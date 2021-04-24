It's Worse Than We Thought!

Climate has shifted the axis of the Earth

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
33 Comments

AMERICAN GEOPHYSICAL UNION

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: MELTING OF GLACIERS IN ALASKA, GREENLAND, THE SOUTHERN ANDES, ANTARCTICA, THE CAUCASUS AND THE MIDDLE EAST ACCELERATED IN THE MID-90S, BECOMING THE MAIN DRIVER PUSHING EARTH’S POLES INTO A SUDDEN… view more CREDIT: CREDIT: DENG ET AL (2021) GEOPHYSICAL RESEARCH LETTERS/AGU

WASHINGTON– Glacial melting due to global warming is likely the cause of a shift in the movement of the poles that occurred in the 1990s.

The locations of the North and South poles aren’t static, unchanging spots on our planet. The axis Earth spins around–or more specifically the surface that invisible line emerges from–is always moving due to processes scientists don’t completely understand. The way water is distributed on Earth’s surface is one factor that drives the drift.

Melting glaciers redistributed enough water to cause the direction of polar wander to turn and accelerate eastward during the mid-1990s, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters, AGU’s journal for high-impact, short-format reports with immediate implications spanning all Earth and space sciences.

“The faster ice melting under global warming was the most likely cause of the directional change of the polar drift in the 1990s,” said Shanshan Deng, a researcher at the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and an author of the new study.

The Earth spins around an axis kind of like a top, explains Vincent Humphrey, a climate scientist at the University of Zurich who was not involved in this research. If the weight of a top is moved around, the spinning top would start to lean and wobble as its rotational axis changes. The same thing happens to the Earth as weight is shifted from one area to the other.

Researchers have been able to determine the causes of polar drifts starting from 2002 based on data from the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE), a joint mission by NASA and the German Aerospace Center, launched with twin satellites that year and a follow up mission in 2018. The mission gathered information on how mass is distributed around the planet by measuring uneven changes in gravity at different points.

Previous studies released on the GRACE mission data revealed some of the reasons for later changes in direction. For example, research has determined more recent movements of the North Pole away from Canada and toward Russia to be caused by factors like molten iron in the Earth’s outer core. Other shifts were caused in part by what’s called the terrestrial water storage change, the process by which all the water on land–including frozen water in glaciers and groundwater stored under our continents–is being lost through melting and groundwater pumping.

The authors of the new study believed that this water loss on land contributed to the shifts in the polar drift in the past two decades by changing the way mass is distributed around the world. In particular, they wanted to see if it could also explain changes that occurred in the mid-1990s.

In 1995, the direction of polar drift shifted from southward to eastward. The average speed of drift from 1995 to 2020 also increased about 17 times from the average speed recorded from 1981 to 1995.

Now researchers have found a way to wind modern pole tracking analysis backward in time to learn why this drift occurred. The new research calculates the total land water loss in the 1990s before the GRACE mission started.

“The findings offer a clue for studying past climate-driven polar motion,” said Suxia Liu, a hydrologist at the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the corresponding author of the new study. “The goal of this project, funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China is to explore the relationship between the water and polar motion.”

Water loss and polar drift

Using data on glacier loss and estimations of ground water pumping, Liu and her colleagues calculated how the water stored on land changed. They found that the contributions of water loss from the polar regions is the main driver of polar drift, with contributions from water loss in nonpolar regions. Together, all this water loss explained the eastward change in polar drift.

“I think it brings an interesting piece of evidence to this question,” said Humphrey. “It tells you how strong this mass change is–it’s so big that it can change the axis of the Earth.”

Humphrey said the change to the Earth’s axis isn’t large enough that it would affect daily life. It could change the length of day we experience, but only by milliseconds.

The faster ice melting couldn’t entirely explain the shift, Deng said. While they didn’t analyze this specifically, she speculated that the slight gap might be due to activities involving land water storage in non-polar regions, such as unsustainable groundwater pumping for agriculture.

Humphrey said this evidence reveals how much direct human activity can have an impact on changes to the mass of water on land. Their analysis revealed large changes in water mass in areas like California, northern Texas, the region around Beijing and northern India, for example–all areas that have been pumping large amounts of groundwater for agricultural use.

“The ground water contribution is also an important one,” Humphrey said. “Here you have a local water management problem that is picked up by this type of analysis.”

