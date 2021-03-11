Sea level

Climate adaptation follies. Part I: The New Jersey challenge

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.

by Judith Curry

New Jersey has a sea level rise problem.  How should this be managed?

New Jersey’s peninsular geography makes it especially vulnerable to sea level rise.

The problem

Sea level is rising along the New Jersey coast, at a rate substantially higher than the global average.  Here is the data for Atlantic City, NJ (from the NOAA site):

Why is sea level rising so fast off the coast of New Jersey?

Many places in the Eastern U.S. have been sinking for thousands of years and will continue to sink for thousands more, in response to adjustments from the retreat of glacier ice following the last Ice Age. Even though the glacier ice retreated long ago, the U.S. East Coast and Great Lakes regions are still slowly sinking.

Ground water withdrawal and sediment compaction are additional factors influencing the local rate of sinking. Locations that sit atop a coastal plain, such as the Jersey Shore, are seeing the fastest rates of subsidence, since the geology of the coastal plain features more settling of the land from groundwater depletion and long-term sediment compaction. By contrast, Mid-Atlantic coastal locations that are built on top of bedrock, such as New York City, have relatively low sinking rates.

There are numerous estimates of vertical land motion along the Jersey coast.  Estimates  of vertical land motion are based on regional GPS measurements (ranging from -1.25 to -1.53 mm/yr) and by comparison of tide gauge records with observations of global sea level rise (-2.10 to -2.27 mm/yr).

U.S. East Coast sea level variability on decadal time scales has been related to changes in various components of the North Atlantic Ocean circulation, such as the Florida Current, Gulf Stream, and Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. The U.S. Atlantic coast north of Cape Hatteras has been identified as a ‘hotspot’ of  sea level rise that has been detected since the 1970’s.  The mechanisms for producing the hot spot relate to ocean circulation patterns and also associated variations with northern hemisphere changes in glaciers and the mass balance of Greenland.

The problem for New Jersey is coastal flooding and degradation of coastal ecosystems and beach erosion.  This comes from storm tides (the most recent huge impact was from Hurricane Sandy in 2012) and also nuisance floods from high tides.  Coastal flooding degrades coastal ecosystems and erodes shorelines.  There are 2.5 million people living in 5 counties along New Jersey’s Atlantic coast. There are many oceanfront  communities, with an estimated 45,000 properties currently at risk from coastal flooding.   The Jersey Shore is a popular vacation spot.

The solution

New Jersey is being pro-active in dealing with its sea level rise problem. The NJ Department of Environmental Protection is working on a climate strategy document that should be ready by Earth Day on April 22, and as it is writing new regulations under the NJ Protecting Against Climate Threats process. The regulations are expected to place new requirements on owners of new and existing property in future flood-prone areas. 

The team of scientists at Rutgers University was engaged by the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to identify and evaluate  the most current science on sea level rise projections and changing coastal storms, considering the implications for the practices and policies of local and regional stakeholders, and providing practical options for stakeholders to incorporate science into risk-based decision processes.

Here is a [link] to the Rutgers Report.  The punchline of the Rutgers Report is this table of sea level rise projections for New Jersey:

From the DEP:

“We have a section of our strategy right now that talks about moving to safer areas,” he said. “Retreat sounds so immediate. We know that we are going to have communities that are impacted by sea-level rise. Some of that will be addressed by civil works projects but there’s not enough money, and some of the areas don’t lend themselves to civil works projects. We’re looking at a gradual movement from fringe areas.”

“We don’t adequately price the risk of climate change right now, and what the state is rightly trying to do is to say, ‘We have to understand this risk and we have to be able to value it appropriately, and the people who are taking the risk have to be paying for it’”

The problem with the solution

The most outspoken critic of the NJ sea level rise adaptation plan is Ray Cantor, Vice President of Government Affairs for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.  He has published two articles [link1] and [link2].  Excerpts:

<begin quote>

However, legitimate concerns about climate change, sea level rise, and flooding are not a justification to overreact and harm our economy today with draconian policies unsupported by science. Let’s look at the data on which DEP is basing its Protecting Against Climate Threats (PACT) regulatory changes.

