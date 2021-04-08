It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Colorado River basin due for more frequent, intense hydroclimate events

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Climate change will drive more drought, heat waves, floods, and low river flows in seven western states

DOE/LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: EXTREME HYDROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL EVENTS ACROSS THE COLORADO RIVER BASIN SHOULD BE STUDIED TOGETHER, NOT IN ISOLATION, TO GET A CLEARER PICTURE OF THEIR DEVASTATING IMPACTS IN YEARS TO COME. view more CREDIT: NONE

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., April 6, 2021–In the vast Colorado River basin, climate change is driving extreme, interconnected events among earth-system elements such as weather and water. These events are becoming both more frequent and more intense and are best studied together, rather than in isolation, according to new research.

“We found that concurrent extreme hydroclimate events, such as high temperatures and unseasonable rain that quickly melt mountain snowpack to cause downstream floods, are projected to increase and intensify within several critical regions of the Colorado River basin,” said Katrina Bennett, a hydrologist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author of the paper in the journal Water. “Concurrent extreme events of more than one kind, rather than isolated events of a single type, will be the ones that actually harm people, society, and the economy.”

Another example of concurrent hydroclimate events might be low precipitation accompanied by high temperatures, which cause drought as an impact. Other factors such as low soil moisture or wildfire burn scars on steep slopes contribute to impacts.

“You never have just a big precipitation event that causes a big flood,” Bennett said. “It results from a combination of impacts, such as fire, topography, and whether it was a wet or dry summer. That’s the way we need to start thinking about these events.”

The Los Alamos study looked heat waves, drought, flooding, and low flows in climate scenarios taken from six earth-system models for the entire Colorado River basin. The basin spans portions of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and California.

Using indicators such as maximum temperature, maximum precipitation, dry days, maximum and minimum streamflow, maximum and minimum soil moisture, and maximum evapotranspiration, the team ran the models for a historical period (1970-1999) and a projected future period (2070-2099). They studied the difference between the two periods (future minus historical) for events at four time scales: daily, monthly, seasonal, and annual.

Overall, precipitation across the Colorado increased by 2.1 millimeters between the future and historical periods, with some models showing increases in precipitation and some showing decreases. Nonetheless, the team found that in all cases, precipitation changes still drove an increase in concurrent extreme events.

Unsurprisingly, temperature increased across all six models and was an even stronger catalyst of events. Consistently across the entire basin, the study found an average temperature rise of 5.5 degrees Celsius between the future and historical periods.

In every scenario, the number and magnitude of each type of extreme event increased on average across the Colorado River Basin for the future period compared to the historical period. These numbers were given as a statistical expression of the change in frequency between the historical and future period, not as a count of discrete events.

Those increases have significant social, economic, and environmental implications for the entire region, which is a major economic engine for the United States. The study identified four critical watersheds in the Colorado basin–the Blue River basin, Uncompahgre, East Taylor, Salt/Verde watersheds–that are home to important water infrastructures, water resources, and hydrological research that would be particularly vulnerable to extreme events in the future.

More than 40 million people depend on the Colorado River basin for water, and it directly supports $1.4 trillion in agricultural and commercial activity–roughly one thirteenth of the U.S. economy, according to 2014 figures.

In Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, flooding, drought, freezing events, wildfire, severe storms, and winter storms have cost approximately $40 billion between 1980-2020.

###

The Paper: “Concurrent Changes in Extreme Hydroclimate Events in the Colorado River Basin,” Katrina E. Bennett (corresponding author), Carl Talsma, and Riccardo Boero, in Water 2021, 13, 978, April 1, 2021. https://doi.org/10.3390/w13070978

The Funding: This work was funded by the Early Career Laboratory Directed Research and Development (LDRD) program at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

About Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns.

LA-UR-21-23222

From EurekAlert!

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Carlo, Monte
April 8, 2021 6:09 pm

How did they extract a tenth of a millimeter of precipitation from their soothsaying?

Do these people not understand the terms “semi-arid” and “desert”?