Liu said the research has larger implications for our understanding of land water storage earlier in the 20th century. Researchers have 176 years of data on polar drift. By using some of the methods highlighted by her and her colleagues, it could be possible to use those changes in direction and speed to estimate how much land water was lost in past years.

###

AGU supports 130,000 enthusiasts to experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. Through broad and inclusive partnerships, we advance discovery and solution science that accelerate knowledge and create solutions that are ethical, unbiased and respectful of communities and their values. Our programs include serving as a scholarly publisher, convening virtual and in-person events and providing career support. We live our values in everything we do, such as our net zero energy renovated building in Washington, D.C. and our Ethics and Equity Center, which fosters a diverse and inclusive geoscience community to ensure responsible conduct.

2.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
33 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Shewchuk
April 24, 2021 6:27 pm

Who knew. And here I thought is was the increasing numbers of polar bears and the increasing size of volcanic Iceland.

3
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  John Shewchuk
April 24, 2021 6:51 pm

The Walrus said, apparently.

1
Reply
Dave
April 24, 2021 6:35 pm

You do have to wonder when the factors surely causing the change are all due to activities the Left thinks we should not be doing. Just the way it’s written up here?

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
April 24, 2021 6:35 pm

“Climate has shifted the axis of the Earth”

I saw this headline yesterday but did not read the article because I knew I would see it here at WUWT, and here it is!

Now, I’ll go read it.

0
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Tom Abbott
April 24, 2021 7:17 pm

It could be illustrated very nicely by a picture of a wandering of a pole. But noooo …

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Curious George
April 24, 2021 8:56 pm

The shift in the spin axis might be a few centimeters. Spin axis change is far too small to measure within larger uncertainty. LOD changes are easier to measure (time based), but LOD and spin axis poles are not necessarily correlated. One can change independent of the other.
What they have is a model that says the spin axis pole locations should change based on those mass shifts, but in actual location measurement, they are far too small to actually measure.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
James D Russell
April 24, 2021 6:36 pm

I have a question; Have the Aircraft that made emergency landings on the ice fields in Greenland been exposed from the more than twenty feet of ice and snow the covered them during the seventy-eight years they sat there.

3
Reply
Steve E.
Reply to  James D Russell
April 24, 2021 7:56 pm

The 2 B-17’s and 6 p-38’s of the lost squadron were around 260 under the surface when finally located in 1981

1
Reply
cirby
April 24, 2021 6:38 pm

…except for the little problem that, when you look at the numbers, the amount of the total pole shift from glaciers melting is… four meters.

Since the early 1980s.

They try to claim all of the pole shift is from that, but it’s still just four friggin’ meters.

5
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  cirby
April 24, 2021 8:22 pm

They try to claim all of the pole shift is from that, but it’s still just four friggin’ meters.

Which is most likely a measurement so far within the margins of error that it’s beyond insignificant … a meaningless token of AGW gibberish.

2
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 24, 2021 8:54 pm

And its all caused by carbon dioxide.

0
Reply
David A
Reply to  Rory Forbes
April 24, 2021 9:01 pm

I am certain that the tilting of Guam is related.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  cirby
April 24, 2021 9:01 pm

You can’t go to poles and locate their precise center within that margin of error. Best you could do is probably +/- a dozen meters or so of the real pole.
Even with GPS uniut in hand, GPS may be good to centimeters over most of the Eartth, but those coordinates that read out are based on a geodetic model of the Earth. At the poles that geodetic model is far less accurate than most of the lower latitudes where bulge and shifts are better mapped in the WGS84 geoid model.

0
Reply
Sara
April 24, 2021 6:45 pm

Is there ANYTHING ELSE they can fuss about? Anything?

This planet’s axial tilt and rotational shift is something I’ve known about since 8th grade, when it didn’t cause panic attacks manifested by grants money seekers. It’s always been there. ALWAYS. The axis wobbles…. and??????

4
Reply
Tom Bakewell
April 24, 2021 6:48 pm

Glaciers in the Middle East? To quote Click and Clack “Doesn’t anyone screen these calls?”

0
Reply
mikebartnz
April 24, 2021 6:49 pm

Once again this doesn’t pass the smell test.

