Scene from "The Wicker Man" (1973), a cult horror classic about nature worshippers in an isolated British island community.
Climate Propaganda

Claim: “Venerating Ancestors”, Public Ritual Nature Appreciation Helps Us Green Our Life Choices

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According sustainability PHD candidate Barbara Jane Davy, public nature veneration rituals and dedicating time to appreciating ancestors help people stick to the climate friendly life choices which deep down they really want.

How gratitude for nature can rein in your existential angst about climate change

April 8, 2021 2.24am AEST
Barbara Jane Davy
PhD candidate, environment, resources and sustainability, University of Waterloo

We’re all going to die. This is the repeated warning about climate change in some media: if we don’t change our ways we face an existential threat.

So why haven’t we got a policy solution in place? Reducing emissions is in our best interest, but despite widespread popular support for government action, implementing policies and programs continues to be difficult. Social science research shows that the more we hear about climate change, the less inclined we are to take action.

However, participating in rituals that inspire gratitude for nature can reduce the desire to over-consume — and thus reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change. My research indicates that unconscious motivations and ritual practices may be more effective in shifting our behaviour than rational argumentsin the fight against climate change.

When talking about environmental concerns, avoiding the use of economic language such as costs and drawing attention to gratitude can help keep environmental values top of mind instead of triggering the psychological effects that stimulate consumerism. 

Expressing appreciation for what we have been given and publicly sharing our gratitude inspires a sense of contentment that makes people want to give in turn. Practices of praising ancestors (ancestor veneration) are surprisingly pro-environmental because they prompt people to want to pass on what they have been given rather than consume more themselves.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/how-gratitude-for-nature-can-rein-in-your-existential-angst-about-climate-change-156840

Some of the most fanatical climate activists I have encountered were raised as Christians, but somehow lost their faith. They cling to the increasingly ritualised climate quasi-religion, in a futile attempt to fill the God shaped hole in their lives.

Krishna Gans
April 8, 2021 2:05 pm

This lady has to be called “Napoléon”ne, coming from “Waterloo” (University) – lost the fight 😀
Stupidity can’t be stopped…..

Timo, not that one
April 8, 2021 2:18 pm

I could see going to the event pictured, but I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t notice anything they are blathering about.

Scissor
Reply to  Timo, not that one
April 8, 2021 2:29 pm

It would be better if they’d get on with the game of strip poker and then roast some meat over that fire. And send the lady in her nightgown out to get some beer and wine.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
April 8, 2021 2:50 pm

Problem is you would be the roast meat. All that excitement, in the movie at least, required more than a little dancing.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Eric Worrall
April 8, 2021 3:01 pm

What movie ?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 8, 2021 3:06 pm

The Wicker Man. 1973 version, I couldn’t get into the remake, just wasn’t as good.

AleaJactaEst
April 8, 2021 2:33 pm

Back in the day when we, as a species, venerated “nature”, we didn’t understand it and tried to explain a short, painful life as down to ‘the Gods’ and hence, sacrificed, chickens/goats/virgins to various deities.

Now, after we’ve cracked accessing high density energy sources, we’ve dramatically increased our survival rates/expectancies/fun and we are at the bleeding edge of living on our Earth and exploring other worlds.

This lot want us back in yurts and dead at 40. Perhaps they could show us the way.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
April 8, 2021 2:54 pm

The special people always have a long list of reasons why they need to keep their privileges in order to properly serve the people.

Abolition Man
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
April 8, 2021 3:01 pm

In Commifornia the schools are beginning to teach the kiddies how to pray to the Aztec god of human sacrifice; perhaps they aren’t planning on waiting until we reach 40!
I’ve never thought of human sacrifice by fire and beating heart removal as a “public nature veneration ritual,” but perhaps my edumacation was lacking something that Ms. B.J. Davy found especially fulfilling!

David Lavimoniere
April 8, 2021 2:35 pm

Can anyone tell me what the optimum temperature is for the Earth? Can anyone tell me what the optimum CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is?

Thanks for indulging.

Bruce Cobb
April 8, 2021 2:49 pm

It really is a cult – the Climate Cult. Prime candidates are people who are relatively well off, and thus have a lot of Climate Guilt they need assuaged. They don’t really want to make any big changes in their lifestyle, though. Cutting back on their lattes, from every day to every other would be “huge”. The virtue signaling and hypocrisy is weapons-grade.

sendergreen
April 8, 2021 2:53 pm

“We’re all going to die” True-ish

Lies are often in what you don’t say.

Didn’t most of our ancestors in antiquity die between the ages of … 30-35 ?

About half the lifespan of modern humans in the first world. People’s who ancestors created societies that “earned” the longer lifetimes for themselves, and their progeny with hard work, ingenuity, and cultural maturity?

Gregory F Lane
April 8, 2021 2:54 pm

Wow. My first glimpse at “Climate Porn”

Vuk
April 8, 2021 2:56 pm

Not buying it, lot of my kids ancestors (on my wife side, my lot is perfectly ok) may have been colonial usurpatators or even, god forbid slave traders.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Vuk
April 8, 2021 3:00 pm

I take it your wife doesn’t read your comments :-).

I’ve never delved too deep into my ancestors. Half or them come from a slave trading part of Britain, and though I look white, my skin never burns in the sun, and tans very easily.

H.R.
April 8, 2021 2:56 pm

I’m not exactly clear why it’s necessary to get nekkid to remember Granny and Grampa. I find it easier to look at old photographs.

However, I would like to audit that class. Their field trips look interesting.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  H.R.
April 8, 2021 3:05 pm

If you watch The Wicker Man, might change your mind, people sometimes didn’t return from their field trips…

Krishna Gans
April 8, 2021 2:58 pm

The author:

Barbara Jane Davyarbara Jane Davy researches how religion and unconscious or nonrational factors influence human relations with the environment. She holds a PhD in religion from Concordia University, and is currently a PhD candidate in environment, resources and sustainability at the University of Waterloo. Her current research focuses on ritual, environmental values, and the development of conscience. She is the author of Introduction to Pagan Studies and editor of the three volume collection Paganism: Critical Concepts in Religious Studies.
Her teaching experience and interests are in the areas of religion and ecology, ecology and mental health, sustainability thought, and Big History. She has taught at Concordia University, Carleton University, and the University of Waterloo.

All said – trash

