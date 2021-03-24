Climate Communications

Bjørn Lomborg: Questioning Spending Trillions on Climate Change Gets you Cancelled

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Bjørn Lomborg can trigger screaming climate hysteria, just by offering to talk to people. And he is not even a climate skeptic.

When climate alarmism meets cancel culture

BJORN LOMBORG Follow @bjornlomborg
12:00AM MARCH 24, 2021

Across the world, politicians are now promising climate policies costing tens of trillions of dollars – money we don’t have and resources that are desperately needed elsewhere.

Yet, climate campaigners tell us, if we don’t spend everything on climate now, nothing else matters, because climate change threatens our very civilisation. As US President Joe Biden says: climate change is “an existential threat”.

Yes, climate change is a real problem. However, it is typically vastly exaggerated, and the resulting alarmism is exploited to justify the wasteful spending of trillions.

Pointing this out will get you cancelled. I should know, because I have personally been on the receiving end of this climate alarmism enforcement for years. Last week, I was scheduled to give a public lecture at Duke University in the US when a group of climate-politicised professors – some who write for the UN Climate Panel – publicly asked Duke to cancel my appearance.

Certainly, the professors at Duke didn’t want anyone to hear dissenting facts.

Read more: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/weathering-climate-change-and-cancel-culture/news-story/0a505c6547c194ed6314457f3607fe6d

I once watched a dramatisation of the life of Galileo.

One of the most shocking scenes in the movie was when Galileo asked the Pope and his learned advisors to view the moons of Jupiter with their own eyes through his telescope, and they refused.

Obviously we have no way of knowing how historically accurate the dramatisation was, but the movie director clearly wanted to demonstrate the vast gulf between the intellectually repressed 16th and 17th centuries and our enlightened age, by presenting a shocking scene of learned people refusing to examine evidence placed right before their eyes, for fear of having to admit they were wrong.

I mean, nothing like that could happen today right?

Scissor
March 24, 2021 6:16 pm

I recommend spending quadrillions. Where’s my check?

commieBob
Reply to  Scissor
March 24, 2021 6:24 pm

Probably in Prague.

Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
March 24, 2021 6:59 pm

I dunno about your czech
BUT
Here are your Bills…

Please remit $392,000 as your fair share of climate reparations.

Please remit $127,000 as your share of the GND fund costs.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bryan A
commieBob
March 24, 2021 6:21 pm

There is a book, Galileo’s Middle Finger which points out the ruthless orthodoxy enforced on researchers by trans activists. It is corruption in its vilest form.

In Dark Age Ahead, Jane Jacobs points out that the corruption of the pillars of society, one of them being science, will lead to a dark age so profound that we won’t even be able to remember what we have lost.

It should be obvious to all but the most ideologically possessed that we are in serious doggie doo. The only way out is to quit tolerating lies, even from our own side.

We are indeed in an existential crisis.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  commieBob
March 24, 2021 6:35 pm

There is a book, Galileo’s Middle Finger which points out the ruthless orthodoxy enforced on researchers by trans activists.

And typically, they get the courts to do their dirty work for them. In Surrey B.C. (one of the cities close to metropolitan Vancouver, Canada) a father has been thrown in jail for calling his daughter … daughter. She’s only 14 yet he no longer has authority over his own flesh and blood because of medical quackery and pin brained judges. She will receive court ordered testosterone because she has convinced some quacks that she’s really a male.It’s outrageous.

How does the legal system think they can alter a biological fact in a court of law? Talk about hubris taken to an extreme.

