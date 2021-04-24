Earth Day 2021: celebrate abundant sea ice habitat for polar bear feeding and mating

Posted on April 22, 2021
Late April is the height of the most important polar bear feeding and mating season and there is abundant sea ice habitat across the Arctic for doing both.
Sea ice charts below. Compare to 2018 conditions here; 2015 here; and 2014 here. Sea ice maximum this year was apparently “uneventful” according to the folks at the NSDIC because it didn’t even come close to setting a new low record.
SEA ICE CANADA
Ice thickness by region
Eastern Canadian Arctic, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:
Hudson Bay and Davis Strait, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:
Western Canadian Arctic, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:
BEAUFORT AND CHUKCHI SEAS
Where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice for April 21: