“11,000 scientists” climate emergency petition includes a bunch of fake names

From the “there’s no quality control in climate science” department comes this laughable revelation, via the Australian:

Scientists’ petition on climate crisis blocked over fake signatories

Dozens of signatories including Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter headmaster Albus Dumbledore from Hogwarts have been ­removed from an Alliance of World Scientists declaration of a “climate emergency”.

Access to the 11,000 name-petition that accompanied a statement of concern published in BioScience on Tuesday was blocked on Thursday.

A statement issued by ­Oregon State University said “an administrative error unfortunately saw the inclusion of a small number of invalid names”.

Josh of course, has a visual opinion about it:

