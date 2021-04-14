solar power

Floating solar farms could cool down lakes threatened by climate change

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
19 Comments

The future of solar energy? Giles Exley, Author provided

Giles Exley, Lancaster University

Solar power is now the cheapest source of electricity in history, according to a 2020 report by the International Energy Agency. But there’s something holding this clean energy powerhouse back: space. Unlike fossil fuel power stations, solar farms need a lot of room to generate enough electricity to keep up with demand. Most solar farms are composed of ground-mounted panels that take up land that could be used to grow food or provide habitat for wildlife.

Although electricity and water don’t usually mix, a growing number of floating solar farms are being deployed worldwide. Floating solar panels on a lake or reservoir might sound like an accident waiting to happen, but recent studies have shown the technology generates more electricity compared with rooftop or ground-mounted solar installations. This is thanks to the cooling effect of the water beneath the panels, which can boost how efficiently these systems generate electricity by as much as 12.5%.

That said, lakes and reservoirs are already very important for people and the planet. While these freshwater bodies cover less than 1% of Earth’s surface, they nurture almost 6% of its biodiversity and provide drinking water and crop irrigation that’s vital to billions of people. Worryingly, climate change has raised the surface temperatures of lakes globally by an average of 0.34°C per decade since 1985, encouraging toxic algal blooms, lowering water levels and preventing water mixing between the distinct layers which naturally form in larger and deeper lakes, starving the depths of oxygen.

In the rush to decarbonise energy in order to slow global warming, might turning to floating solar farms simply add to the strain on the world’s precious freshwater reserves? Remarkably, in new research, we found that carefully designed floating solar farms could actually reduce the threats posed by climate change to lakes and reservoirs.

A buffer against warming

Along with colleagues, I used a computer model to simulate how floating solar farms are likely to affect lake water temperatures. Our simulations are based on Windermere, the largest lake in England and one of the most well-studied lakes in the world.

Floating solar farms reduce how much wind and sunlight reaches the lake’s surface, changing many of the processes that occur within. As each floating solar farm has a different design, we ran simulations to see how lake temperatures changed with over 10,000 unique combinations of wind speed and solar radiation.

A raft of solar panels held in place on a reservoir's surface with a mooring rope.
A floating solar farm generating electricity for a water treatment works at a reservoir in north-west England. Giles Exley, Author provided

Our results suggest that the changes to water temperatures caused by floating solar farms could be as big as climate change itself, only in the opposite direction.

A floating solar farm that reduces wind speed and solar radiation by 10% across the entire lake could offset a decade of warming from climate change. Designs that shaded the lake more than sheltered it, by reducing sunlight more than wind, had the greatest cooling effect. Evaporation fell and the lake was mixed more frequently, which helps oxygenate the deeper water.

These effects might vary depending on a lake’s depth, surface area and location. But ecological processes in lakes are most affected by wind speed and sunlight, which is what our simulations focused on.

Global potential

While most of our simulations indicated a win-win for lakes and floating solar farms, some suggested undesirable side effects. In a small number of simulations, we found that floating solar farms that reduced wind speed at the lake’s surface more than they reduced sunlight might actually mimic or amplify the effects of climate change, increasing how long deeper lakes remain stratified. Thankfully, we think the careful design of floating solar farms should reduce these risks.

Floating solar power has grown more than a hundredfold in the past five years, reaching 2.6 gigawatts of installed capacity across 35 countries. If just 1% of the surface area of all human-made water bodies (which are easier to access and typically less ecologically sensitive than natural lakes) was covered by floating solar panels, it could generate 400 gigawatts – enough electricity to power 44 billion LED light bulbs for a year.

Floating solar is likely to make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of the world’s energy supplies. In a stroke of serendipity, our research suggests this could have the added benefit of offsetting part of the damage to lakes caused by rising temperatures.

Still, our simulations only covered the physical effects of floating solar, while other questions remain unresolved. How would floating solar farms interact with other lake uses, such as sport or aquaculture? How would the wildlife sharing the lake fare? And which lakes are best suited to hosting a floating solar farm? The work to fully understand the potential of this technology is only just beginning.

Giles Exley, Associate Lecturer of Energy and Environment, Lancaster University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Kevin
April 14, 2021 2:03 pm

If solar and wind are so cheap, why aren’t they lowering electricity bills? Why aren’t factories that make solar panels and wind turbines powered by renewables?

David K
April 14, 2021 2:03 pm

Right! Kill all the plants in the shade of the floating panels! Release the carbon!

David Chorley
April 14, 2021 2:04 pm

So the solar farms prevent the penetration of solar energy into the water which then prevents photosynthesis in the plant life of the lake which reduces oxygenation of the water which kills off the fish and turns lake Windermere into a stagnant dead pool. What would Nancy Blackett say?

astonerii
April 14, 2021 2:05 pm

We should move the Earth closer to the sun so solar works better!

Tom in Toronto
April 14, 2021 2:10 pm

Utility-scale Solar prices rose 10% this year after dropping 80% the previous 10 years.
Energy is fundamental. There will be less and less cheap, efficient and reliable fossil fuel power available, so all commodities will continue to inevitably increase in cost.
Meanwhile, all the greenies and alarmunist governments have baked in perpetually cheaper solar, wind, and batteries into their Paris agreement targets and ‘net zero’ calculations.

(Rystad Energy – “Why are Solar Projects Becoming More Expensive?” https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Why-Are-Solar-Projects-Becoming-More-Expensive.html)

Rafe Champion
April 14, 2021 2:12 pm

What do you do with the farms when the cooling starts? And what does it do to the ecology of the lake in the meantime, like the organisms in the lake that feed on solar?

J N
April 14, 2021 2:21 pm

Someone teach these guys that the true “lungs” of the planet are Algae and Cyanobacteria. The madness they propose, considering O2, it’s equivalent or worst than cut trees in rain forests.

Frank from NoVA
April 14, 2021 2:32 pm

“While most of our simulations indicated a win-win for lakes and floating solar farms…”

More GIGO. I don’t know where most of this “capacity” is located, but I’m fairly confident that the vast majority of lake-side property owners in the US would go absolutely ballistic if someone tried to install floating panels where they live.

Rud Istvan
April 14, 2021 2:32 pm

This article is dumb on many levels.

First, cooler solar cells are not 12.5% more efficient. For single layer PN junctions, the Shockley-Queissner limit is about 31% and is a quantum effect not impacted by temperature. The best monocrystalline are already at 26% in production. So that claim is physics impossibilium.

Second, they are NOT the cheapest source of grid electricity. For details, see my guest post over at Climate Etc. But the essence is, the sun does not shine at night, there is a duck curve, and the duck curve costs are not included. If the claim were true, solar subsidies would be unnecessary.

Third, the article itself says lakes are a great source of biodiversity. That depends on the sunlight producing the food for that biodiversity. Block it with solar arrays, the the lake biodiversity dies.

Finally, the claim is that lake temperatures have been increasing 0.34C per decade since 1985. Doubt that is true. But IF it is, comprises proof warming is solar and albedo, NOT the greenhouse effect. Because all bodies of water are not warmed by air (~1/1000 air water thermal mass ratio), only by insolation.

This guy is too ignorant to know that he scored an own goal, aka shot himself down.

ATheoK
April 14, 2021 2:32 pm

No light entering the water means no food being formed in that water.
Certain death for those waters, especially when solar cells are broken and fall into that water.
They would happily blight their landscapes in their idiocy.

Along with colleagues, I used a computer model to simulate how floating solar farms are likely to affect lake water temperatures. Our simulations are based on Windermere, the largest lake in England and one of the most well-studied lakes in the world.”

Arrogance, hubris, presumptions, confirmation bias and self satisfaction silly programs focusing on their presumptive temperatures and ignoring benthic food chains.

n.n
April 14, 2021 2:35 pm

Environmentalism is a disorder where the people and our posterity, flora, fauna, and geographical features identify as Green.

Clay Sanborn
April 14, 2021 2:37 pm

Electricity mixed with water; no problems there.

Petit_Barde
April 14, 2021 2:38 pm

How would floating solar farms interact with other lake uses, such as sport or aquaculture?”

hqdefault.jpg
DonK31
April 14, 2021 2:41 pm

I would question the shade of the solar panels and their effect on the plant life growing in those lakes and the effect of the reduction of plant life on the fish and amphibians that live there.

I would also question the stability of those floating platforms of panels during storms. Will they sink? In times of flood will they wash away or if they are anchored will water wash over them and destroy electronics or cause heavy metals to leech into the lake.

Before long, environmentalists will be yelling that this is unacceptable.

philincalifornia
Reply to  DonK31
April 14, 2021 3:02 pm

I think you meant phony-environmentalists ?

ACParker
April 14, 2021 2:44 pm

I think the greatest possible benefit, reduced evaporation, is underemphasized in the article. Risks of stratification could be easily overcome with existing, commonly available technology.

john
April 14, 2021 2:49 pm

Just like the chopper blades on a wind farm, this is another attack on birds and other species that live in, on, and around lakes. Where is the Audubon Society when you need them?

Just try building lake front cabins or running a road along a lake shore and watch all the environmental impact studies, law suits, and governmental interference you run afoul of. But giant blenders for birds and cementing over lakes are OK because it’s for our future. HA!

Alan Robertson
April 14, 2021 2:53 pm

They’ve done it again, such creative people! This idea may even surpass their solar road concept.

(Does this really need a sarc tag?)

Tom in Toronto
Reply to  Alan Robertson
April 14, 2021 2:59 pm

Only if they say it doubles as a surface to swim and boat upon, has heating elements to melt snow inefficiently, and LEDs to entertain the guests.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Tom in Toronto
