Ex Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull Dumped from a Climate Board, as a Coal District Election Looms

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Climate overboard? Panicking NSW Conservatives appear to have abruptly placed political survival ahead of climate appeasement, in the face of a sudden unexpected by-election in a coal jobs district.

Malcolm Turnbull dumped from role on NSW government clean energy board after ‘media backlash’

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says the NSW government has capitulated to a “ferocious campaign” from the media after his appointment to a clean energy board was overturned.

Last week, NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean had backed Mr Turnbull to lead the Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy board, adding he was a great friend.

This morning, however, Mr Kean released a statement saying Mr Turnbull could “distract” from the board’s goal of creating jobs in low carbon industries and reducing state emissions while growing the economy.

…

Before his appointment, Mr Turnbull had written a letter objecting to the expansion of a coal mine in the Mount Pleasant area, in the Hunter Valley, citing concerns for his nearby grazing property.

…

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said on Nine Radio this morning that he was embarrassed he had agreed to Mr Turnbull’s appointment.

“I gave the benefit of the doubt to the Liberals and the benefit of the doubt to Malcolm Turnbull and he pulled my pants down within 48 hours,” Mr Barilaro said.

…

The state seat of Upper Hunter is facing a by-election next month, after the resignation of disgraced Nationals MP Michael Johnsen.

…

The purpose of the board was to drive innovative technology and sustainable practices to reduce the state’s emissions by 35 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.