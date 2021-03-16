Dem AGs: Whoa there, on the Infrastructure Projects, Easy Does it on the Economic Recovery

Reposted from Goverment Accountability & Oversight

As far back as June 2020 progressive AGs already banded together to make sure promiscuous claims of a so-called COVID “emergency” didn’t unleash projects that were actually “shovel ready”. Could lead to economic recovery.

Shut down the economy in the name of a COVID emergency? How dare you question that.

Spend trillions for the same reason? Absolutely.

Suspend laws in the name of a “climate emergency”? Of course.

But expediting those things that (even the very same) politicians insist are their top priority — infrastructure projects — to, you know, actually put people back to work and get them built? Don’t get crazy.

H/t Energy Policy Advocates.

