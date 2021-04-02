Delta Air Lines, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion

State of Georgia Helping Delta Airlines Reduce CO2 Emissions

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; In the wake of Delta Airlines criticism of Georgia’s voter integrity laws, the Georgia House of Representatives is stripping Delta of state fuel tax exemptions, to help Delta resist the temptation to use fossil fuel.

Georgia House threatens Delta tax break after CEO slammed new voting restrictions

By CNN Newsource
Published  9:14 am

Georgia’s Republican-controlled House on Wednesday voted to revoke a major tax break for Delta Air Lines as punishment for its CEO’s public criticism of the state’s controversial new lawclamping down on ballot access.

The state Senate did not take up the measure before lawmakers adjourned for the year, rendering it dead for this year — but the threat underscores the potential political backlash corporations could face for opposing efforts to restrict voting.

Voting rights activists are lobbying major companies to take a stand against elections bills under consideration in key political battlegrounds, where Republicans are moving to erect new barriers to voting after record turnout in 2020 helped Democrats win the White House and the majority in the US Senate.

Read more: https://keyt.com/politics/2021/04/01/georgia-house-threatens-delta-tax-break-after-ceo-slammed-new-voting-restrictions/

Delta will no doubt welcome this effort to repeal their fossil fuel tax breaks. Reducing CO2 emissions accords with Delta’s public commitment to a low carbon future;

Delta’s ambitious carbon neutrality plan balances immediate actions and long-term investments on path to zero-impact aviation

Staff Writer Mar 4, 2021 8:45am

Delta Air Lines’ audacious commitment to carbon neutrality from March 2020 onward is coming to fruition with swift impact through immediate actions coupled with long-term investments to combat climate change.

“Connecting the world and protecting our environment for future generations cannot be mutually exclusive,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Travelers should not have to choose between seeing the world and saving the world. We must continue to take immediate actions today and can’t wait for future solutions to become a reality. While there are many paths to carbon neutrality, Delta chose to make an impact today and invest in a future where aviation itself becomes cleaner for the world around us.”

In the short term, Delta intends to achieve carbon neutrality by directly reducing emissions through fleet and operational efficiencies and addressing remaining emissions through carbon offset project investments that maintain, protect and expand forests. See Delta’s sustainability glossary for definitions of sustainability terms and details about Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Read more: https://news.delta.com/deltas-ambitious-carbon-neutrality-plan-balances-immediate-actions-and-long-term-investments-path

The Georgia House of Representatives desire to repeal Delta’s fuel tax exemption also accords with Greenpeace’s demand for an end to fossil fuel subsidies. The Greenpeace definition of a fossil fuel subsidy includes fossil fuel tax breaks, like the exemption Delta receives.

Imagine if more states followed Georgia’s lead? Delta would soon have an irrefutable claim to be America’s climate leader of the skies, showing their incontrovertible commitment to reducing carbon emissions by paying more fuel tax per gallon than any other major airline.

Of course, other airlines would not want to be left behind. Delta’s competitors would quickly follow Delta’s courageous climate leadership, by demanding an end to their own fossil fuel tax exemptions. They would demand the right to demonstrate their solidarity with Delta’s high cost commitment to a low carbon future.

All too often, WUWT sadly has to report on the disagreements and conflicts which arise between participants in the climate debate, so I’m sure you will all appreciate the warm fuzzy feeling I get from writing about a win / win situation like this, in which everyone gets what they say they want.

Scissor
April 2, 2021 10:21 am

I was on track to reach one million miles. Not sure if vaccine passports will prevent me from reaching this milestone.

1
Reply
eyesonu
Reply to  Scissor
April 2, 2021 10:46 am

One million miles? That would make you a member of the high mile club!

1
Reply
rah
Reply to  Scissor
April 2, 2021 10:51 am

I have well over 1 1/2 million behind the wheel of a big truck. If I counted the time in the sleeper when team driving I would probably be at 2 million.

I used to love to fly but have not been in an aircraft since the government did their stupid stunt after 9/11. When some HS dropout told a CMOH recipient he could not take his medal on because it was potential weapon, that was the last straw for me.

As for Delta? I think they would have gone under years ago if not for contracts for flying military members around.

1
Reply
Zoe Phin
April 2, 2021 10:27 am

Uh, they can’t even accurately report what the bill does. It restricts obvious cheating, not actual people actually voting.

Yes, there was obviously cheating. I did some simple analysis here:
http://phzoe.com/2021/01/06/something-rotten-in-georgia/

4
Reply
John Shewchuk
April 2, 2021 10:35 am

Does anyone care that we are in a CO2 famine?

2
Reply
Bob in Calgary
April 2, 2021 10:39 am

So the head of a publicly traded airline thinks ID is not important (I paraphrase)? What about shareholder voting? What about employee ID and security checks? What about passenger IDs?

2
Reply
Latitude
Reply to  Bob in Calgary
April 2, 2021 11:19 am

you know….like you don’t have to show an ID to board a plane

1
Reply
Philip Mulholland
April 2, 2021 10:40 am

Postponed for one year until the next 1st of April.

2
Reply
P O
April 2, 2021 10:40 am

I’d risk a little bet that Delta’s CEO has set it on the path to oblivion.

0
Reply
bigoilbob
April 2, 2021 10:41 am

Delta makes a statement, but no action yet. The Georgia House passes a bill, knowing it won’t be sent to the Guv this session.

Slow WUWT day?

-3
Reply
eyesonu
Reply to  bigoilbob
April 2, 2021 10:48 am

bigolboob,

It sure brightened your day!

2
Reply
DonM
Reply to  bigoilbob
April 2, 2021 10:59 am

The week’s (so far) highlight in the life of oily bob.

(But he still has Fri & Sat to get out of his chair & surpass today’s thrill)

2
Reply
Mr.
April 2, 2021 10:58 am

Sounds like Delta gave themselves a monumental WEDGIE.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Mr.
April 2, 2021 11:18 am

A problem with government handouts it that eventually even corporations can decide that accepting money is just as attractive as earning it.

0
Reply
Bob
April 2, 2021 11:03 am

America’s corporate leadership is pitiful and an embarrassment
.

1
Reply
Roger Taguchi
April 2, 2021 11:09 am

If, as this law states, it is illegal to offer water to someone standing in line to vote, is it also illegal to provide CPR to a person lying down (and unconscious) in line waiting to vote?

-1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Roger Taguchi
April 2, 2021 11:19 am

No, they can only be registered democrat, however.

0
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Roger Taguchi
April 2, 2021 11:23 am

The law states that it is illegal for the government to offer water or any other liquid to someone standing in line to vote. No where does it ban bringing your own or offering it to someone else while standing in line. Free gifts from the government to voters is a conflict of interest. Get your facts straight.

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Doonman
April 2, 2021 11:56 am

He’s dutifully regurgitating a leftist talking point.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 2, 2021 11:19 am

Riding better than driving ?? 😀

0
Reply
Latitude
April 2, 2021 11:18 am

LOL…and Atlanta is their headquarters and main hub…this will hit every plane

0
Reply
Gary C Wells
April 2, 2021 11:29 am

Anyone who has actually bothered to read the Georgia voter integrity law would conclude it is not correct to characterize it as “clamping on ballet access”. If anything, the law will make the election process fairer and more transparent by making it harder to cheat. Concerning the carbon reduction, I appreciate your warm and fussy feeling toward the whole situation.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
April 2, 2021 11:48 am

‘Clamping down on ballot access’. They, the lying toad media like CNN, just can’t stop promulgating falsehoods.

I voted by mail in this year’s Dutch general elections. The process is simple: you signal by email your intention to vote. Then you get your invite by mail to enroll on the electoral role, in my case for expatriates. You return the form with proof of residence and identity, that is a copy of your passport. About two weeks before polling day you get the actual ballot which you return in a sealed ballot envelope inside your return envelope, again with a copy of your passport. The submission has to arrive before 3 PM on election day. Anything arriving later will be disregarded, that is destroyed unopened. At the next election the enrolment is still valid so can be skipped. Did it for the 5th or 6th time this year.

It is straightforward and about as secure as realistically possible. Takes longer to post the letter than to complete the forms.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 2, 2021 11:49 am

There are probably a lot of other handouts to corporations in Georgia to help them out in getting to net zero also. Excellent !!

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 2, 2021 11:50 am

Let’s see what other goodies Delta is getting and help them out some more.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

