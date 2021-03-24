Ridiculae

The Guardian: The Plastics and Pollution Crisis will Shrink Your Penis

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The effort to find a replacement for the dying climate crisis has plumbed new depths.

Plummeting sperm counts, shrinking penises: toxic chemicals threaten humanity

Erin Brockovich
Thu 18 Mar 2021 21.23 AEDT

The chemicals to blame for our reproductive crisis are found everywhere and in everything

The end of humankind? It may be coming sooner than we think, thanks to hormone-disrupting chemicals that are decimating fertility at an alarming rate around the globe. A new book called Countdown, by Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, finds that sperm counts have dropped almost 60% since 1973. Following the trajectory we are on, Swan’s research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. Zero. Let that sink in. That would mean no babies. No reproduction. No more humans. Forgive me for asking: why isn’t the UN calling an emergency meeting on this right now?

The chemicals to blame for this crisis are found in everything from plastic containers and food wrapping, to waterproof clothes and fragrances in cleaning products, to soaps and shampoos, to electronics and carpeting. Some of them, called PFAS, are known as “forever chemicals”, because they don’t breakdown in the environment or the human body. They just accumulate and accumulate – doing more and more damage, minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day. Now, it seems, humanity is reaching a breaking point.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/18/toxic-chemicals-health-humanity-erin-brokovich

Erin Brokovich was the subject of a famous Julia Roberts Hollywood movie which dramatised Erin’s successful pursuit of PG&E over a groundwater contamination scandal.

Obviously we must take this new threat seriously. The United Nations needs to establish a monitoring mission to assess… Nah, I can’t say it 🙂

Please keep comments and quips family friendly.

Steve Case
March 24, 2021 10:21 pm

Just a little off topic You Tube Ray Jessel “What She’s Got” and a little off color (-:

Reply
StuM
March 24, 2021 10:24 pm

No more babies after 2045? Great, no need to worry about the population bomb or CAGW any more. We can all live our lives out in comfort knowing that we can exploit the earth’s resources and it doesn’t matter.

Last edited 1 hour ago by StuM
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  StuM
March 24, 2021 10:46 pm

Naw… they’ll just start cloning around

Reply
Scute
March 24, 2021 10:34 pm

Obesity and low protein diets have a huge effect too. That’ll be meat protein of course.

Reply
philincalifornia
March 24, 2021 10:41 pm

Q Granny, did you have a profession back in the 2020s

A Yes, I did

Q What was it Granny

A I was an existential crisis monger

Reply
Bryan A
March 24, 2021 10:43 pm

Me thinks they play too much with their Shrinky Dinks

Reply
Rah
March 24, 2021 10:48 pm

So what’s the problem? The leftist wackos have been trying to emasculate men , especially white males, for decades.!

Reply
Rah
Reply to  Rah
March 24, 2021 10:53 pm

Oh! Now that I’ve thought about it more I see why the left is worried. According to their theory, men that are less endowed compensate by purchasing bigger guns.

Reply
lee
March 24, 2021 11:44 pm

Well there goes the penile implant. 😉

Reply
Rob Thomson
March 24, 2021 11:55 pm

I thought it was just my old age. But we don’t even die of old age anymore.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rob Thomson
March 25, 2021 12:02 am

Old age might soon be a thing of the past – as soon as the CRISPR people figure out how to safely insert genes into adults I’m joining the queue for this upgrade.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2491496/

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Reply
Craig from Oz
March 25, 2021 12:04 am

“could reach zero…”

How to confess you don’t understand how to analysis data and trends in three simple words.

Reply
