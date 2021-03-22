End Of Snow

The Northwest (US) Snowpack Trend of the Past Fifty Years: The Truth May Surprise You

Reposted from Cliff Mass Weather Blog

The media is full of stories suggesting that global warming has greatly reduced the mountain snowpack in the Pacific Northwest.

Activist “climate justice” groups like 350Seattle have taken the snowpack loss claims even further, suggesting the current snowpack is “half what it should be”:

But the truth, backed by observations, contradicts such apocalyptic descriptions, as I will show you in the blog.
Recently, the Office of the Washington State Climatologist (who is Dr. Nick Bond of UW JISAO) put online a wonderful tool for visualizing snowpack at some major locations in Washington State.  Plotting up the actual snowpack trend proves to be highly educational.
I am going to show you the change of snowpack for over the past fifty years.  
Why fifty years?  Because that is the period when human emissions of greenhouse gases have gone up rapidly and when GLOBAL temperatures have risen more quickly (see plot below).  If you are looking for a period to see changes in Northwest snowpack driven by greenhouse gas increases, the last fifty-year period is the time to look for it.

So using the OWSC website, let me show you the fifty-year trends of snow depth on March 15th each year.   I chose this date because it is close to the date of maximum snow depth in the Cascades and I have the data for this year.

Let’s start with the higher elevation Crystal Mountain ski area (around 6000 ft).  An increase from 1990 to 2000 and then relatively steady.

Next, lower elevation (~3000 ft) Snoqualmie Pass. Not much trend in snow depth.

Intermediate height Mount Baker?   No real trend.

Or Paradise Ranger Station (around 5500 ft).   Hard to see a trend.

Yes, there are some random, low snow-depth years (like 2015), but no trend is apparent during the period when global warming has been greatest.
Another measure of the amount of frozen water in a snowpack is called snow water equivalent (SWE).  The OWSC website has a nice tool to plot the change in SWE, and I have done so for 1980 to 2019 (see below).  
None of the changes are significant (small circles), and when there are trends, most of them are green (increasing snowpack).  And such increasing snowpack is true at varied elevations.

Finally,  University of Washington research scientist, Mark Albright, took over 200 USDA Snotel locations over the Northwest and plotted up the snow water equivalents (blue lines) since 1984 (when the data became available) as shown below (the red line is a smoothed running average).  Lots of ups and downs, but no long-term trend.

So the inescapable conclusion based upon snowpack observations is that there has been little trend in the amount of snow in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest during a period in which CO2 has been rising fairly rapidly and when global temperatures are going up.
How can this be?
It can and the reason is the Pacific Ocean.
Let me show you a plot of the trend (change) in surface air and sea surface winter (December-February) temperatures for 1980-2019 from the NASA Goddard (GISS) website (see below).  The Arctic is warming more than anyplace else and, in general, the continents are warming more rapidly than the oceans.  We expect this from basic physical principles and modeling.
Oceans warm up more slowly because of their tremendous heat capacity.

But look closely: the eastern Pacific is warming more slowly than the western Pacific.   Look very closely and you will note that the eastern Pacific has essentially not warmed at all.
The temperature of the eastern Pacific has a very powerful impact on the winter temperatures of the Pacific Northwest, since air is coming off the Pacific virtually the entire winter.
So it makes sense that our winter snowpack has not changed because the sea surface temperature of the eastern Pacific has not changed.  This consistency provides us with more confidence in our understanding.
And there are further lines of supporting evidence.  For example, the melt-out days in major Cascade snow measuring sites have not gotten earlier.  In fact, many are getting later, which suggests more snow.  To illustrate,  here are the trends of melt-out date at Mount Hood and Stevens Pass….both are getting later.

What about the future?  If we continue to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the Pacific will eventually warm and that WILL reduce the snowpack.
My group, in concert with Eri Salathe of UW Bothell, has been running many high-resolution climate simulations over the region (much of it supported by Amazon by the way).  This is the gold standard for regional climate predictions.
We assumed a very large increase of greenhouse gases (RCP 8.5), which is not realistic, but shows you the worst case (probably about twice a realistic value of greenhouse gas concentration by the end of the century).  It assumes mankind ignores the threat of global warming and revs up fossil fuel use.
Below is the forecast of snow water equivalent for this century at Stevens Pass (roughly 4000 ft) for simulations started in 1970.   The black dots are observations.
Not much change through 2018 in the model and observations, followed by a slow slide through 2050 and a more rapid decline through 2100.   

So even with unrealistically high CO2 emissions (assuming major increases in coal use through the entire century and little use of renewables), there are only modest declines through 2050 (about 25%).    A more realistic simulation would probably move the 2050 values to 2100.
I believe the above is the best estimate regarding Cascade mountain snowpack change available and consistent with the peer-reviewed literature (including papers I have authored on the subject).    I am sure that the activist crowd (e.g. 350Seattle, Charles Mudede at The Stranger) will start calling me names–like “climate denier” for providing it to you.   These folks can be very destructive.  For example, 350 Seattle and the climate justice crowd were able to pressure a fearful KNKX management team into removing my weather segment because the activists wanted the truth suppressed.
But no matter where you are on the political spectrum, you deserve the truth and society needs truth to make the best decisions and plan for the future.
PS;  There are several comments/questions about retreating glaciers.  Glaciers respond to a much longer time scale of climate change than annual snow.  Most of the retreating glaciers in our region have been retreating since the early 20th century, well before human emissions of greenhouse gases were significant.  Most are responding to the end of the Little Ice Age, a period of cooler temperatures and more that ended in the late 1800s.

Mr.
March 22, 2021 2:11 pm

Thanks Cliff.
Truth to power from you once again.
Just for a giggle, can you put up a graph depicting the prevalence and intensity of exploding heads relative to your blog posts.
Thanks.

philincalifornia
March 22, 2021 2:22 pm

Gotta love the Land Average inflection point on the Land and Ocean Temperatures graph, starting at 1980 – when the carbon monster was born.

Can’t be too careful now – just going to check under my bed …….

Stephen Wilde
March 22, 2021 2:28 pm

A number of establishment scientists are now gaining the courage to show why AGW is not much of a problem even if true.
The apocalyptic / existential threat scenarios are slowly dying.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 22, 2021 2:54 pm

30 years of failed AGW predictions will do that to at least some people.
No sea level rise acceleration (Hansen, 1991 and many times since).
Thriving polar bears (DeRocher, circa 1995 to today).
UK children still know snow in winter (Viner, 2000)
Planetary greening.
And here, no diminution in PNW snow pack.

Bruce Cobb
March 22, 2021 2:30 pm

If we continue to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the Pacific will eventually warm and that WILL reduce the snowpack.

There’s no proof of that. The connection of man’s CO2, methane, whatever, and warming is based on speculation, not real-world evidence.

Joel O'Bryan
March 22, 2021 2:41 pm

“… let me show you the fifty-year trends of snow depth on March 15th each year. “

a nitpick, but that is just 42 years (1980-2021 inclusive).

But the actual data-based results Prof Mass shows do not surprise me (nor should they to anyone who actually does their own thinking and study of the issue). Those are the kind of results the climate pornsters/propagandists never report in news reporting in their ongoing gas-lighting of the public with climate change propaganda.

But Prof Mass also acknowledges the wrong use of RCP8.5 in a down-scaled regional model (total junk science BTW) and then proceeds to do it anyways. Even his “A more realistic simulation would probably move the 2050 values to 2100,” is just pulling warm, brown, smelly stuff out of his back-side.

As for NW Pacific Galciers, he should check on Grinnell Glacier status over the last two winters in GNP, Montana.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 22, 2021 2:53 pm

What surprises me is his land temp graph that shows now as 1.5f warmer than the 1930s/40s. That’s just not believable.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
March 22, 2021 2:58 pm

The Boyz at the Adjustment Bureau have been hard at work on the underlying data sets and using under-compensated, UHI contaminated data as rural stations disappear over the past 30 years (and they know it).