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
April 8, 2021 6:45 pm

Looks like I’ll have to add another slide to the 97% Collusion report …
https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/drbkiaw

0
Reply
Tom Halla
April 8, 2021 6:10 pm

5.5 C warmer by 2070? It looks like they are using RCP 8.5, which Judith Curry classified as “borderline impossible”.

2
Reply
Robert of Texas
April 8, 2021 6:27 pm

What do they consider “extreme”? Houses get erased by a flood? (Predictable this will go up with higher population and dumb building codes) Or just floods in general? If it gets 1 degree warmer one week then it had in the past 100 years (for that corresponding week) is that extreme? Or is it just a Monte Carlo simulation being played by Mother Nature?

The 4-Corners area once received more rain, and then it got drier about when climate started cooling. It doesn’t take a soothsayer (or a computer model) to guess that a return to higher temperatures could mean more rain.

I know…I KNOW! It’s worse then we thought, everbody run about with their hair on fire, CO2 is EVIL. There, did I get the talking point correct?

2
Reply
Gary Ashe
Reply to  Robert of Texas
April 8, 2021 6:35 pm

The point is theres too much rain for hair fires silly.
Its kind of pissing on their parade.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gary Ashe
1
Reply
mikebartnz
April 8, 2021 6:29 pm

Where is my dart board?

2
Reply
Rick C
April 8, 2021 6:38 pm

Models = GIGO = BS

1
Reply
philincalifornia
April 8, 2021 6:43 pm

Dross

0
Reply
Anti-griff
April 8, 2021 7:09 pm

This is just….trivial. Climate change is trivial too compared to….the loss of the entire Solar System. Yes, it is in jeopardy from….Evil Anti-matter….once Anti-matter reaches the tipping point, an irreversible chain reaction cannot be stopped….it’s out there….just beyond Uranus.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
April 8, 2021 7:11 pm

I noticed they spent a lot of time talking about the ENSO fluctuations and how that will affect the Southwest monsoons!
Oh, wait, that would take actual work and data from real observations; it’s so much more fun to play around with models in the office and make stuff up! Isn’t that Harvey Weinstein’s old job description?

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
April 8, 2021 7:19 pm

Since the USA has been cooling for decades when do they expect the warming to actually occur?

And a future increase of 2.1mm in one model is bad?

I just don’t get it

0
Reply
Steve Case
April 8, 2021 7:19 pm

From my file of quotes factoids and smart remarks:

If the Climate Change headline says, 
 “Worse than previously thought” 
Historical data has been re-written.

0
Reply
SAMURAI
April 8, 2021 7:28 pm

IPCC’s AR5 Climate Report stated empirical data show no discernible global increasing trends in frequency nor intensity for 100 years for: hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones, thunderstorms, tornadoes, droughts, floods, and hail…

Empirical evidence does suggest there has been a slight increasing trend in global rain and snow, which makes sense as slightly warming global temperatures will generate more ocean evaporation leading to increased precipitation, but it certainly isn’t a “catastrophic” increasing trend.

CAGW cultists understand the PDO and AMO will soon reenter their respective 30-year cool cycles leading to falling global temperatures for 30+ years. Accordingly, CAGW cultists are frantically creating absurd catastrophic climate models to provide Leftist politicians with propaganda to justify spending $trillions on CAGW mitigation before the CAGW hypothesis is disconfirmed by multi-decadal cooling global temperatures.

We’ll see soon enough..

0
Reply
observa
April 8, 2021 7:49 pm

Head for the Rockies and get your vaccinations if you want to join the queue of climate refugees for Oz-
‘Ghost forests’ are creeping along Eastern Coast in worrying sign of climate change (msn.com)
Have you got enough solar powered helicopters to rescue the survivors clinging to the top of the Statue of Liberty?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Wild claim: Nuclear war could trigger big El Niño and decrease seafood

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Paul Ehrlich… Again?

3 months ago
David Middleton
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Betting Against Collapsing Ocean Ecosystems

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: UN report says up to 850,000 animal viruses could be caught by humans, unless we protect nature

5 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Colorado River basin due for more frequent, intense hydroclimate events

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Propaganda

Claim: “Venerating Ancestors”, Public Ritual Nature Appreciation Helps Us Green Our Life Choices

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science journalism

This was written by a meteorologist?

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Antarctic

Mass balance of the Antarctic ice sheet 1992–2016: reconciling results from GRACE gravimetry with ICESat, ERS1/2 and Envisat altimetry

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: