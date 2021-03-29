President Joe Biden. By David Lienemann - White House (V011013DL-0556), Public Domain, Link
COP conferences

Biden Raising Expectations: Announces a Two Day Virtual Global Climate Conference

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
27 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

My question – how many world leaders will actually stare at a VR screen for the entire two days, vs providing a fake feed of sitting by their computer paying attention?

President Biden Invites 40 World Leaders to Leaders Summit on Climate

MARCH 26, 2021 • STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23.  The virtual Leaders Summit will be live streamed for public viewing.

President Biden took action his first day in office to return the United States to the Paris Agreement.  Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action.  It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

In recent years, scientists have underscored the need to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.  A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts that keep that 1.5-degree goal within reach.  The Summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts.

By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.  In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition.

The Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP.  The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy.  A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit.

Key themes of the Summit will include:

  • Galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a limit to warming of 1.5 degree Celsius within reach.
  • Mobilizing public and private sector finance to drive the net-zero transition and to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts. 
  • The economic benefits of climate action, with a strong emphasis on job creation, and the importance of ensuring all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy.
  • Spurring transformational technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while also creating enormous new economic opportunities and building the industries of the future.
  • Showcasing subnational and non-state actors that are committed to green recovery and an equitable vision for limiting warming to 1.5 degree Celsius, and are working closely with national governments to advance ambition and resilience.
  • Discussing opportunities to strengthen capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of climate change, address the global security challenges posed by climate change and the impact on readiness, and address the role of nature-based solutions in achieving net zero by 2050 goals. 

Further details on the Summit agenda, additional participants, media access, and public viewing will be provided in the coming weeks.

The President invited the following leaders to participate in the Summit:

  • Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda
  • President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina 
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia    
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh
  • Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan
  • President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil    
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada          
  • President Sebastián Piñera, Chile 
  • President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China    
  • President Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia    
  • President Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark 
  • President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission
  • President Charles Michel, European Council
  • President Emmanuel Macron, France        
  • President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon        
  • Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany 
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India    
  • President Joko Widodo, Indonesia      
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
  • Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy    
  • Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan  
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya      
  • President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands
  • President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico  
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand
  • President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria        
  • Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Norway 
  • President Andrzej Duda, Poland  
  • President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea     
  • President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation  
  • King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore
  • President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa 
  • Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey
  • President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
  • President Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Vietnam    

Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/03/26/president-biden-invites-40-world-leaders-to-leaders-summit-on-climate/

Biden is not wrong – this virtual climate conference could lead to some serious technology advances.

Nations will be judged on their ability to produce fake feed video software which convincingly mimics sincerity.

philincalifornia
March 29, 2021 10:05 am

Will it be on the Comedy Channel ??

Curious George
Reply to  philincalifornia
March 29, 2021 11:27 am

The timing is all wrong. It should be April 1st.

Michael in Dublin
March 29, 2021 10:20 am

A virtual conference led by a virtual president offering the world virtual(ly) nothing.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
March 29, 2021 10:33 am

SDRs from the IMF are not nothing.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 29, 2021 11:07 am

If one looks at the dismal track record of the IMF say in Africa alone, it would be much wiser for countries to stay away from the IMF and aid agencies but rather encourage their people to develop their human ingenuity and use their abundant natural resources.

However, when Muslim terrorists are allowed to sabotage the new oil/gas development in a country like Mozambique – which promises to help lift many out of poverty – no Biden climate conference will put food on their tables. I doubt he has the faintest idea of what is going on there.

markl
March 29, 2021 10:22 am

“..how many world leaders will actually stare at a VR screen for the entire two days, vs providing a fake feed of sitting by their computer paying attention?” None. This is just another virtue signaling event that once completed will be forgotten until the next one. The Western/industrialized countries that participate will be shamed by the the countries expecting climate reparations even though combined they emit more CO2.

starzmom
Reply to  markl
March 29, 2021 11:43 am

I doubt even Biden will sit and stare at his screen. If he is physically present he will be asleep.
As for the others, I would hope they have better more productive things to do.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by starzmom
John Bell
March 29, 2021 10:27 am

“to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis” nice vague language. What does it mean? Take away fossil fuels from the little people but not yourselves? Virtue signalling.

ResourceGuy
March 29, 2021 10:32 am

All of them are about to be rewarded in hundreds of millions of dollars via IMF SDRs from American taxpayers. Don’t be late to the meeting–they’re taking attendance.

George Daddis
March 29, 2021 10:32 am

What mis-information is required to convince a world leader, and specifically Joe Biden, that replacing fossil fuels with “Green Energy” will create “good paying jobs?!?

The only way one could deceptively argue that that is a “true” statement is if:

  • you could point to two “good paying” jobs (like Climate Czar) and then proudly announce that you are therefore literally correct.
  • one ignores that you are eliminating jobs in the fossil fuel industry that are significantly better paying
  • you are economically illiterate and think that creating many more jobs in a “green” economy to provide the same energy as one powered by fossil fuels is a good thing. (A claim often heard from GND proponents!)
ResourceGuy
Reply to  George Daddis
March 29, 2021 10:42 am

They are going to point to labor-intensive and high cost per watt rooftop solar installers and their lobbyists plus UAW EV jobs reclassified from ICE production lines for the jobs generated. They will also employee a lot of climate PR consultants in the process.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  George Daddis
March 29, 2021 12:06 pm

I think there is a misunderstanding with the “loss of jobs”. These “green” technologies require a massive investment of energy to build them. In the case of solar PV it exceeds (by quite a bit) the energy that will be captured from the sun during its working life.

There is zero possibility that a PV panel building industry including mining and cell materials like pure silicon and silver will ever be energy-financed by existing PV panels. In other words, they cannot generate enough electricity to replace themselves. So, where will that energy come from? It has to be generated to create the hardware of the “green new deal”.

If one suggests that wind energy will power the production of PV panels, that’s a laugh too! Seventy-five per cent of the wind energy from each wind turbine is needed to manufacture a replacement, if one considers the mining and transport and workers, schools, civil infrastructure and health care that has to be paid for to keep a community of wind workers alive and well.

So we have negative-net-energy PV, 25% net-yield wind power, and pointlessly small geothermal sources.

So all the hydro power, nuclear, coal and natural gas generating capacity will remain and, if they want to do things quickly, be expanded significantly.

The jobs in the current generating stations will remain, and vast sums spent creating mining, refining and manufacturing jobs that consume all that energy.

As the globe cools during the next ten years the output from the renewables will decline early and maintenance timing will have to be advanced. It is the definition of a boondoggle.

Carlo, Monte
March 29, 2021 10:32 am

What an idiot.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 29, 2021 11:34 am

Excellent summary, Carlo, Monte.

Regards,
Bob

Bubba Cow
March 29, 2021 10:37 am

committed to green recovery”

I think we are already doing that –
https://sealevel.info/ScientificAmerican_1920-11-27_CO2_fertilization.html

more CO2 !

Anti-griff
March 29, 2021 10:40 am

JOEY INTENDS TO DAMAGE AMERICA MORE IN 100 DAYS THAN ANY OTHER PREZ…WANTS TO ZUCK AMERICA UP

Spetzer86
March 29, 2021 10:42 am

I still want to know how a single individual, Old JB, could sign the entire USA up for what appears to be an international treaty. Where’s the Senate vote?

Andrew Burnette
March 29, 2021 10:45 am

Are these the same leaders who quarantined the healthy to avoid 2M+ dead from COVID in the USA?

DonM
March 29, 2021 10:48 am

“My question – how many world leaders will actually stare at a VR screen for the entire two days, vs providing a fake feed of sitting by their computer paying attention?”

The same number that GO to a “climate conference” and spend zero time relaxing at the pool, bar, beach, or massage parlor.

(Will Lurch participate by flying to somewhere warm, on his private jet, and then log in to the summit?)

(Will Biden ‘participate’ at all … or will he just be scripted?)

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  DonM
March 29, 2021 11:35 am

My bet is Dementia Joe will read a short script at the start, then won’t be seen until near the end when he will thank everyone for participating. During most of the actual conference he will be in his PJ’s watching “Murder She Wrote” reruns.

Anon
March 29, 2021 10:49 am

This is like deciding that humanity’s most pressing problem is the need to ELIMINATE THE WHEEL. Then funding a multi-billion dollar contest to come up with “wheel alternatives” and marveling at the ingenuity of the gadgets, followed by mass producing those gadgets.

Meanwhile, back in the real world… (sigh)

Meanwhile, back in the real world… (sigh)
JCM
March 29, 2021 11:28 am

There are no economic benefits to climate action, this is a lie and a major communications error on the part of governments. Most people see through this lie. Economic benefits only come from free markets by increased efficiency of production and pricing. Governments implement policy to reduce social or environmental harm (regulation), or to increase access to free markets (economy/efficiency/savings). That’s about it. Prescribing energy technologies that are less efficient and more costly must have net negative economic consequences compared to freer markets. There is no way around that truth. If the intent of climate policy is to reduce harm they should stick to that talking point, and they must be clear that there will be costs and tradeoffs to meet their goal. These tradeoffs may include fewer resources for actual environmental improvement programs, fewer resources for social welfare programs, and fewer resources for defense/defence spending, etc. Additionally, they tend to pull on heartstrings by telling us to think of the grandchildren – well, the grandkids are here and all we have to show is massive debt. They can thank us later.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by JCM
Mumbles McGuirck
March 29, 2021 11:29 am

My question – how many world leaders will actually stare at a VR screen for the entire two days, vs providing a fake feed of sitting by their computer paying attention?

You can bet even money the host will, or they will have to tape his eyelids open. I can’t imagine Dementia Joe will be an active host, interacting with other leaders throughout the proceedings. He will do a brief kick-off speech then not be seen until near the end.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
March 29, 2021 11:49 am

I have the perfect solution for online events, apparently invented by a primary school girl.

1. Take a selfie of you looking at the screen, mouth agape and a hopeful look on you face.

2. Load that selfie as your background photo, and turn off the camera.

3. Edit your on-screen name to “Loading…”

Go and do whatever it is that is more important.

Steve Z
March 29, 2021 11:49 am

“…the importance of ensuring all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy economy.”

This should make for an interesting discussion, since most workers and “communities” would be harmed by the transition away from fossil fuels. But the “little people” are not invited to such conferences, so the movers and shakers don’t care what they think. Just ride your bike to work and shut up.

Climate believer
March 29, 2021 11:57 am
  • Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan

… aren’t they already carbon negative?

Bhutan is basically Middle Earth™

Rick C
March 29, 2021 12:16 pm

What a great opportunity for foreign leaders to either virtue signal or demonstrate their distain for Biden. I’m sure several will have a hard time choosing. Snubbing Biden could become a spectator sport. But I predict none of the invitees who do participate will do more than make a politically correct statement before turning their feed over to some PR functionary.