Maxbert
March 22, 2021 2:42 pm

It’s amazing how many of my liberal friends here in Seattle believe the Cascade snowpack is disappearing due to man-made global warming, even though many of them are skiers, and must admit there’s no shortage of snow at the resorts.

For true believers, dogma trumps reality every time.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Maxbert
March 22, 2021 3:01 pm

It’s DoubleThink.
“Doublethink is a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to simultaneously accept two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct, often in contravention to one’s own memories or sense of reality. Doublethink is related to, but differs from, hypocrisy.” -Wikipedia

If Liberals didn’t have their doublethink, the cognitive dissonance would overwhelm them.

ResourceGuy
March 22, 2021 2:43 pm

So PDO did not make the cut?

Maxbert
March 22, 2021 2:46 pm

We all remember what happened to state climatologist Mark Albright some years ago, when he had the temerity to dispute the purported loss of Cascade snowpack. To use the Seattle Times’ happy phrase, he was “stripped of his title.”

Rud Istvan
March 22, 2021 2:48 pm

My brother and his family have lived in an old house on 10 acres in Issaquah, just south of the highway going up to Snosqualmie pass, for about 35 years. He, his dogs, and llama all say Cliff’s snow pack data is correct. Issaquah is about halfway elevation wise between Seattle and the pass.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 22, 2021 3:04 pm

Because year-to-year variability can be so high, the low years they blame “Climate change”, the mid to high-ish years get no coverage or much thought, and the really high snow years they again fall back on “climate weirding” as a form of climate change.

Robert of Texas
March 22, 2021 2:49 pm

(Snow packs at higher elevation) Wow does that look like part of a cycle to me. Ignore the bars and squint at the bar peaks on the graph…it looks like the upward part of a sine wave with a lot of variance mixed in. It looks like a 30 year swing to me…now is there any cycle related to the Pacifc that has a 30 year cycle to it…hmm. Naw, couldn’t be.

As for warming reducing snow packs – It completely depends. Just like a glacier by on a faster time scale, the size of the snow pack will be determined by snow fallen versus snow melted. If warmer weather increases snow fall at high elevations and it doesn’t melt even faster, then the snow pack will grow. The overall amount of land covered in permanent snow will shrink at the lower elevations.

Jeff Alberts
March 22, 2021 2:55 pm

I still don’t understand why he thinks there will be a problem due to CO2 in 50 or 100 years time. There’s just nothing to support there being a problem. More CO2 has less and less of an effect, and so far, we can’t even discern the effect from natural variability.

He also labors under the misapprehension that averaging a bunch of model runs will give you something meaningful. I’ve seen no evidence of that either.

Chris Hanley
March 22, 2021 3:04 pm

This is a plea to any Africans Indians Indonesians and others in developing nations out there: please abandon any selfish desire of enjoying the same living standards of those living in the US NW — think of the skiers.

Meab
March 22, 2021 3:31 pm

Actual data is the only thing that’s meaningful. Very little or no trend.

Dr. Mass’s model predictions are completely bogus as he used RCP8.5 despite knowing that it is unrealistic. RCP8.5 is NOT based on ANY prediction of future CO2 concentrations. It ASSUMES 8.5 W/m^2 of forcing from a doubling of CO2. The actual value based on both calculation of the direct effects of CO2 without speculative non-linear feedback from water vapor and actual data-driven observations is closer to 3 W/m^2. When you see that RCP8.5 was used you can stop reading and you will not have missed anything useful.

George
March 22, 2021 3:37 pm

So the article shows no trend in snowpack coincides with no trend in E PAC Temps. Seems reasonable, but then goes on to state “If we continue to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the Pacific will eventually warm and that WILL reduce the snowpack.” That sounds like a failed future prediction waiting to come to fruition.
Oh wait, I see the article pushes the prediction out from 2050 to 2100. Yep, Author won’t be alive to own up to the prediction then. Color me worse than highly skeptical.