The PACT proposals are based on a flawed, non-peer-reviewed Rutgers report, “New Jersey’s Rising Seas and Changing Coastal Storms: Report of the 2019 Science and Technical Advisory Panel,” which contained a table of sea level rise scenarios in the state through the year 2150. The DEP selected the chart’s predictions for the year 2100 – 80 years from now – assuming a sea level rise of 5.1 feet, which the report itself says has only a 17% chance of occurring.

In other words, DEP wants homeowners and businesses to comply with flood hazard regulations that assume this sea level rise is here today, not potentially 80 years in the future. Together with a concurrent proposal to subject inland areas to 500-year flood levels, which is based on no science at all, these proposed regulations will turn nearly half the state into a regulatory flood zone.

There are real world impacts to these proposals. Buildings in affected areas will have to be elevated an additional five feet. Many areas of the state, including our barrier islands, bay communities, as well as urban areas such as Hoboken, Newark, Jersey City, and Atlantic City, may become undevelopable. Even redevelopment may be made more difficult if not impossible. Homeowners and businesses whose properties never flooded before, and likely may never flood in the future, will be regulated as if they are currently underwater. Infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, will be more expensive to build.

New Jersey must not rush to impose regulations just so we can say we did something to address the threats of climate change. The stakes are too high.

But what happens if the science is not there or, perhaps worse, what if the science is weak, wrong or even ideologically driven? Should we base public policies that will have significant economic impacts on flawed scientific studies?

This is exactly the conundrum we find ourselves in as the state Department of Environmental Protection prepares to roll out its climate change proposals.

<end quote>

gringojay
March 11, 2021 2:24 pm

Pass the collection plate.

Scissor
Reply to  gringojay
March 11, 2021 2:51 pm

Make her cry, please, or at least get Naomi Orekes to wear a mask permanently.

Streetcred
March 11, 2021 2:34 pm

Sea level is rising along the New Jersey coast, at a rate substantially higher than the global average.”

No it isn’t, the land is sinking. The whole article talks about the land sinking.

Catcracking
Reply to  Streetcred
March 11, 2021 3:57 pm

Conflating sinking soil with sea level rise is the agenda

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Catcracking
March 11, 2021 4:10 pm

….”The NJ Department of Environmental Protection is working on a climate strategy document…”….in an attempt to get carbon tax $ to pay to people who knew all along that building too close to the ocean is bad idea….

Rud Istvan
March 11, 2021 2:49 pm

Commented over at Judiths, SLR isn’t rising, New Jersey is sinking. The requisite NJ coastline policy responses to the indisputable hard causal facts differ greatly. Wind turbines will NOT help New Jersey. Different building codes and shoreline setbacks will. These are NOT fungible.

Anti-griff
March 11, 2021 2:51 pm

The Guardian is guarding your future climate and the latest Guardian story dwarfs NJ’s little problem – it is going to become so hot between 20 degrees latitude of the equator – heatwaves will kill unless the people have “cooling” shelters – man simply cannot withstand a wetbulb temp of XX C or higher – his sweat can no longer cool at that temp and humidity…..Oh the humanity!

Tired Old Nurse
March 11, 2021 2:58 pm

I thought the areas were rebounding in response to glacial ice retreat. Now I’m more confused than usual.

commieBob
Reply to  Tired Old Nurse
March 11, 2021 3:10 pm

The crust of the Earth is floating on a non-compressible ‘fluid’. If one part of the crust is going up, somewhere else it’s going down.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tired Old Nurse
March 11, 2021 3:30 pm

Two amateur geological explanations. First, as the most ice depressed regions (Maine) rebound, others further away sink—Archimedes had something to say about this. Since equilibrium is sought. As a non-geologist, I think about isostatic rebound as follows. Ice stuff sinks, pushes mantle down and outside that regioncrust rises. Former ice stuff rebounds, it sucks mantle away from that region and NJ sinks.
Second, there is a major local factor. About 33 mya, what is now about the mouth of the Chesapeake bay was hit by a major bolide. The since slumping into the impact crater further increases NJ and Norfolk VA SLR as the sides very slowly ‘slump’ into the big crater. Google can take you there.