0
Reply
Dennis
April 24, 2021 6:50 pm

It feels strange to have been moved from “down under” to “up on top” of the world.

sarc.

0
Reply
Stevek
April 24, 2021 6:50 pm

“ Shanshan Deng, a researcher at the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences”

China propaganda to influence the West to use unreliable and costly green energy.

3
Reply
Victoria arnau
April 24, 2021 7:02 pm

Wait a minute. The EARTHS MAGNETIC POLES ARE SHIFTING ..LIKE RIGHT NOW THE ” NORTH POLE” IS PRETTY MUCH IN SIBERIA… THIS SHIFT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH CLIMATE CHANGE…IN FACT CLIMATE CHANGE HAS TO DO WITH ” THE EARTHS MAGNETIC POLES SHIFTING ” OUR PLANET HAS GONE THROUGHT THIS ” POLE SHIFT ” BEFORE… WILL THE AURORA ( NORTHERN LIGHTS) MOVE??? DONT KNOW SCIENTISTS DONT KNOW. BOTH POLES HAVE WANDERED SINCE BEGINNING…THESE MAGNETIC FLIPS HAVE OCCURRED BEFORE..NORTH IS SOUTH AND SOUTH IS NORTH. REVERSAL LEADS TO
((( CLIMATE CHANGE ))) WE ARE MOST LIKELY GOING TO HAVE A POLE FLIP… AN UPCOMING REVERSAL OF OUR POLES… IF WE GET A MAGNETIC POLE REVERSAL THEN FROM STUDIES OF PREVIOUS REVERSALS THE RISK IS HIGH OF INCREASED UV AS A RESULT OF THE OZONE LAYER DAMAGED BY REPEATED SOLAR STORMS WHICH WILL HAPPEN… ALOT OF SUNBLOCK FOLKS. ONE ARTICLE SAIDS THE FOLLOWING : THE RISKS OF SOLAR STORMS ARE ALWAYS PRESENT WETHER ITS MAGNETIC REVERSAL OR NOT . THE MAIN RISK OF A SOLAR STORM IS GPS SATELLITES GLITCHES FOR HOURS AND POWER CUTS. . WHILE CO2 CAUSES HEAT TO BE TRAPPED IN THE LOWER ATMOSPHERE IT ACTUALLY COOLS THE UPPER ATMOSPHERE. RESEARCH ALSO INDICATES THAT RISING CO2 LEVELS HAVE CAUSED THE DENSES PART OF THE IONOSPHERE TO LOWER BY ABOUT 5 KM GLOBALLY. CHANGES IN THE EARTHS MAGNETIC FIELD CAN CAUSE ” MUCH LARGER CHANGES ” . CHANGES CAN CAUSE A WARMING OVER SOME PARTS OF EARTH AND COOLING OVER OTHER PARTS OF EARTH. OVER ANTARCTICA A WARMING UP TO 12 DEGREES …A MAY 2014 ARTICLE ” EARTHS MAGNETIC FIELD IS IMPORTANT FOR CLIMATE CHANGE AT HIGH ALTITUDES” BY BRITISH ANTARCTIC SURVEY.

-4
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Victoria arnau
April 24, 2021 8:18 pm

Please stop shouting, Victoria. Calm down. And please read the article again. They are not discussing the MAGNETIC pole. They are claiming the ROTATIONAL pole is drifting. Due to glaciers melting and ground water pumping. Hahahaha!

The Earth’s radius is 3,963 miles at the Equator to 3,950 miles at either pole. The molten rocks inside are much heavier than water. The water from glacial melt and groundwater pumping didn’t leave the planet: it merely moved slightly. The total amount of water shift since 1990, averaged across the globe, has to be less than a millimeter. That miniscule water shift has had no effect on the rotation of the planet. And the “lowering of the Ionosphere” that you wrongly claim to have occurred has even less mass than that.

The American Geophysical Union is a Marxist propaganda outfit. The authors of the study are Communist stooges. NASA is either wrongly cited or they have gone bonkers. You can safely pump your well water without hurtling the Earth into the Sun. Trust me. And get some sleep. You’ll feel better.

4
Reply
DHR
April 24, 2021 7:04 pm

Rock is much heavier than water or ice so have they eliminated all of the continent building going on? The Himalayas are getting higher as is known for sure. And there is unbuilding as well. Asia is pulling away from Africa for example and the Atlantic is widening. Seems like a lot to eliminate before blaming global warming.

