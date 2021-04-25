NASA

First Aerial Color Image of Mars

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

From NASA

Apr 23, 2021

Image of trails on Mars

This is the first color image of the Martian surface taken by an aerial vehicle while it was aloft. The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured it with its color camera during its second successful flight test on April 22, 2021. At the time this image, Ingenuity was 17 feet (5.2 meters) above the surface and pitching (moving the camera’s field of view upward) so the helicopter could begin its 7-foot (2-meter) translation to the west – away from the rover. The image, as well as the inset showing a closeup of a portion of the tracks the Perseverance Mars rover and Mars surface features, demonstrates the utility of scouting Martian terrain from an aerial perspective.

Close-up view of the first color image of the Martian surface
Close-up view of the first color image of the Martian surface taken by an aerial vehicle while it was aloft.Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The winding parallel discolorations in the surface reveal the tread of the six-wheeled rover. Perseverance itself is located top center, just out frame. “Wright Brothers Field” is in the vicinity of the helicopter’s shadow, bottom center, with the actual point of takeoff of the helicopter just below the image. A portion of the landing pads on two of the helicopter’s four landing legs can be seen in on the left and right sides of the image, and a small portion of the horizon can be seen at the upper right and left corners.

Mounted in the helicopter’s fuselage and pointed approximately 22 degree below the horizon, Ingenuity’s high-resolution color camera contains a 4208-by-3120-pixel sensor.

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was built by JPL, which also manages this technology demonstration project for NASA Headquarters. It is supported by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, and Space Technology Mission Directorate. NASA’s Ames Research Center and Langley Research Center provided significant flight performance analysis and technical assistance during Ingenuity’s development.  AeroVironment Inc., Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and SolAero also provided design assistance and major vehicle components. The Mars Helicopter Delivery System was designed and manufactured by Lockheed Space Systems, Denver.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Last Updated: Apr 23, 2021 Editor: Tony Greicius

tonyb
Editor
April 25, 2021 2:10 am

I can clearly see footprints in the sand. I think the Yeti got to mars first

tonyb

Ron Long
Reply to  tonyb
April 25, 2021 3:02 am

You must be a “True Believer”. Myself, I’m waiting for Jimmy Hoffa to show up.

fretslider
April 25, 2021 2:35 am

Even achievements like this draw the ire of the green fraternity

All the more reason to continue exploration

