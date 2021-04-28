Broken Guitar. Eva Rinaldi, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Carbon footprint Ridiculae

Music Industry Demands Funding So They Can Stop Climate Change by Eliminating Live Tours

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

They would also like an effort to “nurture local artists”, to reduce the influence of foreign artists, so fans are less tempted to fly overseas to see live concerts.

‘Time to shake things up’: music industry confronts climate crisis as gigs resume

Huge concerts and nonstop touring mean the music business is in dire need of reform. Performers have begun to lead – but can their industry reshape itself as the world reopens?

Adam Corner
Tue 27 Apr 2021 23.00 AEST

But a series of announcements last week, coordinated by the Music Declares Emergency collective, have challenged the idea that the industry is not taking the climate emergency seriously. After a uniquely difficult year for those in live music, perhaps this is an inflection point: can the recovery from Covid-19 be green?

One new idea – also announced this week, and affiliated with Brian Eno – is Earth Percent, which is aiming to raise $100m (£72m) by 2030 from the industry itself to transition towards sustainability. The proposal is for artists, companies and individuals to commit a small percentage of their revenue to Earth Percent, which will redistribute the money to organisations working on the climate emergency, including those focused on the music industry, such as A Greener Festival, Music Declares Emergency and Julie’s Bicycle.

Last Night a DJ Took a Flight, a recent report on the dance music industry, argued that tours could be routed more efficiently, local scenes and artists could be better nurtured to reduce the pull of foreign superstars, and exclusivity clauses (where artists can’t play more than one show locally) could be challenged.

Relentless touring – driven by low income from streams and physical format sales – is precarious and environmentally unsustainable, so music is taking seriously the idea of green jobs and a “just transition” (a term coined by the global trade union movement to prioritise workers’ rights and reduce inequalities). In 2020, more than 800 artists and creative professionals endorsed a letter to Oliver Dowden calling for a “just and green” cultural recovery from Covid-19, including the demand that all government funding for the arts is aligned with national climate targets.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/apr/27/music-industry-confronts-climate-crisis-gigs-resume

Of course, even the measures demanded by artists don’t go far enough. So long as artists are producing new music, there is a risk fans will be tempted to add to their carbon footprints by travelling to see them perform.

So what we really need is for the government to fund self identified artists to sit on their butts and not produce anything, thus completely eliminating the potential excess carbon footprint their product might otherwise create.

The cost of this government funding could be partly offset by punitive taxes on high income artists who defy industry association climate edicts by continuing to produce and perform.

Pauleta
April 28, 2021 2:03 pm

Maybe the government can create a Carbon Music Tax so we can pay artists to do nothing. Why stop at music, it should be expanded to Movies, TV productions, newspapers, Cable TV programs.

RicDre
Reply to  Pauleta
April 28, 2021 2:36 pm

Many of the groups you mentioned are already doing nothing useful so it should be pretty easy for them to move on from there to doing nothing at all.

John the Econ
Reply to  Pauleta
April 28, 2021 2:48 pm

Agreed. If we are indeed on the cusp of an “existential crisis”, there is absolutely no moral justification whatsoever for something as frivolous as mere “entertainment”. Such luxuries are only for societies without the kinds of problems we supposedly face.

ResourceGuy
April 28, 2021 2:03 pm

The same goes for bad movies in closed theaters.

ResourceGuy
April 28, 2021 2:09 pm

‘Cause I’m the taxman
Yeah, I’m the taxman

Scissor
April 28, 2021 2:12 pm

Who doesn’t want to see this in person?

SMC
Reply to  Scissor
April 28, 2021 2:33 pm

Another young, pretty entertainer dancing in a sexy outfit and singing in French. Her moves are too choreographed, no apparent spontaneity. The music is nothing special. Looks like she’s singing to recorded music, the fellows don’t look like they’re actually playing. Lip syncing?? Meh, so what, there are plenty of young pretty singers that can lip sync to recorded music while dancing in a sexy manner all over the internet. What makes this one special?

SMC
Reply to  Scissor
April 28, 2021 2:40 pm

The translation of her lyrics must be bad. If not, then she’s just another self absorbed narcissist who doesn’t care about anyone but herself and her own pleasure.

Tom in Toronto
April 28, 2021 2:22 pm

Thanks Eric! Worth a chuckle 🙂

ResourceGuy
April 28, 2021 2:22 pm

Suddenly everyone has a top hit. It’s a new stimulus payment.

ResourceGuy
April 28, 2021 2:24 pm

Boris and the Animals

dk_
April 28, 2021 2:29 pm

“music declares emergency collective?” Borg!

markl
April 28, 2021 2:30 pm

Since the entertainment industry prides itself in being woke maybe they should learn to get along without money for the good of the earth instead of taking it from others.

Rud Istvan
April 28, 2021 2:31 pm

Here I thought April Fools day was the first f the month not yesterday.

John Dueker
April 28, 2021 2:39 pm

This has to be a joke right?

Tom in Florida
April 28, 2021 2:47 pm

Why don’t those in the music industry go out and get real jobs. Fake problem solved at no cost to the rest of us.

John the Econ
April 28, 2021 2:56 pm

It is indeed ironic that it was the entertainment industry itself that fomented my contempt for pop environmentalism and ignorant, self-serving and outright hypocritical media types when I was a young, impressionable teenager.

In the mid-70s I recall listening to some entertainer during a concert prattle on about the “energy crisis” and our planet’s diminishing natural resources. As this very well-remunerated long-haired individual stood in front of wall of 50,000 watt speakers, he admonished us as to how we needed to give up our electric hair dryers to save the planet.

It was never made clear as to what this guy was going to be giving up. From that day on, I never took any of these people the least bit seriously.

