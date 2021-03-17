Covid News

The St. Patrick’s Day Godsend and the End of the COVID Hostage Crisis…

2 hours ago
David Middleton
6 Comments

Guest “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!” by David Middleton

Heart-warming news from Dallas (a month after we were freezing our @$$es off)…

Large crowds gather in Dallas for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations just days after mask, capacity restrictions lifted
Mike McRae, owner of Stan’s Blue Note, said the crowds were a godsend.

Author: Eric Alvarez (WFAA)
Published: 8:57 PM CST March 13, 2021

DALLAS — Large crowds gathered on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, as St. Patrick’s Day festivities coincided with the first weekend without statewide mask and capacity restrictions in Texas.

On Wednesday, the statewide mask mandate was lifted and businesses were cleared to reopen at 100% capacity.

For revelers like Shayda Nazifpour, it was the biggest crowd in almost a year.

[…]

Images of the crowds on social media sparked backlash from users on Twitter, who called the gatherings irresponsible and feared they would lead to a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the coming days.

[…]

Mike McRae, owner of Stan’s Blue Note, said the crowds were a godsend.

“Best day we’ve had in a year,” McRae said. “We were closed for four months straight. It didn’t just hurt me. It hurt all my staff.”

The workers were doing their best to keep things clean, according to McRae.

“We have hand sanitizer at the door,” McRae said. “We’re wiping down everything constantly.”

Maintaining social distancing was next to impossible with the capacity at 299 people.

“We do our best to social distance but when these guys have been cramped up a whole year, it’s hard to say you have to stay six feet back. But we’re doing our best,” McRae said.

[…]

WFAA
“Big crowds gathering in the Dallas area of lower Greenville as St. Patty‘s Day parties coincide with the first weekend without mask and capacity restrictions in Texas” @wfaa

Mike McRae, owner of Stan’s Blue Note, said the crowds were a godsend

I spent about 1/3 of the 1980’s in Stan’s Blue Note. When it was at or near full capacity (every Thursday through Sunday night), it was impossible to stay six inches apart, much less six feet.

Thank you Governor Abbott!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday businesses would be allowed to return to 100% capacity and masks would no longer be required starting March 10.

6KDFM

Rick Perry would have gotten it done sooner, but you got it done! I’m sure Fire Marshal Gump* is having an apoplectic seizure right now… A real Win-Win!

*Fire Marshal Gump?
County Judge Clay Jenkins is the chief executive of Dallas County and presides over the County Commissioners Court. He looks like the Jim Carrey character, Fire Marshal Bill from In Living Color and he talks like Forrest Gump. Gump appears to be hell-bent on perpetuating the ChiCom-19 hostage crisis forever.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Day 361 of America Held Hostage by ChiCom-19

2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19)

Dallas County Residents
Date Last UpdatedConfirmed Cases of COVID-19Deaths from COVID-19
March 15, 2021249,6253,309
DCHHS

94.5% of Dallas County has not tested positive for Kung Flu and 99.9% haven’t died from it:

Dallas County PopulationUS Census (July 2019)
2,635,516
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19% Tested Positive
249,6259.5%
Deaths from COVID-19% Died
3,3090.1%

Assuming that 94% of the 0.1% didn’t die from something else, it took nearly a year to exceed the Dean Wormer line.

Abolition Man
March 17, 2021 2:52 am

David,
Congrats on surviving the one year anniversary of Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve! I think we need to make it a two day national holiday; March 16th is TWTFTC Day; followed by St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th!
Maybe we better make it a three day holiday; many of us will need a day just to sober up! Stay safe and healthy! Cheers!

Ron Long
March 17, 2021 2:59 am

Congratulations of Texas, another RedState, reopening. Amazing how the other Red States, like Florida, can reopen without damaging their Covid statistics. From personal experience I know one thing for sure, you do not want to get this virus. In my case I think it likely that me wearing a mask kept me from getting a large viral load and my case was light. Today is the second day with no notable aftereffects, a month after declared virus-free. Don’t get this virus.

Derg
March 17, 2021 3:03 am

Imagine all those lives we could have saved if we took the Fauci’s initial advice and wore 2 masks. 😉

Hotscot
March 17, 2021 3:21 am

Without wanting to panic anyone, please read the followinf information regarding the ‘vaccines’ and watch Dr. Vernon Colemans video at the end of it.

The title is over sensational, but it’s a media outlet reporting it, and irrespective of their motives, they always like sensation.

The rest is, however, very important for you to consider on it’s merits, in light of your personal circumstances.

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/03/top-vaccine-scientist-warns-the-world-halt-all-covid-19-vaccinations-immediately-or-uncontrollable-monster-will-be-unleashed/

Hotscot
March 17, 2021 3:23 am

It seems, rightly or wrongly, someone is doing something about George Soros other than sucking up to him and taking his money.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics-soros-response-idUSKBN2B82VZ

Loydo
March 17, 2021 4:16 am

3,309 dead, why does that number seem familiar?

