hurricanes

Increasing Hurricane Frequency Due To Better Observation, Not Climate Change–BBC

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MARCH 16, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Wow!! A BBC man actually tells the truth about hurricanes!

image

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on 1 June. But over the past six years, significant storms have been forming earlier than this. So does the hurricane season need to start earlier – and is climate change to blame?

At a regional meeting of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this week, meteorologists and officials will be discussing a possible change to how the hurricane season is defined.

“The 2020 hurricane season was one of the most challenging in the 40-year history of [the] WMO’s Tropical Cyclone Programme,” says WMO Secretary-General Prof Petteri Taalas.

“The record number of hurricanes combined with Covid-19 to create, literally, the perfect storm.”

The hurricane season has officially started on the 1 June since the mid-1960s, when hurricane reconnaissance planes would start routine trips into the Atlantic to spot storm development.

Over the past 10 to 15 years, though, named storms have formed prior to the official start about 50% of the time.

And the way they are defined and observed has changed significantly over time.

“Many of these storms are short-lived systems that are now being identified because of better monitoring and policy changes that now name sub-tropical storms,” Dennis Feltgen, meteorologist at the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) told BBC Weather.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record with a total of 30 named storms. Two of those storms – Arthur and Bertha – formed in May.

As all the pre-determined names were used up, officials at the NHC had to move on to using the Greek alphabet for only the second time.

During the 2020 season, the NHC had to issue thirty-six “special” forecasts called Tropical Weather Outlooks prior to 1 June. These highlight areas in the Atlantic where meteorologists monitor activity.

Mr Feltgen said that “in order to provide more consistent information for late May and early June systems, NHC will begin to issue these outlooks routinely from 15 May this year”.

Is this a step closer to officially recognising the season starting earlier?

Infographic

“Discussions will need to be made on the need for, and potential ramifications of moving the beginning of the hurricane season to 15th May.”

When referring to the average or normal Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists have used a 30-year climate average from 1981-2010.

But we now have a new climate period of 1991-2020 to consider and this dramatically increases what we should now consider “normal”.

Data will be discussed and finalised by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) in May, ahead of the new season.

But data provided by Brian McNoldy, senior researcher at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School, shows a 12-19% increase in named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes. 

Is climate change playing a role?

The number of named storms has increased over the decades, but there is no real evidence this is the result of a warming world.

Dr McNoldy notes “the big shift in counts is simply that there were several inactive seasons from 1981-1990 and several active seasons from 2011-2020”.

“Once that inactive period drops out of the average, and is replaced by the active, it will increase the numbers”

The overall increase from 1961 is also likely to be due to better technology, along with observations over the Atlantic Ocean.

Since satellites came along in the 1980s, we can spot and monitor the development of tropical cyclones and name them when they meet the threshold.

We are simply able to record more.

However, it is thought climate change is having an impact on the intensity of tropical storms and hurricanes and therefore their potential impacts.

Experts have noted that, in recent years, tropical storms that make land are persisting far longer and doing more damage than in the past.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-56408192

In short then:

1) We now record many more hurricanes than we used to in the past because of better technology and satellites which really only came along in the 19801s.

2) We also name more storms because of policy changes that now include sub-tropical storms.

3) The 1980s was a very inactive decade for hurricanes, thus skewing trends.  But since the 1960s, the rise in numbers can be explained by better observation.

There is the usual nonsense about hurricanes getting stronger, for which there is absolutely no evidence. As we can see below, major hurricanes were just as frequent as now back in the 1950s. The inactive period of the 1970s and 80s is also evident, and as we know this is associated with the cold phase of the AMO:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#tcs-after-1930

If the theory was correct, we would expect to see an increasing frequency of major hurricanes worldwide. But we don’t:

 http://climatlas.com/tropical/

Finally, let’s see what NOAA had to say about Atlantic hurricanes in their latest assessment last September:

image
Global Warming and Hurricanes

It could not be clearer.

Maybe Simon King who wrote this piece should have a word with Harrabin, McGrath and co, who keep misleading the public about “record hurricane seasons”.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ossqss
March 16, 2021 10:13 am

I witnessed no less than 4 Seagull farts get designated as Tropical storms last year in the Atlantic. Just sayin,,,, they changed the rules on declared wind speed for a system a few years back. Now a single thunderstorm gust observed from the hurricane hunters becomes the documented storm wind speed.

3
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Ossqss
March 16, 2021 10:31 am

After they began naming tropical storms, not just hurricanes, I noted on one occasion, as they carefully watched a tropical depression, they named it on the assumption it was about to rage into a TC and then it fell apart. They did not retract the name nor subtract said bastard from their storm count. Its really all about numbers, perception and the suggestive but those of us paying attention have known that for a long time now.

3
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Ossqss
March 16, 2021 10:51 am

They have also diddled with the distance above the ground that the wind speed is measured. Six feet (2M) is what it is supposed to be but if they go up a bit higher, say half a mile or so, they can get an increased speed with which to terrify folks. In this way I have seen them escalate a tropical storm to a CAT 1 hurricane and then that CAT 1 to a CAT 3! For people not directly affected by the storm, it does look a lot scarier.

1
Reply
noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
March 16, 2021 11:23 am

It’s no wonder that some people decide to stay in their homes and weather the brunt of a “hurricane.” The cry-wolf-wolf syndrome has inured them to do so, which could be dangerous when a real hurricane of high category comes ashore.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 16, 2021 10:22 am

At least the BBC got the amen added at the end to keep with climate orthodoxy going for awhile longer. The commoners won’t know the difference and maybe they know by know to discount the last few paragraphs of suggestive hearsay.

1
Reply
bluecat57
March 16, 2021 10:38 am

Me Nog. Me see big wind and carve it on rock. You no see?

0
Reply
Larry in Texas
March 16, 2021 10:49 am

This is a rare admission from the BBC. The last one like this that I remember is when BBC found out there was no evidence of harm arising from genetically-modified food sources. I was amazed but delighted then as well as now.

0
Reply
PETER D ANDERSON
March 16, 2021 10:51 am

The assumption the alarmists take is that warmer air causes storminess. [I suppose, then, that the Sahara should be the stormiest place on earth.] It is, of course, baroclinic instability (temperature gradient between the equator and poles). That decreases, if anything, with warming. And i don’t accept the premise that so-called GHGs can in any way raise global temperatures. Air cannot trap heat.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by PETER D ANDERSON
1
Reply
Michael E McHenry
March 16, 2021 11:05 am

Unless they can demonstrate a SST positive anomaly than there is no real case can made AGW causing more hurricanes. Since air has a puny amount of heat SST will not rise as a result

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
March 16, 2021 11:12 am

That’s just not right. Everyone knows from social media that hurricanes are increasing, insurance payouts are skyrocketing. Extrapolated at present growth rates there will be summer long hurricane storms and the insurance payouts will exceed the GNP by 2100.
…do i need /s….

0
Reply
Anti-griff
March 16, 2021 11:23 am

Yes, but Mother Nature seems to be angry at man for raising CO2 ….and directs the storms to seek out man and wreak havoc…it’s not nice to make Mother angry.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

hurricanes

Increasing Hurricane Intensity Study Fatally Flawed

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

Record Atlantic Hurricane Season?

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

North Pacific “Hurricanes”

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

Global Hurricane Activity Below Average In 2020

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

hurricanes

Increasing Hurricane Frequency Due To Better Observation, Not Climate Change–BBC

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

Its a Bit more Complicated

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Earth

The Water Planet Earth And Its Climate

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Discovery of ‘knock-on chemistry’ opens new frontier in reaction dynamics

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: