergency petition includes a bunch of fake names”
Ah ha ha… bunch of dopes
“A small number of invalid names”
Really. Now please explain how ANY invalid name appeared on this oh so sciencitific list?
But the damage is done since it made headline news. I think it even made ‘The Times’ in the UK, which has gone so far over to the left I’m surprised it hasn’t fallen over.