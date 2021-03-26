Kimberlly Nicholas, Lund University.
Climate Grief: “Half the wildlife in Africa has died on my watch.”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
39 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientists want to be “stewards of grief, to hold the hand of society as we enter the unknown space of the climate crisis“.

Scientists need to face both facts and feelings when dealing with the climate crisis

Kimberly Nicholas

I was taught to use my head, not my heart. But acknowledging sadness at what is lost can help us safeguard the future

Bearing witness to the demise or death of what we love has started to look an awful lot like the job description for an environmental scientist these days. Over dinner, my colleague Ola Olsson matter‑of‑factly summed up his career: “Half the wildlife in Africa has died on my watch.” He studied biodiversity because he loved animals and wanted to understand and protect them. Instead his career has turned into a decades-long funeral.

My dispassionate training has not prepared me for the increasingly frequent emotional crises of climate change. What do I tell the student who chokes up in my office when she reads that 90% of the seagrasses she’s trying to design policies to protect are slated to be killed by warming before she retires? In such cases, facts are cold comfort. The skill I’ve had to cultivate on my own is to find the appropriate bedside manner as a doctor to a feverish planet; to try to go beyond probabilities and scenarios, to acknowledge what is important and grieve for what is being lost.

It has taken me a long time to come to terms with my climate and ecological grief, but swimming through it is the only way forward. One role environmental scientists can play is to be “stewards of grief, to hold the hand of society as we enter the unknown space of the climate crisis,” as my friend Leehi Yona so beautifully wrote when the IPCC’s 1.5C report launched. As scientists, we have had much more time observing the decline of what we love. We are further down the line of where we all must get to as a society, facing hard truths and still finding ways to be kind and resilient, to do better going forward, to get through this together. We still have so much we love at stake that is worth fighting for.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/24/scientists-facts-feelings-climate-crisis-sadness

Whenever I read something like this I get this kind of yech feeling, like I’ve just received an unexpected and unwanted random hug from a stranger. You know, the quick look to see if they have any obvious indications of mental or physical illness, the quick check to make sure your wallet is still in your pocket.

Let us just say I’m not in a hurry to hold your hand and let you lead me, Kimberley.

John Garrett
March 26, 2021 10:06 am

It is my policy to get as far away from stupid as I possibly can. Stupid scares the bejesus out of me.

markl
March 26, 2021 10:08 am

Yech is the correct feeling.

Curious George
Reply to  markl
March 26, 2021 10:50 am

I prefer Greta. The name is much shorter than Kimberley.

Bubba Cow
March 26, 2021 10:16 am

show us the bodies …

Scissor
Reply to  Bubba Cow
March 26, 2021 11:55 am

Sounds like Ola Olsson should be tried and prosecuted if it happened on his watch.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
March 26, 2021 10:19 am

This should be a fun thread to come back and read later!!

See ya then,
Bob

Mr.
March 26, 2021 10:25 am

What is this obsession by “climate scientists” to seek publicity for themselves by putting out pap that would be hard-pressed to get published in Women’s Weekly?

(but I guess if The Weekly turns you down, The Guardian is your next stop)

Sara
Reply to  Mr.
March 26, 2021 11:36 am

If you don’t advertise your product, no one will buy it.

commieBob
March 26, 2021 10:29 am

So, what’s the biggest problem for wildlife in Africa? Depending on the species, it’s poaching, hands down.

The problem with CAGW is that it blinds people to the real problems with the environment.

commieBob
Reply to  commieBob
March 26, 2021 10:50 am

There’s this other thing. Why aren’t polar bears extinct? Because they controlled hunting, that’s why.

Why doesn’t controlling poaching work in Africa? Because the people are poor and they have no other way to make money, that’s why.

It’s been said a zillion times already, so here’s a zillion and one. Prosperous people look after nature because they can afford to do so. What’s a necessary condition for prosperity? Cheap abundant energy is a necessary condition for prosperity.

Michael Shellenberger, Michael Moore, Patrick Moore, and even James Hansen have all commented on the negative environmental effects of renewable energy. Why is nobody listening?

Ron Long
Reply to  commieBob
March 26, 2021 11:27 am

CommieBob, you are right about controlled hunting, among other issues for wildlife sustainability. However, I’m guessing KImberly wants to re-introduce grizzly bears into the Sierra Nevada Mountains (between Kalifornia and Nevada), don’t allow hunting, and writing the hikers eaten off to population control.

Wade
Reply to  commieBob
March 26, 2021 11:39 am

Because cheap, abundant energy leads to more liberty and booming middle class, and all that is anathema to their real goal.

John Dilks
March 26, 2021 10:29 am

What an idiot, she is.

philincalifornia
Reply to  John Dilks
March 26, 2021 11:10 am

Yeah, you would think she could’ve faked a sad face for the photo.

Scissor
Reply to  philincalifornia
March 26, 2021 11:59 am

You mean that’s her real teeth?

I guess they should have allowed her to look into a mirror before snapping the shot.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Scissor
Krishna Gans
Reply to  John Dilks
March 26, 2021 11:31 am

At least time to buy a new watch.

Alan Robertson
March 26, 2021 10:33 am

She sounds fun.