Tired Old Nurse
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 11, 2021 4:07 pm

Thanks to both of you. I was wrongly assuming that New Jersey was under ice rather than south of it.

mcswelll
Reply to  Tired Old Nurse
March 11, 2021 4:08 pm

This was discovered decades ago: it’s all the National Geographic magazines that people have stored in their basements. They’re weighing the crust down.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  mcswelll
March 11, 2021 4:14 pm

I dumped mine in protest so that weight shifted somewhere else.

commieBob
March 11, 2021 3:06 pm

You should be able to build anywhere you can get a 100 year insurance policy.

If you can find an insurance company that will pay up when you get flooded, the government is off the hook.

People will build on a flood plain unless they are prevented from so doing. For my money, that’s fine as long as the people who did the building assume the risk. You build on a flood plain and then sell the building, OK, but you’re still responsible for what happens when it floods. Something like that.

Mr.
March 11, 2021 3:07 pm

Why don’t all seaside property owners get to use Martha’s Vineyard as the ‘tipping point’ of sea level rise that triggers any response actions required?

“When they start acting like there’s a climate emergency, we can start believing there’s a climate emergency . . . “

Ron Long
March 11, 2021 3:19 pm

Land rises after glaciers melt, a process known as post-glacial rebound. The entire North American plate is tipping, up in the west and down in the east. Add in groundwater pumping and associated subsidence, and you get New Jersey. Since the Obamas bought beach front property I’m thinking the problem is overblown.

Steve Case
March 11, 2021 3:21 pm

New Jersey has a sea level rise problem. How should this be managed?

Never answer a loaded question.

Catcracking
March 11, 2021 3:54 pm

When you build on a swamp what do you expect.
People are still clamering to get property to build at the shore and prices are going up and up.
Cities like AC have been flooding along the Jersey Shore for over 70 years that I have observed.
New construction is now elevated to handle an occasional flood.
People are not moving!

Steve Z
March 11, 2021 4:02 pm

If the apparent sea level rise (land sinking plus actual sea level rise) is 4.12 mm/year at Atlantic City, that would be 330 mm (1.08 ft, or 13 inches) by the year 2100, or 536 mm (1.76 ft, or 21.1 inches) by the year 2150.

Where do the producers of the table get the idea that sea level will rise 3.3 ft by 2100 or 5.2 ft by 2150 (50% chance, moderate emissions), or over 3 times the current rise rate?

In order for sea level to rise by 3.3 ft (1,006 mm) by the year 2100, the average rise rate over the next 80 years would have to be 12.57 mm/yr. This would require an average acceleration in sea level rise of 0.314 mm/yr^2, or about 7.6% of the current rise rate per year. What evidence is there of any acceleration in the upper graph over the last 110 years?

Residents of the Jersey shore should plan on a linear rise in the coming years–13 inches by 2100, 21 inches by 2150, which will give everyone a longer time to prepare, with much lower construction costs.

Urban areas such as Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark should not be off-limits for development, since most of those buildings are built on bedrock. Most of the streets of Hoboken are out of reach of sea-level rise (I went to college there). They may need some higher concrete levees along the Hudson and Passaic Rivers (and Raritan River for other cities).

Nearly 2,000 years ago, a wise man told people to build their houses on rock, not on sand, because the houses built on sand may be swept away by the sea during storms. Some residents of the Jersey shore didn’t heed His advice, and may pay the price.

Chris Hanley
March 11, 2021 4:11 pm

Atlantic City currently has a little over half the population it had in 1930 (Wiki).
In 2100 who knows what the population will be but extrapolating the trend the same way supposed future sea levels are, the population will be approaching zero anyway.