0
Reply
David A
Reply to  DHR
April 24, 2021 9:07 pm

Beneath that mountain building is a rather large and heavy mantle, that moves! How this affects uncertain Grace measurements, is unknown.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
April 24, 2021 7:06 pm

Time to change the bearings.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
April 24, 2021 8:57 pm

Maybe it needs a little axis grease.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
April 24, 2021 7:10 pm

Maybe they should lookup the word precession. Turns out the Earth’s axis of spin is constantly changing. You do not need global warming for this – it is already happening.

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Robert of Texas
April 24, 2021 7:20 pm

The average speed of drift from 1995 to 2020 also increased about 17 times from the average speed recorded from 1981 to 1995.

For something geological, that time period is less than the blink of an eye. If they could say it’s never been this fast in the last million years I’d pay attention.

This reminds me of:

Now that we can finally measure it, we’ve discovered a hole in the ozone layer. OMG we’re all going to dye. (I know how to spell. I’m just trying to avoid moderation)

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Robert of Texas
April 24, 2021 8:20 pm

You mean obliquity, Bob.

0
Reply
dk_
April 24, 2021 7:25 pm

April’s fools just keep on giving.

1
Reply
markl
April 24, 2021 7:45 pm

What should annoy us is this was printed, not what it said.

0
Reply
Anon
April 24, 2021 7:50 pm

Think of the implications!!! CO2 is not only is the climate control knob but also controls the Polar Drift. It appears we have found the “MASTER MOLECULE” and can manipulate our universe by simply choosing what to burn or not to burn. Our early ancestors were onto something when they made burnt offerings to the Gods, they just didn’t realize that it was coal the gods wanted and not animal or human sacrifices. (lol)

We have reached peak lunacy here. IMHO

On a more serious note, this sounds like a scientific group trying to get on the research grant money gravy train (ie make it rain). It is a well known research community “secret” that if you can link your research to climate change you can greatly improve your chances of funding. And do I ever have stories of that happening and even a first hand experience of losing a grant to a group citing climate change that the agencies jumped all over (but 10 years later nothing has been substantiated, and even worse contradicted). Pulling in a million dollar grant will get you tenure at most major Universties, and as it is the money they care about, whether your research bears fruit or not is immaterial.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Anon
2
Reply
David A
Reply to  Anon
April 24, 2021 9:11 pm

“We have reached peak lunacy here. IMHO”

So any rational person would think. Yet as they pass lunacy, they are accelerating!

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
April 24, 2021 8:51 pm

“If the weight of a top is moved around, the spinning top would start to lean and wobble as its rotational axis changes. The same thing happens to the Earth as weight is shifted from one area to the other.”

Sort of like Guam might tip over, we may tip over. the whole Earth OMFG! What a bunch of morons.
Note they NEVER say how much the spin axis poles move, but that LOD might change a few milliseconds. Sorry, but LOD and spin axis are only loosely correlated. One can change independent of the other.
.
The title claims climate caused the drift. Yet the researchers admit changes in glacier mass doesn’t account for the change:

“The faster ice melting couldn’t entirely explain the shift, Deng said. While they didn’t analyze this specifically, she speculated that the slight gap might be due to activities involving land water storage in non-polar regions, such as unsustainable groundwater pumping for agriculture.”

All in all, the spin axis might move a few centimeters a decade… At most. Just another attempt to gin up climate scam fear and get funding to keep the research gig going.

0
Reply
JaneHM
April 24, 2021 9:15 pm

Are they taking this continuing change in the gravitational equipotential into account when they ‘measure’ sea level with tidal gauges and satellites?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Colorado River basin due for more frequent, intense hydroclimate events

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Wild claim: Nuclear war could trigger big El Niño and decrease seafood

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Paul Ehrlich… Again?

3 months ago
David Middleton
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Betting Against Collapsing Ocean Ecosystems

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Climate has shifted the axis of the Earth

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Biden And Kerry Get Humiliated On Earth Day, But Are Too Dumb To Realize It

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion

Green Fury at Australia’s Lack of Ambition at the Biden Climate Summit

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

China’s strange endorsement of ‘net zero’

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: