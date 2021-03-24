Bjørn Lomborg: Questioning Spending Trillions on Climate Change Gets you Cancelled

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Bjørn Lomborg can trigger screaming climate hysteria, just by offering to talk to people. And he is not even a climate skeptic.

When climate alarmism meets cancel culture BJORN LOMBORG Follow @bjornlomborg

12:00AM MARCH 24, 2021 Across the world, politicians are now promising climate policies costing tens of trillions of dollars – money we don’t have and resources that are desperately needed elsewhere. Yet, climate campaigners tell us, if we don’t spend everything on climate now, nothing else matters, because climate change threatens our very civilisation. As US President Joe Biden says: climate change is “an existential threat”. Yes, climate change is a real problem. However, it is typically vastly exaggerated, and the resulting alarmism is exploited to justify the wasteful spending of trillions. Pointing this out will get you cancelled. I should know, because I have personally been on the receiving end of this climate alarmism enforcement for years. Last week, I was scheduled to give a public lecture at Duke University in the US when a group of climate-politicised professors – some who write for the UN Climate Panel – publicly asked Duke to cancel my appearance. … Certainly, the professors at Duke didn’t want anyone to hear dissenting facts. … Read more: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/commentary/weathering-climate-change-and-cancel-culture/news-story/0a505c6547c194ed6314457f3607fe6d

I once watched a dramatisation of the life of Galileo.

One of the most shocking scenes in the movie was when Galileo asked the Pope and his learned advisors to view the moons of Jupiter with their own eyes through his telescope, and they refused.

Obviously we have no way of knowing how historically accurate the dramatisation was, but the movie director clearly wanted to demonstrate the vast gulf between the intellectually repressed 16th and 17th centuries and our enlightened age, by presenting a shocking scene of learned people refusing to examine evidence placed right before their eyes, for fear of having to admit they were wrong.

I mean, nothing like that could happen today right?

