Tim Flannery speaking at the Peoples Climate March in Melbourne, September 2014. By Peter Campbell - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Alarmism Opinion

End of Rain? Guardian Blames NSW Flooding on Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

15 years after former Aussie Climate Commissioner Tim Flannery claimed rainfall would not fill our dams, the Guardian asks whether ongoing severe New South Wales flooding is due to climate change.

Is NSW flooding a year after bushfires yet more evidence of climate change?

Experts say it’s unusual to see so many places with such high rainfall across such a wide area. But identifying the cause is complicated

Life-threatening floods have washed away homes and businesses with a deluge of rain inundating hundreds of kilometres of the New South Walescoast.

Falling on already soaked soils, the rains sparked dozens of flood warnings, with residents in parts of Sydney’s north and west also fearing for their homes and their lives.

So what about climate change?

Whenever Australia experiences extreme weather events, the inevitable question arises: was this caused by climate change?

Some climate scientists will argue all weather events are influenced by human activity because we’ve rapidly changed the composition of the atmosphere.

Burning fossil fuels and deforestation has increased the amount of climate-warming CO2 in the atmosphere by about 50% since the start of the industrial revolution.

And while the rainfall totals experienced over recent days are not yet confirmed as record-breaking, this does not mean that climate heating has had no effect at all.

Professor Steve Sherwood, of the Climate Change Research Centre at the University of New South Wales, says that basic physics shows a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture – about 7% for each degree of warming.

“So we know that something like 5-10% of the rain we are getting now [in the current downpours] is from global warming and the rest would have happened anyway.

It’s not a game changer, but it is making things worse and that gets worse still as emissions keep going up.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/22/is-nsw-flooding-a-year-after-bushfires-yet-more-evidence-of-climate-change

Strangely the Guardian overlooked explaining the tie in to former climate commissioner Tim Flannery’s climate predictions. Flannery is still a regular in Guardian editorials. From the original ABC Tim Flannery interview transcript;

SALLY SARA: What will it mean for Australian farmers if the predictions of climate change are correct and little is done to stop it? What will that mean for a farmer?

PROFESSOR TIM FLANNERY: We’re already seeing the initial impacts and they include a decline in the winter rainfall zone across southern Australia, which is clearly an impact of climate change, but also a decrease in run-off. Although we’re getting say a 20 per cent decrease in rainfall in some areas of Australia, that’s translating to a 60 per cent decrease in the run-off into the dams and rivers. That’s because the soil is warmer because of global warming and the plants are under more stress and therefore using more moisture. So even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems, and that’s a real worry for the people in the bush. If that trend continues then I think we’re going to have serious problems, particularly for irrigation.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/local/archives/landline/content/2006/s1844398.htm

I don’t recall many objections from the scientific community when Flannery made his absurd predictions. But despite this embarrassment, Tim Flannery, who now heads the non-governmental Climate Council, can still draw an impressive audience of mostly younger people with his apocalyptic rhetoric.

Below is one of my favourite climate videos – In Search of The Coming Ice Age. I remember watching it as a kid on Australian TV. All the adults were worrying and talking about plunging global temperatures the day after the documentary was aired. Everyone believed the documentary, because the presenter was actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Dr. Spock in the original Star Trek series. The ice age documentary featured an impressive lineup of scientists, including Chester Langway, James Hayes, Gifford Miller (who described how the descent into the next ice age started 3000 years ago), and Stephen Schneider, who speculated about using nuclear energy to melt the ice caps, to halt the big freeze.

Climate scientist Stephen Schneider later backflipped and started promoting global warming alarmism.

Settled science anyone? JoNova points out similar severe flooding occurred in New South Wales in 1857. Clearly the 1857 floods were natural, while the current floods are due to our sinful carbon emissions.

h/t William – as if the flooding wasn’t enough, NSW farmers report a plague of mice (link to a spectacular video) is affecting large areas of NSW. Perhaps they shouldn’t have made such an effort to eradicate feral cats.

Dennis
March 22, 2021 6:04 pm

Did you notice that global warming is now climate heating?

Reply
Mike
Reply to  Dennis
March 22, 2021 6:12 pm

Heating the ”climate” is like heating a story.

Reply
Dennis
March 22, 2021 6:04 pm

Floods in Australia, NSW, 1950s …

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Dennis
March 22, 2021 6:59 pm

Brisbane too.
I still remember childhood experiences of my family stacking up the furniture in the hope of keeping the best pieces above the level of the water that surged through our house.

Reply
Mike
March 22, 2021 6:11 pm

”Guardian Blames NSW Flooding on Climate Change”
They say they’re the worst floods for 60 years.
They say it’s the worst flood for 100 years.

Guardian claimed de-bunked in 30 seconds…..

Reply
DMA
March 22, 2021 6:16 pm

“Burning fossil fuels and deforestation has increased the amount of climate-warming CO2 in the atmosphere by about 50% since the start of the industrial revolution.”
No! Human activity has added less than 30 PPM or about 25% of the increase since 1850. The rest is from natural sources. See https://edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-physics/preprint3/

Reply
commieBob
March 22, 2021 6:18 pm

‘They’ are natural variability deniers.

Reply
fred250
March 22, 2021 6:21 pm

basic physics shows a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture

.
Except that this January UAH Australia was 31st warmest out of 43 years..

and.. February was 25th warmest out of 43 year

…. both below the 43 year average…

So that little anti-science blah gets swept out with the other rubbish.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fred250
Reply
Jeff
March 22, 2021 6:22 pm

I missed the bus to town the other day because I forgot my mask. There is no doubt in my mind that climate change was quite clearly to blame.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Jeff
March 22, 2021 7:12 pm

You should sue Exxon…

Reply
Robert of Texas
March 22, 2021 6:23 pm

Well, they are almost certainly right that the next ice age is coming… It’s just a matter of how many decades, or centuries, or millennia will it take?

When you are spitballing science, what’s the big deal with a little imprecise wiggle room in the prediction?

Reply
Clarky of Oz
March 22, 2021 6:25 pm

I wonder if governments have listened to Mr Flannery and his ilk and reduced flood mitigation measures, relaxed building regulations, etc based on his failed predictions.

Reply
Howard Dewhirst
March 22, 2021 6:45 pm

Since 1893 floods there have been 8 years with more than 2.5m of rain and 27 years with more than 2m as measured at Tweed Heads on the NSW- QLD border, with 1906 the wettest year at 3.3m, ending the Federation Drought; other stations along the coast give similar readings. Cairns Airport has had 19 years since 1943 with 2.5 m or more. There is nothing unusual going on here.

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
March 22, 2021 7:02 pm

Next thing you’ll be telling us that Oz is “a land of droughts and flooding rains” Howard.

Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
March 22, 2021 8:01 pm

Wait until the next Tsunami reaches the East Coast of Australia, as they do every now and then, I think the last time was in the 1960s and severe erosion of Sydney Harbour shores was the result.

What will that be blamed on? global over-heating?

Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
March 22, 2021 7:31 pm

Howard Dewhirst: There is nothing unusual going on here.
.
.
Unless you are 6 or 7 years of age. Then it would be outside the realm of your experience or at least your memory and seem highly unusual.

Which leads me to wonder about the memory of the average jurinalist (Swedish pronunciation). I am starting to believe that they can’t recall what they had for breakfast, let alone a few years of first-hand accounts of modern history, likely passed down by their parents and grandparents and… promptly filed away with that forgotten memory of breakfast.

They have the narrative of the day and as for yesterday… “Wha’ happened?!?” Erased. Poof.

I couldn’t live like that.
.
.
.
P.S. In the U.S., one of the great floods was 1913. I still remember stories of that from my grandparents. Then there was the flood of 1939, and I recall my father’s stories about that. And then the flood of 1958, and I have my own stories about that that I told my kid.

Just who are these people – our supposed betters – that, if no one told them, they can’t bother to look it up? (string of expletives deleted)

Reply
Anon
March 22, 2021 7:15 pm

I would think in the not too distant future, someone is going to use AI (like AlphaZero/AlphaGo) to try and figure all of this out and maybe even to develop a theory of climate… and in all likelihood, CO2 will not even be a factor. There is no way this kind of flip-flop non-sense will be sustained, only human beings with an agenda to push can countenance it. (sigh)

Reply
Serge Wright
March 22, 2021 7:21 pm

The reality is that NSW hasn’t had big coastal floods since 1990 and people today don’t appreciate the risks. This year was a La Nina summer and the warmer ocean temperatures lead to this event on the east coast and the result was a good old fashioned rain dump and a flood. As La Nina fades we will go back to drier weather and the alarmists will blame that on AGW. What needs to be acknowledged by the media is that all of the properties flooded were on flood plains, which have existed for many thousands of years before humans.