Neville
March 24, 2021 6:25 pm

So why do we need to have net zero emissions by 2040 or ’50 and how is this possible?
Well Pres Biden the leader of the most powerful country tells us in this video that we are facing an existential threat for humans and he actually mentions this a number of times in a couple of minutes. He also tells us we can “feel this in our bones” , but I seem to have missed that feeling.
I certainly understand the data since 1800, 1900, 1950, 1970, 1990 etc and of course the human race is today much healthier, wealthier and has a life expectancy of about 72 years. All 7.8 bn of us and that average is made up of Africa ( 64) China (76) wealthy countries like Australia ( 83) etc.
And the Pres of the UN loves the EXIST….. word and always seems to use it in any number of interviews about SLR or whatever.
But even if we get all our electricity ( mission impossible) from dirty, toxic S&W etc how does that help us with the remaining 70%+ ( at least) of our energy needs until 2050 or 2100?
Don’t forget these loonies are telling us that the human race is threatened because of that extra 0.0065% of co2 in our atmosphere. Remember Dr Hansen and Bill McKibben etc ( 350.dot org) tell us we must reduce co2 levels to a safe 350 ppm.
So at present we have about 415 ppm less 350 ppm= 65 ppm and that’s about 0.0065% too much co2 in our atmosphere.
But don’t worry because China, India+ developing countries are happily building hundreds of new coal power stns and couldn’t care less about any of Biden’s, delusional, stu-pid BS and fra-d.
Any sane comments?

Mike
Reply to  Neville
March 24, 2021 6:40 pm

”We know it in our bones” Hard to extract anything from bones!

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Neville
March 24, 2021 6:40 pm

He keeps using that word, but I don’t think he knows what it means.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 24, 2021 6:52 pm

Dementia Joe’s most important decisions this week should be what flavor jello he wants from the Memory Care center cafeteria with his lunch. Absolutely terrifying that he is the US Commander in Chief.

michael hart
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
March 24, 2021 7:56 pm

I am not at all sure Biden even usually knows what he says. And when, and where, and to whom.

But I can believe the bit at 1:03 where he says “We’re gonna to take money and…”

…Which is great, while you still enjoy seigniorage of the world’s most important currency.

But who knows? Maybe, while Chinese policies and other third-world expansion enforce deflation on the developed world, it might still make sense to print $loadsamoney at the Fed as an inflationary counterbalance. It’s certainly not going to come from the Bundesbank, I mean, the European Central Bank.

I would just appreciate some more honesty and openness, however frightening that could be for everybody.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Neville
March 24, 2021 6:49 pm

Net zero by some arbitrary date is just pulling feces out of one’s backside and calling it science. Those who do so use the logical equivalent of ascertaining the maximum number of angels on a pinhead to come up with when that pin will be full.

John Shotsky
Reply to  Neville
March 24, 2021 6:52 pm

Net zero emissions means the entire population of earth will stop emitting 24 ppm per year of CO2. What of the other 375 ppm? That’s natural, and you aren’t going to get termites to go tonet zero.

Bill Parsons
Reply to  Neville
March 24, 2021 7:17 pm

Regarding feeling it in your bones

WASHINGTON—Administration officials are crafting a plan for a multipart infrastructure and economic package that could cost as much as $3 trillion and fulfill key elements of President Biden’s campaign agenda, according to people involved in the discussions.

The first proposal would center on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects and include many of the climate-change initiatives Mr. Biden outlined in the “Build Back Better” plan he released during the 2020 campaign.

Are you feeling anything yet?

1.9 trillion for covid relief had a kind of bludgeoning anesthetic effect. Now comes the next tranche of spending. You’ve got to wonder how they can get away with it. Isn’t the patient expected to wake up after they’re finished?

Gunga Din
March 24, 2021 6:42 pm

What place does “Cancel Culture” have in Science?

Rory Forbes
March 24, 2021 6:44 pm

Yes, climate change is a real problem.

I don’t care who he is and what his credentials are. He’s WRONG. The lukewarmers are as dangerous to the facts as the RINOs were to Trump’s reelection. This has now been going on for over 30 years with 100s of false and ridiculous predictions, 10s of thousands “scientific” papers no better than ass-wipe, all being funded for political expedience. Most, if not all of the authors of those papers know how thin the “science” is. Climate is what it is, a natural force that life on this planet must either adapt to or perish. Anyone who says they understand it is lying to you.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rory Forbes
March 24, 2021 6:56 pm

I think Lomborg is wrong to accept climate models at face value, but I find his approach absolutely hilarious – he specialises in hanging alarmists by their own scientific inconsistencies. This is why alarmists find him so terrifying; Lomborg can reach people who believe in the climate models, but who want to think through and understand the implications.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 24, 2021 7:11 pm

Of course, you’re right and I apologize for venting, but after over 30 years of utter “scientific” baffle-gab I’m rather on a short fuse, especially with the O’Biden/Harris administration throwing its weight behind the fraud. I admit that Lomborg’s method of ‘catching them with their own do-do’ has had its successes. Thanks for another ‘stimulating’ post.

Joel O'Bryan
March 24, 2021 6:46 pm

“… by presenting a shocking scene of learned people refusing to examine evidence placed right before their eyes, for fear of having to admit they were wrong.”

The Climate Dowsers do that everytime they get together and discuss their CMIP ensemble, an ensemble of Cargo Cult Science that they refuse to subject to observation.

Mr.
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 24, 2021 7:13 pm

Also, those taxpayer-provided troughs of $$$ are impossible for climate carpetbaggers to resist.

Whenever a leftist government is elected, the first thing they do is organize a conference somewhere exotic. And all that can be heard is –
“squeel, squeel, squeel. squeel, slop, slop, slop, slop . . .”

DMacKenzie
March 24, 2021 7:19 pm

Some politicians will justify digging an underground tunnel from A to B using teaspoons as economically viable, because all the teaspoon diggers will put their paycheques back into the economy immediately, and it’s like you got the tunnel for free. That kind of twisted logic is behind the economics of the GND.

Pflashgordon
March 24, 2021 7:30 pm

Born did speak at Duke, and the frantic, extreme and misleading letter by a few professors did not succeed in cancelling Dr. Lomborg. Much of what Lomborg discussed is sensible (i.e., energy R&D, adaptation and increased wealth). However, he chose implausible worst case model projections as the basis for his economic forecasts. Choosing plausible yet improbable outcomes would further underscore Dr. Lomborg’s proposals, if not negate their need entirely. He kept saying 3 feet of sea level rise by 2100 and 3.5 to 4.2C temperature rise by that same year. As of now, assuming a monotonic change, sea level would likely rise by well under 1 foot, and global mean temperature by about 1.2C. Neither of these would require much adaptation and certainly not a carbon tax. Plus, there is no reason to believe that the next 80 years will witness only a continuous increase in temperature.

He also keeps talking about “green” energy innovation, as if some magic silver bullet technology will be invented, proven and rolled out at societal scale, unless he really means improving efficiency and expanding nuclear power innovation. As long as the basis for his optimism is low-energy density, intermittent and unreliable wind or solar, there will be no innovations that can overcome these barriers without causing major environmental damage.

Anytime I hear anyone proposing new taxes, I conclude that they are just finding other ways to steal people’s hard-earned prosperity and hand it over to the rich and powerful. Carbon tax? How much? Spent where? By government?

Pflashgordon
Reply to  Pflashgordon
March 24, 2021 7:31 pm

Bjorn. Stupid auto-correct.

Anon
March 24, 2021 7:40 pm

When big money flows it is always the same. And this time it is the Environmental Industrial Complex, the Green Energy Lobby (the green doesn’t stand for what you think it stands for) and the Titans of Wall Street who have joined forces. And this time there won’t be an environmental movement to stand in their way, because they are the environmental movement. (lol)

In about ten years, we will be seeing headlines from the NYT and WaPo like: “Anti-environmentalists stage protest to shutdown rare earth & lithium mine.”

I have to say I do like Big Wind over Big Oil, because of the double entendre. (lol)

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Anon
Ossqss
March 24, 2021 7:55 pm

We have spent trillions globally over decades already. Net Nope…..

Data & Statistics – IEA

nicholas tesdorf
March 24, 2021 8:01 pm

“Yes, climate change is a real problem.” Really? From one day to the other the temperature changes by 10 C degrees or more. This is not a worry. The Climate is continually varying, but it does so within limits that are very hard to exceed because of multiple feedbacks built into the World. I can see no difference of any mentionable sort from the weather of seventy years ago here or in a large number of other place around the World. Let’s get a grip and take more water with it.

