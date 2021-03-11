Climate News

BBC: Switching Consumers to Green Energy Tariffs Without Asking Permission Increases Acceptance

51 mins ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The BBC is excited that 80-90% of Swiss consumers are still on green tariffs, four years after power companies adopted expensive green energy as the default choice for consumers.

Climate change: ‘Default effect’ sees massive green energy switch

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

When Swiss energy companies made green electricity the default choice, huge numbers of consumers were happy to stick with it – even though it cost them more. 

Four years after the switch, researchers found that around 80% of customers were still on green tariffs.

This “default effect” happened partly because people didn’t want the hassle of switching back to fossil fuels. 

The authors say the idea could have a big impact on global emissions of CO2.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-56361970

I doubt 80% of Swiss are loving the idea of paying higher power bills, more likely most of them haven’t read the fine print. When bills went up four years ago, most of them likely just accepted power bill misery is a part of life in the green energy age, without realising there was an option to demand they switch back to their old tariff.

The obvious learning from the Swiss experience is you need to take a really close look at your power bills, see if there is an “optional” green tariff you can request be removed.

Having said that, it is very unlikely there is a way to fully escape the hideous cost of green energy in most jurisdictions. Even jurisdictions which offer regular or green energy tariffs, the “regular” energy price is almost certainly contaminated with at least some of the cost of installing and operating green energy systems.

4 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
March 11, 2021 6:09 pm

I live in Texas, and ERCOT made a very bad bet on wind. Not really having consistent power (or water) for much of a week, in the coldest February since 1909 was not at all pleasant.
If the greenies were on a list of who gets disconnected first in a smart meter load shedding program, it would serve the ignorant virtue signaling yahoos right.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 11, 2021 6:22 pm

In Australia ‘I Compare’ and ‘Compare the Market’ programmes and services have done much to annually steer consumers toward lower overall costs forb power and get them away from expensive, fraudulent Green Energy schemes, much to the disappointment of the Scamsters.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
March 11, 2021 6:31 pm

The true costs of so-called Green Energy are buried in our power bills and taxes.

All that infrastructure we have to build in Texas to reach the wind turbines is shared pain among the consumers, including the ones who do not want green energy. The government money handed to power companies to help build the infrastructure – that’s our taxes. The huge subsidies paid for green energy – that’s our taxes as well. The increasing costs of electricity – yup, to pay for the green energy which IS NOT competive in any honest form of the word.

When good old Biden starts building all those recharge stations? That’s our taxes and our children’s and grandchildren’s taxes they are spending. Gasoline stations were built by private enterprise – not a socialistic government trying to dictate what we will drive.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Robert of Texas
March 11, 2021 6:49 pm

Democrats are into central planning. They actually believe that government can make better decisions than can mere citizens.

Look at their reaction to the COVID pandemic. Despite the fact that health care is primarily a state responsibility, they are condemning Trump for not taking charge of the effort immediately.
2 major ironies.
Their second favorite molester, Cuomo was front and center in declaring that HE, not Trump was in charge in New York.
The same Democrats who are now declaring that Trump caused thousands of deaths by not doing more, sooner, were at the time declaring that Trump was over reacting and doing too much.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

A Closer Look at What Happened in Texas During the Deep Freeze:

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon footprint Climate News

Insatiable demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Canceling the AMO

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
biofuels Climate News

Airline Execs Discuss Biofuel with Biden

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

BBC: Switching Consumers to Green Energy Tariffs Without Asking Permission Increases Acceptance

51 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

Climate adaptation follies. Part I: The New Jersey challenge

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Israeli Study: Aspirin Helps Protect against Covid-19

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

A Closer Look at What Happened in Texas During the Deep Freeze:

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: