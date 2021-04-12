The saviours of Democracy: Kevin Rudd, Michael Mann, Malcolm Turnbull
Climate Politics

Mann, Rudd, Turnbull: Climate Denying Murdoch Media is a Threat to Democracy

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Aussie ex-PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd, and climate activist Michael Mann, the climate Deniers of Murdoch Media were responsible for the unrest which led to the January 6th storming of the US Capitol Building.

‘Utterly unaccountable’: Turnbull labels News Corp the most powerful political actor in Australia

By Lisa Visentin
Updated April 12, 2021 — 12.45pm

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp poses a real threat to Australian democracy, claiming it has surpassed the Coalition or Labor as the most powerful political force in the country.

In his evidence to the inquiry in February, Mr Rudd said News Corp used systematic character assassinations to cultivate a culture of fear among politicians, and engaged in campaign journalism against issues such as action on climate change. At the same public hearing, News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller dismissed Mr Rudd and Mr Turnbull’s criticisms as “a convenient diversion from their own failings” during his evidence.

“This is the fundamental problem that we’re facing: the most powerful political actor in Australia is not the Liberal Party or the National Party or the Labor Party. It is News Corp. And it’s utterly unaccountable,” Mr Turnbull said.

“It’s controlled by an American family and their interests are no longer, if they ever were, coextensive with our own.”

He said the political might of the Murdoch empire represented “an absolute threat to our democracy” — a threat that he said America had already witnessed on January 6 when rioters stormed the US Capitol building. Mr Turnbull said the Murdoch-controlled Fox News had amplified the civil unrest that led to rioting, by promoting the lie that President Joe Biden had stolen the election from Donald Trump.

“If you don’t think that isn’t a threat to American democracy and undermining the strength and capability of our most important ally. Then, you know, you are kidding yourself,” Mr Turnbull said.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/utterly-unaccountable-turnbull-labels-news-corp-the-most-powerful-political-actor-in-australia-20210412-p57idq.html

Michael Mann has also joined the anti-Murdoch frenzy.

Not to be outdone, even the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt has jumped in with their own wild accusations. The ADL are suggesting the Murdoch Media is promoting anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, based on their painfully convoluted interpretation of something Tucker Carlson said. In my opinion the ADL’s wholehearted participation in what looks like a political lynch mob is particularly shameful, given their stated objectives and history.

Pulling together is the aim of despotism and tyranny. Free men pull in all kinds of directions. Terry Pratchett

If there is a genuine current threat to democracy, that threat is the growing obsession establishment liberals appear to have with shutting down the voices of people who disagree with them, whether that disagreement be political policy or climate science.

If Turnbull, Rudd, Mann or the ADL could demonstrate a single incident when Murdoch media genuinely incited violence, or incited people to pull down Australian democracy or the US Republic, there would be no need for insubstantial accusations and wild allegations. Inciting mob violence and insurrection is a crime. News Corp executives would be in jail awaiting trial, with a video playback of their alleged crime repeatedly looping on the cable feeds of rival media outlets.

But the liberal lynch mob have got nothing.

So why are they so keen to fling wild insubstantial accusations to try to silence their opponents? In my experience, only sore losers demand their opponents be silenced.

Given the smell of desperation coming from Mann, Rudd and Turnbull, I think we can safely say they are not acting like people who believe they are winning.

John Tillman
April 12, 2021 6:10 am

The politicians overlook the fact that Fox called AZ for Biden prematurely.

paranoid goy
April 12, 2021 6:17 am

Murdoch is a huge piece of sheight, no argument there, so the only reason these shining beacons of kakastocracy could have for attacking him, is to lend him credence amongst those who have lost all trust in the press. “Look, Murdoch is on our side, let’s believe all the shite coming from his organ/s”.
Like Sputnik V, the “alternative vaccine” for those who distrust the eugenicist scum from Big Pharmafia, who are obviously trying to do us all in.
P.S. People think Fox News was on Trump’s side, when, in fact, they got their “information” from the same people who “informed” Trump, the politically ignorant narcissist who (may have) thought he would be allowed to make significant changes to anything other than increasing the amount of money stopped up Israel’s sphincter.

Protocol 12 v 11: “In the third rank we shall set up our own, to all appearance, off position, which, in at least one of its organs, will present what looks like the very antipodes to us. Our real opponents at heart will accept this simulated opposition as their own and will show us their cards.”

