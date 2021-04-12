Mann, Rudd, Turnbull: Climate Denying Murdoch Media is a Threat to Democracy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Aussie ex-PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd, and climate activist Michael Mann, the climate Deniers of Murdoch Media were responsible for the unrest which led to the January 6th storming of the US Capitol Building.

‘Utterly unaccountable’: Turnbull labels News Corp the most powerful political actor in Australia By Lisa Visentin

Updated April 12, 2021 — 12.45pm Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp poses a real threat to Australian democracy, claiming it has surpassed the Coalition or Labor as the most powerful political force in the country. … In his evidence to the inquiry in February, Mr Rudd said News Corp used systematic character assassinations to cultivate a culture of fear among politicians, and engaged in campaign journalism against issues such as action on climate change. At the same public hearing, News Corp Australia executive chairman Michael Miller dismissed Mr Rudd and Mr Turnbull’s criticisms as “a convenient diversion from their own failings” during his evidence. … “This is the fundamental problem that we’re facing: the most powerful political actor in Australia is not the Liberal Party or the National Party or the Labor Party. It is News Corp. And it’s utterly unaccountable,” Mr Turnbull said. “It’s controlled by an American family and their interests are no longer, if they ever were, coextensive with our own.” … He said the political might of the Murdoch empire represented “an absolute threat to our democracy” — a threat that he said America had already witnessed on January 6 when rioters stormed the US Capitol building. Mr Turnbull said the Murdoch-controlled Fox News had amplified the civil unrest that led to rioting, by promoting the lie that President Joe Biden had stolen the election from Donald Trump. “If you don’t think that isn’t a threat to American democracy and undermining the strength and capability of our most important ally. Then, you know, you are kidding yourself,” Mr Turnbull said. … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/utterly-unaccountable-turnbull-labels-news-corp-the-most-powerful-political-actor-in-australia-20210412-p57idq.html

Michael Mann has also joined the anti-Murdoch frenzy.

Here's my oral testimony at today's Australian Parliament hearing on "Media Diversity in Australia" https://t.co/o5WbCD6RxR pic.twitter.com/nePimTehyo — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 11, 2021

Not to be outdone, even the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt has jumped in with their own wild accusations. The ADL are suggesting the Murdoch Media is promoting anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, based on their painfully convoluted interpretation of something Tucker Carlson said. In my opinion the ADL’s wholehearted participation in what looks like a political lynch mob is particularly shameful, given their stated objectives and history.

Pulling together is the aim of despotism and tyranny. Free men pull in all kinds of directions. Terry Pratchett

If there is a genuine current threat to democracy, that threat is the growing obsession establishment liberals appear to have with shutting down the voices of people who disagree with them, whether that disagreement be political policy or climate science.

If Turnbull, Rudd, Mann or the ADL could demonstrate a single incident when Murdoch media genuinely incited violence, or incited people to pull down Australian democracy or the US Republic, there would be no need for insubstantial accusations and wild allegations. Inciting mob violence and insurrection is a crime. News Corp executives would be in jail awaiting trial, with a video playback of their alleged crime repeatedly looping on the cable feeds of rival media outlets.

But the liberal lynch mob have got nothing.

So why are they so keen to fling wild insubstantial accusations to try to silence their opponents? In my experience, only sore losers demand their opponents be silenced.

Given the smell of desperation coming from Mann, Rudd and Turnbull, I think we can safely say they are not acting like people who believe they are winning.