Bruce Cobb
March 26, 2021 10:37 am

“Read more…”. No thanks. I’ve already puked enough.

Ack
March 26, 2021 10:38 am

How many elephants did Allen Savory slaughter in the name of global warming?

AleaJactaEst
March 26, 2021 10:39 am

So why quite the notoriously left and obviously unhinged Grauniad then.

Gawd, don’t give it oxygen.

D. Anderson
March 26, 2021 10:44 am

I can’t watch nature documentaries anymore. They all devolve into vehicles to shame me for living.

Roger
March 26, 2021 10:50 am

This is typical leftist self loathing, emotions are more important than facts.

Smart Rock
March 26, 2021 10:51 am

If in fact “Half the wildlife in Africa has died” (which I tend to doubt) it’s because of human encroachment into their habitat. Plus hunting for “bush meat”, poaching for ivory, cutting firewood etc. etc. Climate change has nothing to do with it. At all.

The grief-burdened Ms Nicholas is “associate professor of sustainability science” at Lund University. A meaning-free job description if there ever was one, well suited to one who apparently practices post-science science, where emotions and abstract intellectual constructs take the place of observable facts and logical conclusions.

.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Smart Rock
March 26, 2021 11:19 am

To stay on that academic gravy train she’ll need to keep preaching the faith.

Bill Rocks
March 26, 2021 10:55 am

Scientist? The ever evolving propaganda machine.

Who said “useful idiot”?

John F Hultquist
March 26, 2021 10:57 am

Powered by Carbon based fuels, nuclear, and hydro – – rich nations with rich people can protect environments and wildlife, and even bring near extinct animals back.
Does she not know this?

If she pays the bills, I’ll lead her around and show her the truth.

Chris Bock
March 26, 2021 11:00 am

Nature will come up with replacements. Not to worry.

Carlo, Monte
March 26, 2021 11:09 am

Carbon dioxide causes absolutely everything in the entire universe.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
March 26, 2021 11:19 am

the new Satan

Moderately Cross of East Anglia
March 26, 2021 11:11 am

If all this really happened on her watch she must be crap at the job and should join the BBC eco-drivel team.

DHR
March 26, 2021 11:11 am

If she is not living in the US, she should move here. Moving will assuage her grief since the Climate Reference System has clearly established that the Lower 48 are not warming, at least not since 2005

rah
March 26, 2021 11:16 am

Just call it what it is! Neurotic drivel! We get bombarded with this kind of crap day in and day out on wide ranges of subjects. Half of what they call “news” today is neurotic drivel spewed by the neurotics.

dk_
March 26, 2021 11:21 am

Antidepressants are sometimes prescribed for the psychological sort of nihilism. The political sort is to be despised.

H.R.
March 26, 2021 11:22 am

We’re watching a daytime non-stop soap opera; As The World Turns Climate Changes or maybe it’s Days of Our (Remaining) Lives.

Just like the old soap operas, you get drawn into the good characters and hate on the baddies. (“Oh no! That miserable rat bastard! Dump him, dump him!”)

And a major part of the story line was to, at a few points in the show, get the viewer to reach for the box of Kleenex tissues.
.
.
Kimberly Nicholas has presented the tear-jerker segment of the never-ending Climate Change soap opera.
.
.
Tune in tomorrow for the next installment where the Virtuous Renewable Energy people will confront the No-Good E-v-i-i-i-i-l Caaaahbon Cabal, lead by a handsome, intelligent Climate Scientist (an actor, not a real one, but he plays one on TV) in the Fight to Save The Planet.

Oh, and instead of running out and buying laundry soap, you’re supposed to run out and buy Carbon Credits.

Sara
March 26, 2021 11:36 am

Hmmmmm…… how many extinction events were there before Hoomans came into the picture? Let me consult my iron concretion fossils, the shrimp and the alethoptera leaf, and get some feedback from them….

Well, out of all the species that had died off by the end of the Carboniferous period, we still have dragonflies, horsetail reeds, centipedes, shrimp, sharks, spiders, protozoa of all sorts, and these are only a few that go back those several hundreds of millions of years.

I’m not running out of “victims” here just yet. And this was all before mammals ever arrived, too. Anyone got any other suggestions?

I am more and more convinced that the people who present themselves as some kind of expert about climate-something (or other), but who indicate clearly that they have no sense of reality of what has actually happened on this planet, are either doing/saying what they do/say to get attention, or so mentally constricted that they actually believe their own nonsense. It is difficult for little old me to imagine being so narrow-minded and unobservant of reality that someone like her believes the nonsense she’s spilling out.

She needs help, all right. But wrenching someone from this kind of pseudo-religious conversion that disconnects her from reality is nearly impossible.

Note, I said “nearly”, not “completely”.

BruceC
March 26, 2021 11:43 am

Cry me a river.

Mike Lowe
March 26, 2021 11:50 am

What “climate crisis”?

Derek Wood
March 26, 2021 11:54 am

“I was taught to use my head…” Really? Someone has let you down very badly, Kimberly!

Kevin kilty
March 26, 2021 12:00 pm

Warning: An exaggerated sense of importance on display.