Reply
Tony Taylor
March 22, 2021 7:26 pm

Yeah, but are they “unprecedented”?

Reply
Izaak Walton
March 22, 2021 7:28 pm

Did you read the Guardian article before deciding to write this post? Somehow you even quoted the relevant part of it stating that only 5 to 10% of rain could be attributed to climate change yet you still
managed to mislabel the article as saying that the Guardian is blaming the floods on climate change.

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
March 22, 2021 8:17 pm

Gee Izaak, I hiighted the bit where Steve Sherwood said “It’s not a game changer, but it is making things worse and that gets worse still as emissions keep going up.”.

Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Eric Worrall
March 22, 2021 8:22 pm

So why don’t you correct the blog title to read “Guardian suggest 5% of the flooding is due to climate change”? Is it because that would be a non-story?

Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
March 22, 2021 8:36 pm

Because “Guardian Blames NSW Flooding on Climate Change” is a title, not a detailed explanation. Perhaps next time I’ll say “Made the Flooding Worse”. Either way still a story – and I hilighted exactly what they said.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Izaak Walton
March 22, 2021 8:28 pm

you still managed to mislabel the article as saying that the Guardian is blaming the floods on climate change.

Too right Izaak.
The Guardian really holds that floods are caused by old white male supremacists.

Reply
Patrick MJD
March 22, 2021 7:47 pm

I have lived in Sydney, NSW since 2005 and not seen rain like this, for as long as it has been falling, in NSW. It’s persistent and heavy. My manager is cut off further north due to flooding, fortunately for me, I live on a hill so no flooding so far. I did step out to the shops on Friday and Saturday when there was no rain but got totally drenched within a couple of minutes once the rain returned. Of course, alarmists always trot out Flannery when we have bad weather.

There is talk here about Warragamba dam water mis-management similar to the Brisbane floods a few years back. I guess if you get Govn’t “scientists” telling you there will be no rain to fill the dams let alone fill them so much they spill you set policy to “do nothing”.

Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Patrick MJD
March 22, 2021 7:57 pm

Warragambah Dam was designed and built as the main water supply for Sydney, it was not intended to be for flood mitigation.

However the present NSW Government has planned to raise the dam wall for years but activists as usual have stood in the way. The government even enacted legislation to allow the construction of new dams in National Parks, former state forest lands, to overturn the UN Agenda 21 – Sustainability treaty blocking development. But as usual the activists will stop at nothing to delay or stop projects, Land & Environment Court proceedings for example.

Reply
Chris Hanley
March 22, 2021 8:12 pm

“… basic physics shows a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture – about 7% for each degree of warming … So we know that something like 5-10% of the rain we are getting now [in the current downpours] is from global warming and the rest would have happened anyway …”(Professor Steve Sherwood).
Does that mean any time it rains 5-10% is due to global warming or does it only apply when an event is newsworthy?
Scrolling through the BoM rainfall time series, although Australia overall has increased rainfall since 1900, there is no apparent trend in annual extremes.
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/change/#tabs=Tracker&tracker=timeseries&tQ=graph%3Drain%26area%3Deaus%26season%3D0112%26ave_yr%3D0

Reply
G T
March 22, 2021 8:34 pm

Droughts and flooding caused by climate change.
We need to give more money to the politicians so that they can keep the climate from changing.

Reply
Chris Hanley
March 22, 2021 8:34 pm

When a drought finally breaks does the Guardian credit ‘global heating’⸮ (rhetorical).
Far from celebrating the miserabilists whine that agricultural emissions rise due to herd and crop increase.

Reply
Waza
March 22, 2021 8:41 pm

The reality is, no one has any idea what the rainfall impacts of a warmer world would be at a particular location.

The IPCC predicted impact on rainfall in NSW is between -13%and +12% by 2030.
This is based on the RANGE of climate models not the normal AVERAGE of climate models.

So one expert climate model think could be -13% and one expert climate model thinks +12% with a whole bunch of other thinking somewhere in between.

I’m amazed that anyone can actually use this BS for policy decisions.

Reply
