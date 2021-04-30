Your Immediate Help Requested: Nominate members for EPA’s independent science advisory boards

EPA

We need your help and the deadline is Monday, May 3, 2021. On or about March 30, 2021, Biden EPA chief Michael Regan fired all of EPA’s independent science advisers and rolled back important anti-corruption measures implemented by the Trump EPA to ensure the independence and balance of these boards as required by law. For background on this, read my Washington Times column. EPA is now taking nominations for new members. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, May 3, 2021. Read on to help nominate scientists and experts for the EPA’s Science Advisory Board (SAB) and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). You can nominate yourself or someone else. This is very important.

The online form for nominating someone to serve either on there SAB or CASAC is here. The link will open in a new tab so you can easily work between the JunkScience.com and EPA web sites.

If you plan to nominate more than one scientist (greatly appreciated), you will need to reload this link for each nominee. The link will open in a new tab as above.

Note there are two forms:

  • A form for nominating experts who have previously served on SAB or CASAC (so EPA already has their credentials); and
  • A form for nominating experts who have NOT previously served on SAB or CASAC (so EPA does not already have their credentials and you are asked to provide details).

Of the list of former SAB and CASAC members provided by EPA, JunkScience.com nominates and suggests you do the same for each of the following (Name, Board to be Nominated to, Area of Expertise):

Don’t forget to nominate new people who have never served on SAB out CASAC before. You know who you are. You can nominate yourself or someone else (but you may need to have some idea their credentials).

This is important. We want to make sure EPA has a balanced SAB and CASAC — as required by law. The deadline is Monday, May 3. Nominate now!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO PRINT OR SAVE THE CONFIRMATION OF EACH NOMINATION YOU MAKE.

Send us comments, suggestions and updates. Let us know if you have problems or need more info.

John Tillman
April 30, 2021 10:07 am

John Christy, Judith Curry, Will Happer, Ivar Giaever, Steve Koonin, Richard Lindzen, Willie Soon and Roy Spencer. Dream Team, but not gonna happen in a Biden Maladministration.

Alasdair gray
Reply to  John Tillman
April 30, 2021 10:48 am

I guess only US citizens can vote or is it like Nov 20 where the dead the undead and Chinese can vote

Mr.
April 30, 2021 10:44 am

Would Michael Shellenberger contribute a useful role for this?

