Polar Bears

Earth Day 2021: celebrate abundant sea ice habitat for polar bear feeding and mating

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Posted on April 22, 2021 

Late April is the height of the most important polar bear feeding and mating season and there is abundant sea ice habitat across the Arctic for doing both.

Sea ice charts below. Compare to 2018 conditions here; 2015 here; and 2014 here. Sea ice maximum this year was apparently “uneventful” according to the folks at the NSDIC because it didn’t even come close to setting a new low record.

NSIDC Masie chart for 21 April 2021 Day 111.

SEA ICE CANADA

Ice thickness by region

Eastern Canadian Arctic, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:

Hudson Bay and Davis Strait, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:

Western Canadian Arctic, where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice, for the week of 19 April:

BEAUFORT AND CHUKCHI SEAS

Where brown is thick multi-year ice and dark green is thick first year ice for April 21:

BARENTS SEA, KARA SEA AND EAST GREENLAND

Tedz
April 24, 2021 10:36 pm

I’m getting quite irritated by frequent adverts on TV saying I need to give money to save polar bears.

I’m quite a sceptic about handing money over to a “charity” that “saves” polar bears but doesn’t say exactly what it will do with the money. Does anyone have the bank details for any polar bear so I can I put the money directly into its account and save on admin costs and Charity CEO salaries?

8
Reply
To bed B
Reply to  Tedz
April 24, 2021 10:49 pm

If you’re serious, I’m a polar bear.

7
Reply
Greg
Reply to  To bed B
April 24, 2021 11:12 pm

I’m a polarbear and so is my wife.

3
Reply
Chaamjamal
Reply to  Greg
April 24, 2021 11:17 pm

Me too and I have a bank account where you can send the money.

1
Reply
lee
Reply to  Tedz
April 24, 2021 11:44 pm

No, but my uncle saves blondes for a dollar, 😉
The money rolls in.

Last edited 1 hour ago by lee
1
Reply
Nick
Reply to  lee
April 25, 2021 12:19 am

Where does he save them?

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
April 24, 2021 11:07 pm

Polar bear eating black ringed seal… and enjoying it.
Obviously White privilege.

1
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
April 24, 2021 11:13 pm

Polar bears are white, cisgender oppressors. I can’t see why the left is so keen on “saving ” them.

what happened to Black Bears Matter?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Greg
1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Greg
April 24, 2021 11:51 pm

what happened to Black Bears Matter?

Turns out that’s just a front for a Make the Arctic Great Again cell, run by those privileged polar bears.

0
Reply
Chaamjamal
April 24, 2021 11:44 pm

The polar bear issue with respect to Arctic sea ice extent is a reference only to the seasonal minimum in September. It is not about the seasonal high sea ice levels in winter and spring. What the sea ice extent is in April is irrelevant in this context.

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
April 24, 2021 11:55 pm

NSDIC with the WMO and the Brit Met Office and NASA/NOAA all have this lefty alarmist angle. Foolish of them. Gonna look bad when cooling continues. Note prediction that La Niña will
‘Re-emerge’ fall 2021 thu’ winter to 2022.

0
Reply
Climate believer
April 25, 2021 12:09 am

Getting some nice cloud free images recently over the Arctic from EOSDIS.

Wrangel island here, home for the Chukotka-Alaskan polar bear population, looking pretty paradisiacal if your a PB at the moment.
﻿

Wrangel island April 2021.png
0
Reply
Steve Case
April 25, 2021 1:15 am

It’s difficult for ordinary people to know what the climate is doing. That’s because what we are being told by the experts changes over time. Sea ice is an example of that. Here’s side by side of what the IPCC told us in 1990 and 2000:
comment image

It seems that everything climate related is “Worse than previously thought”

0
Reply
