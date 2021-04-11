St Vincent Eruption. Source DW, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Covid Madness: People Fleeing a Volcanic Eruption Can’t Board the Rescue Vessels Until Vaccinated

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The volcano on the Caribbean Island of St Vincent has erupted. Cruise liners and Ferries are rushing to the scene to evacuate people caught by the eruption – but people are not allowed to board the cruise liners until they receive a Covid vaccination.

Caribbean’s St Vincent island volcano erupts after 16,000 people evacuated

Posted Yesterday at 1:37am, updated Yesterday at 2:03am

An explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in the Caribbean has rocked the island of St Vincent following mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.

More than 16,000 residents had been evacuated as volcanic activity increased ahead of the eruption, which took place on Friday morning local time.

Evacuees have been given temporary homes on cruise ships and in safer parts of the island.

Evacuees told to get vaccinated

The new eruption followed mandatory evacuation orders issued on Thursday for people who lived near the volcano.

The pandemic could hamper evacuation efforts.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a press conference that people had to be vaccinated if they went aboard a cruise ship or were granted temporary refuge on another island.

He said two Royal Caribbean cruise ships were expected to arrive by Friday and a third one in the coming days, as well as two Carnival cruise ships by Friday.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04-10/caribbean-island-st-vincent-volcano-erupts-16-000-evacuated/100060486

I don’t blame the rescuers – they are doing the right thing, putting their very expensive ships in danger to rescue people. Volcanic ash could easily cause millions of dollars worth of damage just by landing on the ships, or by getting sucked into the engine air intakes. So they deserve recognition for their courage and compassion.

What I blame is the world’s obsession with Covid.

In normal circumstances people are just evacuated from a deadly disaster zones, nobody refuses anyone because they might be sick. Sick people are given medical attention if required.

But because the world has become obsessed with a disease which kills up to 1% of victims, there is a real possibility that people fleeing a natural disaster will be told they have to stay and die, unless they receive an experimental and potentially life threatening medication.

As I said, not the rescuers fault – they are the meat in the sandwich. If they don’t insist on vaccination, their reward for compassion and heroism could be to be stuck in the ocean, nobody willing to take the evacuated islanders.

But the other islands accepting the refugees and insisting on vaccination should have a good hard look in the mirror. By all means keep the rescued people in isolation. But putting rescuers in a position where they feel they have to refuse help to people fleeing a deadly disaster who have not received the Covid jab, even people at high risk of severe complications from the vaccine – in my opinion that is just wrong.

The following is a video from DW.

Latitude
April 11, 2021 6:05 am

I thought it took a while for the vaccine to start working…..so how long are they going to have to hang around before they can be evacuated

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Latitude
April 11, 2021 6:26 am

Health expert says vaccine requires time to build antibodies
A couple of weeks. Perhaps longer. Not the vaccine pe se, but time for the immune system to reach a critical threshold (e.g. antibodies) in response to the stimulation. In the meantime, there are effective, inexpensive therapeutics (e.g. HCQ, Ivermectin) to mitigate disease progression and transmission.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by n.n
1
Reply
Adam Gallon
April 11, 2021 6:19 am

It’s complete rubbish & I’m surprised you’ve republished it without verifying the truth. Evacuees are being tested for Covid-19 & if positive, are being isolated.

-1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Adam Gallon
April 11, 2021 6:31 am

Washington Examiner carries the same claim.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/coronavirus-vaccine-requirements-volcano-refugees

0
Reply
Justin Burch
April 11, 2021 6:19 am

There is an update to this story post on Gateway Pundit. The press has distorted the truth again to continue to keep people alarmed and unhappy and encourage them to get the vaccine lest they end up in a disaster and be refused rescue. The vaccine is not being mandated before rescue. Only ten percent of the people on the island have been vaccinated. The true fact it that anyone not yet vaccinated is being offered the vaccine on board the cruise ships and the islands accepting them are recommending they take it. Now there might be some justifiable concern about coercion in this situation. However none of this is mandatory and no one is being left on shore or not being allowed off the cruise ships for lack of vaccine.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Justin Burch
April 11, 2021 6:31 am

Washington Examiner carried the same claim.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/coronavirus-vaccine-requirements-volcano-refugees

1
Reply
n.n
April 11, 2021 6:20 am

Ah, but the critical issue is not whether they had been vaccinated, but whether they had preexisting immunity. Naturally acquired immunity? Were they socially contagious, and therefore had to be socially distanced?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
April 11, 2021 6:44 am

in my opinion that is just wrong.

And you are right

0
Reply