B Clarke
April 12, 2021 6:18 am

I doubt mann would criticise the BBC for their one sided approach to climate, were the guidelines are ” the science is settled ” with no opposing view allowed , its rather hypocritical of Mann to oppose a different view. One that disagrees with his agenda, of course it does not agree with manns science because he’s never writen any.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  B Clarke
April 12, 2021 6:31 am

Sums it up perfectly.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
April 12, 2021 6:42 am

Well, only if you don’t count misspellings and punctuation errors. 🙂

Gordon A. Dressler
April 12, 2021 6:22 am

Opening of the above article:
“According to Aussie ex-PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd, and climate activist Michael Mann, the climate Deniers of Murdoch Media were responsible for the unrest which led to the January 6th storming of the US Capitol Building.”

Hmmm . . . just wondering if any of those infamous three have any formal training, let alone an advanced degree, in human psychology?

There is a saying: “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” 

Pamela Matlack-Klein
April 12, 2021 6:29 am

Wow, they have nearly all of the MSM in their corner, spewing CAGW propaganda, but it isn’t enough. Such behavior smacks of desperation, they are afraid they are losing control of their own narrative.

observa
April 12, 2021 6:31 am

What a load of tosh as here’s typical Aunty with a storm down at Port Fairy and shock horror a bad storm tosses some rocks off their sea wall that’s been stuck there trying to fight nature in the first place-
Big surf flips boulders across road in Port Fairy, reigniting climate change, coastal erosion concerns (msn.com)
and out they come with the dooming as usual. Without the Murdoch Press that’s all we’d ever hear from these climate doomsters and disgruntled ex PMs suffering attention deprivation disorder. Two peas in a pod making anyone who voted for them at the time cringe every time they open their gobs nowadays and praying they’ll both emigrate to New Zealand.

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  observa
April 12, 2021 6:50 am

“…making anyone who voted for them at the time cringe every time they open their gobs nowadays”
That’s how we Americans feel about John Boehner.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ted-cruz-mocks-john-boehners-drunken-bloviated-scorn

Mumbles McGuirck
April 12, 2021 6:43 am

I’m sorry, but they’re not “sore losers”. They’re winning the battles in the media and public opinion. So you’d think they’d be magnanimous in victory. That they remain vicious in their persecution of their opponents belies their uncertainty about their position. They’ve built a house of cards on a wobbly card table and fear any slight jostling.

Coach Springer
April 12, 2021 6:47 am

First “climate”, then the world, and then all of its guiding principles including democracy. These are Disney’s new replacements for Guardians of the Galaxy?

Carlo, Monte
April 12, 2021 6:52 am

Send in the ZhouBots.

Peta of Newark
April 12, 2021 6:52 am

The basic tactic of the politics of the primary-school playground..

Accuse others of what you know yourself to be guilty of.
(before they accuse you. Good Things come to those that wait)

Bruce Cobb
April 12, 2021 6:55 am

The Three Stooges of Climate casting aspersions upon those who refuse to Believe. The only question is, which one’s Moe, which is Larry, and which is Curly?

Anon
April 12, 2021 6:58 am

A bigger threat to Democracy is calling half the voter population “deplorables”. No matter what you think of your opposition, they have a right to be heard.

And now we seem to be set on a collision course with Russia over the Ukraine, and the following POV is not covered by the US media:

Why is Ukraine the West’s Fault? John Mearsheimer – University of Chicago

https://youtu.be/JrMiSQAGOS4

And one of the “seminal events” that set us down this road is this:

A Blacklisted Film and the New Cold War

Why is the U.S. mainstream media so frightened of a documentary that debunks the beloved story of how “lawyer” Sergei Magnitsky uncovered massive Russian government corruption and died as a result? Instead we – in the land of the free, home of the brave – are protected from seeing this documentary produced by filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov who was known as a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin but who in this instance found the West’s widely accepted Magnitsky storyline to be a fraud.

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/08/02/a-blacklisted-film-and-​the-new-cold-war/

The full film can be seen here, at the bottom of the page:

The Magnitsky Act: Behind the Scenes

https://swprs.org/the-magnitsky-act-movie/

So, if you are looking to Red Pill some of your MSM consuming progressive acquaintances, apart from the CAGW subject, those two videos are a good place to start. I can almost guarantee that no one will have seen them; but you can’t understand the current conflict with Russia without them.

I don’t know what to say about the US media at this point, but a greater threat than Murdoch to us all is the progressive media’s “aversion to the truth”. IMHO

co2isnotevil
April 12, 2021 7:06 am

Someone must stand up to bullies like Mann who ignorantly push fake science for egotistical gain and political favor. However, with or without News Corp on the side of truth, this debate will not end until the alarmist fold, since the laws of physics will ultimately win even when the desires of man(n) oppose them.

Spetzer86
April 12, 2021 7:09 am

If I had to compare the threat represented by 06Jan and that represented by the on-going riots in Minneapolis, the Seattle unrest, and the almost continuous riots in Portland, I’m going to lean on the Left being much more violent and threatening than the Right.

