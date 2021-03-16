Dem AGs: Whoa there, on the Infrastructure Projects, Easy Does it on the Economic Recovery

Climate Lawsuits

Reposted from Goverment Accountability & Oversight

As far back as June 2020 progressive AGs already banded together to make sure promiscuous claims of a so-called COVID “emergency” didn’t unleash projects that were actually “shovel ready”. Could lead to economic recovery.

Shut down the economy in the name of a COVID emergency? How dare you question that.

Spend trillions for the same reason? Absolutely.

Suspend laws in the name of a “climate emergency”? Of course.

But expediting those things that (even the very same) politicians insist are their top priority — infrastructure projects — to, you know, actually put people back to work and get them built? Don’t get crazy.

H/t Energy Policy Advocates.

Anti-griff
March 16, 2021 2:12 pm

Build a bridge…a bridge to the future…a bridge to Cuba so Joey and Nanci and all them demrats can walk right over….to Cuba. Joey and pals want mo gubment…mo debt….mo waste…mo illegals….mo socialism…..mo Zucking America up….Joey can do it….he stole that election fair and square.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Anti-griff
March 16, 2021 3:33 pm

Anti-griff,
May I call you Anti? I think they’re trying to build a bridge to Mt. Olympus where they can play the demigods they believe they truly are; while the peons, like you and me, are left below in places very similar to Cuba or Venezuela or North Korea!
The DemoKKKrats have truly shown themselves to be the party of crooks and crazies, with an extra heaping portion of voter fraud thrown in for good measure! If the Republicans would only stop playing the stupid party for few election cycles they would find a huge populist wave building across the country that could sweep them into power for years!

John Tillman
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 16, 2021 3:39 pm

KrookKookKorporatists.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Anti-griff
March 16, 2021 3:44 pm

Why would they walk when they can fly? After all, what good is it to have money and political power if they have to walk like everyone else?

markl
March 16, 2021 2:40 pm

As long as something/anything enhances the Marxist ideology it’s good to go with today’s government in Washington. Spend more of other peoples’ money? Why not? Social justice? Absolutely. Decapitate fossil fuel use despite repercussions? Yes. Rule of law? No.

bluecat57
March 16, 2021 2:57 pm

Can’t have Trump be right about recovery in 2021.

Abolition Man
March 16, 2021 3:49 pm

The scariest aspect of Progressivism to me is the complete unwillingness to agree to anything that might be beneficial if the Wrong People get benefits, too! Didn’t Obama say somewhere that he knew that raising taxes wouldn’t make things better; it was just the Right Thing To Do!

The only safe way to get out from under the debt load we are currently living under is to create a rip roaring economy while holding government spending in check. With low tax rates and regulations the Treasury actually gets increases in tax revenues; it’s happened after EVERY tax cut since the 1920s! Businesses boom and employment drops to low levels as we saw in 2019!
The alternative is to inflate your currency as we are doing now, which leads to the Weimar Republic or Venezuela. At least the political elite and their cronies won’t have to worry about hyperinflation

