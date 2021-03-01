Algae Bloom. USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism

Study: Global Warming Reduces the Growth Rate of Plankton

27 mins ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Anyone who thinks stopping the swimming pool going green in Summer is a battle is mistaken. According to a recent study, warming reduces the growth rate of plankton, and starves animals up the food chain.

Global warming poses threat to food chains

MARCH 2, 2021 4:14 AM AEDT

Scientists measured the transfer of energy from single-celled algae (phytoplankton) to small animals that eat them (zooplankton).

The study – by Queen Mary University of London and the University of Exeter, and published in the journal Nature – found that 4°C of warming reduced energy transfer in the plankton food webs by up to 56 per cent.

“These findings shine a light on an under-appreciated consequence of global warming,” said Professor Gabriel Yvon-Durocher, of the Environment and Sustainability Institute on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

“Phytoplankton and zooplankton are the foundation of food webs that support freshwater and marine ecosystems that humans depend on. Our study is the first direct evidence that the cost of growth increases in higher temperatures, limiting the transfer of energy up a food chain.”

Read more: https://www.miragenews.com/global-warming-poses-threat-to-food-521387/

The abstract of the study;

Warming impairs trophic transfer efficiency in a long-term field experiment

Diego R. BarnecheChris J. HulattMatteo DossenaDaniel PadfieldGuy WoodwardMark TrimmerGabriel Yvon-Durocher 

Published: 

In natural ecosystems, the efficiency of energy transfer from resources to consumers determines the biomass structure of food webs. As a general rule, about 10% of the energy produced in one trophic level makes it up to the next1–3. Recent theory suggests this energy transfer could be further constrained if rising temperatures increase metabolic growth costs4, although experimental confirmation in whole ecosystems is lacking. We quantified nitrogen transfer efficiency (a proxy for overall energy transfer) in freshwater plankton in artificial ponds exposed to 7 years of experimental warming. We provide the first direct experimental evidence that, relative to ambient conditions, 4 °C of warming can decrease trophic transfer efficiency by up to 56%. In addition, both phytoplankton and zooplankton biomass were lower in the warmed ponds, indicating major shifts in energy uptake, transformation and transfer5,6. These new findings reconcile observed warming-driven changes in individual-level growth costs and carbon-use efficiency across diverse taxa4,7–10with increases in the ratio of total respiration to gross primary production at the ecosystem level11–13. Our results imply that an increasing proportion of the carbon fixed by photosynthesis will be lost to the atmosphere as the planet warms, impairing energy flux through food chains, with negative implications for larger consumers and the functioning of entire ecosystems.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03352-2

I’d love to know what their secret is. Because the one thing that annoys me about living in the tropics is the the annual battle in Summer to stop the swimming pool turning bright green. I’ll wager my biological battleground tropical swimming pool is a great deal warmer than any pool of gently warmed water in Britain.

Al Miller
March 1, 2021 6:07 pm

It’s worse than we thot!! (sarc)

Tom Halla
March 1, 2021 6:07 pm

Yeah. If one had very cold adapted and sensitive algae, one could get that effect. I would doubt the effect for algae in general.

dk_
March 1, 2021 6:12 pm

An excess of plant food material would logically decrease the relative uptake by animals, by the relative size ratio of the two populations. This should continue until, the resources available to the plant life decrease as a result of the overpopulation, the relative population of animal increases due to better nutrition, or some fool steps in and tries to adjust the natural order. I’m wondering how long the period of the study was, but it sounds like a natural life cycle from what little is in the article. I also wonder what were the comparisons and controls — my money would be that there was an increase in both populations over the control groups, and that seasonal and variations in annual weather cycles were not accounted for. If there was actually a decreas over the controls, then the rest of the food chain also need to be accounted for.
The thing about fossil fuels is that they are fossils — the results from leftover remains of living things due to a long period of excess production. An overage of any form of plant or animal life means that there’s natural carbon capture going on there. Great news! Except maybe for the wadded panty part.

Michael E McHenry
March 1, 2021 6:13 pm

4C of air warming would result in 0.001C sea water maybe. Do these bubble heads understand thermodynamics?

MarkW
March 1, 2021 6:14 pm

This simply doesn’t pass the smell test.
The claim is that a 4C increase in temperature decreases that ability of zooplankton to eat phytoplankton by 56%.

Going from winter to summer, water temperatures go up by a lot more than 4C. More like 20 to 30C.

If 4C means a 56% decrease, wouldn’t a 20C increase decrease the ability of zooplankton to eat by something like 280%?

Mike
March 1, 2021 6:15 pm

Yeah well I’d like to see the actual paper because this….”The study measured nitrogen transfer efficiency (a proxy for overall energy transfer) in freshwater plankton that had been exposed to a seven-year-long outdoor warming experiment in the UK”…..sounds questionable

PeterD
March 1, 2021 6:18 pm

My wife slipped and fell over on the algae on our fore shore. It’s hot, it’s summer. The water is 28.1 Deg C, wonderful for swimming in.

There is more algae this year, not less.

commieBob
March 1, 2021 6:23 pm

I’d love to know what their secret is. Because the one thing that annoys me about living in the tropics is the the annual battle in Summer to stop the swimming pool turning bright green. I’ll wager my biological battleground tropical swimming pool is a great deal warmer than any pool of gently warmed water in Britain.

LOL indeed ROTFL!

We have the replication crisis in which the large majority of published research findings are wrong and can’t be replicated. In a dismaying number of cases, the original scientists can’t even reproduce their own experiments.

It is absolutely routine that research results are contradicted by well known facts.

There is a desperation to publish. Editors are looking for novel, or interesting results. There’s no punishment if your results are wrong. Guess what’s going to happen as surely as night follows day.

Defund the universities.

Martin Cornell
March 1, 2021 6:23 pm

Where does one start…. Did the study control for atmospheric CO2? it is known that this gas of life makes plants more heat tolerant and improves plant water use efficiency.
Did this study show the results for likely increases in global mean surface temperature?. How did the authors handle the increase of net primary productivity of plants, including plankton in ocean waters, due to increases in CO2-induced photosynthesis? I shall now read the paper to see how many of these issues were addressed, but I suspect that most were at best given superficial treatment.

Alan M
March 1, 2021 6:26 pm

They just didn’t get the pH right sarc\

