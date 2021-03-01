Climate ugliness

‘Fringe’ or Reasonable? Bastardi on the Firing Line

Charles Rotter
Reposted from MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — March 1, 2021

“To think you are smart enough to control nature and you must force people … to obey? That is the same kind of despotic behavior we have seen out of the worst tyrants.”

– Joe Bastardi (quoted below)

A recent E&E News article, “Fringe weatherman advised Abbott before deadly Texas storm” (February 25, 2021), is the latest marginalization job on a “climate science critic.” Author Scott Walderman begins his piece as follows:

Days before a historic snowstorm crippled his home state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sought advice from an unusual source: Joe Bastardi, the go-to weather forecaster of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The hit piece (against Bastardi, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Abbott) goes downhill from there with ad hominem.

Here are the Bastardi quotations in Walderman’s piece:

By Bastardi’s telling, the conversation with Abbott wasn’t groundbreaking or controversial. “I said this is a winter version of a Category 5 hurricane,” Bastardi told E&E News.

Bastardi has claimed that carbon dioxide is not the “control knob” for the atmosphere. He has said that teaching children about climate science is “indoctrinating” them. He has suggested that burning more fossil fuels will benefit the planet by increasing carbon dioxide levels.

On Tuesday, Bastardi said he wants to emphasize to Cruz and Abbott in future conversations that the electrical grid should not be so reliant on renewable energy…. “Wind and solar power are supplements to the main diet,” he said.

In a post for the Heartland Institute, the climate denial advocacy group where Bastardi is a senior fellow, he wrote last week that people using extreme weather conditions to justify climate action “reveals a certain kind of narcissism.”

“To think you are smart enough to control nature and you must force people … to obey?” he wrote. “That is the same kind of despotic behavior we have seen out of the worst tyrants.”

Scott Walderman ends his piece by quoting Andrew Rosenberg, Director, Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists:

“When these guys are talking to Bastardi,” Rosenberg said, “they’re trying to come up with maybe aliens did it or it’s sunspots.”

At this point in the not-so-grand debate, it’s all about sound bites and PR, with no quarter given to any person or view that challenges the climate orthodoxy of alarmism/forced energy transformation.

Mainstream Climate Misdirection

An important takeaway from the Great Texas Blackout is that weathermen and weatherwomen are the experts, not climate scientists whose warmer-winter predictions proved to be a great distraction.

It was supposed to be a warm 2020/2021 winter Texas-way, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (U.S. Winter Outlook: Cooler North, warmer South with ongoing La Nina).

And winters in general are supposed to be warmer with less extreme cold events, according to climate models. As flagged by Bjorn Lomborg, all climate models predict fewer cold days and cold nights. He links to “Future extreme climate changes linked to global warming intensity” [Science Bulletin (December 30, 2017), where the authors state:

Based on the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 (CMIP5) daily dataset … under the Representative Concentration Pathways 8.5 (RCP8.5) scenario … [c]old extremes decreaseand warm extremes increase in a warmer world, and cold extremes tend to be more sensitive to global warming than the warm ones.

But, but … it’s global weirding, John Kerry and the MSM now insist, a catch-all phrase when global warming predictions result in anomalies. Lomborg’s tweet deserves the last word:

How is this science? Global warming is rebranded “global weirding.” CBS & Kerry wants you to believe climate change also leads to *colder* temperatures. Of course, convenient to blame everything on climate But wrong.

ResourceGuy
March 1, 2021 2:04 pm

The great climate IQ test continues and as an added bonus you get a free look at biased media conduct.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 1, 2021 2:11 pm

I never thought human IQ may be lower 50. But these climate guys top even that limit.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 1, 2021 2:37 pm

This is from material that is about fifty years old that I have added to!

IQ 51-75 Moron
IQ 26-50 Imbecile
IQ 0-25 Idiot
IQ less than zero: climate activist or urinalist

Newminster
March 1, 2021 2:08 pm

It’s been said a dozen times, here and elsewhere — you couldn’t make it up.

But they do; they do!! “Fringe” weatherman is new, though.

JamesD
March 1, 2021 2:13 pm

Considering the near record lows, doesn’t seem like CO2 does much of anything.

Joe Wagner
Reply to  JamesD
March 1, 2021 2:49 pm

Oh, you’re just not looking at it the right way!

“Too much heat makes things cooler”- to paraphrase ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

That movie is SO funny! I love watching it for the laughs!

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Joe Wagner
March 1, 2021 2:57 pm

And the deplorable professor from Potsdam love it too, so much, he even use the official PIK homepage to write about:

THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW – some comments on the movie

IMHO since than, he started his “AMOC is slowing” obsession

markl
March 1, 2021 2:15 pm

When you control the media you control the narrative.

JamesD
March 1, 2021 2:15 pm

Luckily Abbott listened to Bastardi instead of the Global Cooling Deniers. He got some enviro exemptions in place beforehand.

Scissor
March 1, 2021 2:19 pm

Never heard of E&E News, but based on this critique, it sounds like propaganda from a fringe communist news organization.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Scissor
March 1, 2021 2:33 pm

I just looked it up. See following comment.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 1, 2021 3:30 pm

I rest my case.

Rud Istvan
March 1, 2021 2:23 pm

Had to so a little checking. E&E News focuses on energy and environment, a subunit of Politico catering to green new deal types like the dishonest NRDC (specifically singled out as a subscriber in their about section, and subject of my first post here back in 2011). So naturally a political ‘warmunist’ hatchet job on top weatherman Joe Bastardi.

Master Resource is similar to WUWT, but focused solely on energy. One of its contributors is Paul Dreisen of CFACT, familiar to many here. Bradley, the author of this post was for many years at Enron, has published a 1000 page book on energy markets, and is an adjunct energy scholar at CATO. Unsurprising that he would call out the glaring bias in E&E News.

Another example of warmunist name calling. Warmunism was a term derived in an essay in Blowing Smoke, based on Vaclav Klaus 2007 book
‘Blue Planet in Green Chains’. He grew up behind the iron curtain, and became president of Czechoslovakia after it was freed from communist rule. His book makes a number of strong analogies.

John Tillman
March 1, 2021 2:25 pm

Joe has a good weather forecasting record. Corporations wouldn’t pay him if he weren’t right more often than NOAA.

Are his views on man-made global warming “fringe”? Based upon surveys of American Meteorological Society members, no. The AMS is split on whether man-made global warming exists and to what extent it’s dangerous.

From 2014:

https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/95/7/bams-d-13-00091.1.xml

From 2016:

http://blog.ametsoc.org/news/new-survey-shows-ams-members-positions-on-climate-change/

For starters, warming observed since the 1977 PDO flip isn’t distributed globally. There has been no warming at the South Pole since continuous record keeping began there in 1958. Yet that is where the hypothesis of catastrophic man-made CO2 warming would predict the GHG effect should be greatest, given such dry air.

According to the largely made up Arctic “data”, the north polar region has warmed the most, which might even be the case. The northern temperate zone has allegedly warmed the next most, the tropics perhaps least (as would make sense) and the southern temperate zone maybe a bit more, but less than the Northern Hemisphere. The SH has almost a third more oceanic surface. Sea surface temperature “data” are mainly pretend as well. Land surface station “data” have been adjusted beyond all recognition, so are effectively useless.

John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
March 1, 2021 3:47 pm

IMO scientific opposition to CACCA doesn’t qualify for any definition of “fringe theory”:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fringe_theory

Even if only a third of meteorologists don’t consider global warming since 1977 dangerous, whether man-made or not (most likely very little, the rest natural), hard to regard that as fringe. But I suspect the share is higher than that, ie half or more. Those in government and academe, and many in the private sector, are under tremendous pressure to kowtow to the supposed consensus.

Abolition Man
March 1, 2021 2:33 pm

Thanks, Charles!
I sure hope they stick with “global wierding;” that should provide so many more opportunities to skewer the alarmist idiots with their own stupidity! Of course, the lame stream urinalists are going to try and give them a run for the money in the stupid sweepstakes!
Comedians and late night TV hosts have no idea how much material they are missing out on!

Sara
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 1, 2021 3:08 pm

I said they were trying to turn it into a religion, and that ‘weirding” usage supports my opinion.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 1, 2021 3:29 pm

Therein lies the problem. The late night TV hosts and comedians should be positively derisive about the “black is white, except when it’s not” claims of the Climate Nazis, but they’re mostly part of the Useful Idiot True Believers.

John Tillman
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 1, 2021 3:29 pm

The alarmist story to which they’re sticking is that warm air over Greenland drove cold air down into Texas. Most of February 2021 in Greenland was colder than usual, with lows below or average on 22 of 28 days. It did get to average or above between the 13th to 16th at Nuuk, by max of five to eight degrees Celsius. The warmest day was the 15th, with high of 1 C and low of -2 C. Averages are high of -4 C and low of -10.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/gl/nuuk/186497/february-weather/186497

The big chill began in TX on the 16th, but lasted until the 27th. February averages for Dallas are high of 16 C and low of 5 C.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/dallas/75202/february-weather/351194

So there was a partial overlap, with the “warm” air over Greenland before the historic Blue Norther in TX. But colder than normal air rapidly returned to Greenland, while it lingered in suffering Texas. So the story is hard to maintain.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by John Tillman
commieBob
March 1, 2021 2:38 pm

The election of President Trump was a very mild rebuke to the left. They learned nothing.

I hope The Donald runs again in 2024 and wins. Otherwise I’m thinking of installing a fallout shelter.

rah
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2021 3:13 pm

Run or not, the movement that Trump has grown is not going away, And that is what scares the hell out of the leftists and their RINO enablers. The battle lines are drawn and there is no neutral or middle ground anymore.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  commieBob
March 1, 2021 3:27 pm

Exactly what lesson do you think they should learn given that Clinton won the popular
vote by over two million votes? Democrats have won the popular vote in
7 out of the last 8 presidental election. Surely this should suggest that the US as a whole leans left and that the only way for Republicans to win is through the increasingly unrepresentative electoral college.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Izaak Walton
March 1, 2021 3:50 pm

You apparently do not know the Constitution or its genesis history. The electoral College was specifically designed so that then States like NY and Virginia could not overwhelm small states like Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Even in 1789, the founders recognized the danger of popular votes for national positions like President that can effect all states equally.

Gyan1
March 1, 2021 2:40 pm

“Heartland Institute, the climate denial advocacy group”

Incessant mind control propaganda like the above is how they fool most of the people most of the time. The blind acceptance of false narratives is the biggest treat to freedom I have witnessed. They don’t even pretend to be objective anymore.

Alan
March 1, 2021 3:00 pm

From the NY Times article, “Climate Weirding is Here.”
The fact that it has snowed like crazy in Washington  while it has rained at the Winter Olympics in Canada, while Australia is having a record 13-year drought  is right in line with what every major study on climate change predicts: The weather will get weird; some areas will get more precipitation than ever; others will become drier than ever.
For years haven’t we been told, “That’s just local weather. Nothing to worry about.”?

Anon
March 1, 2021 3:04 pm

More global weirding:

Venice’s world-famous ‘streets of water’ left dry after dramatic low tides drained its canals

“The Mayor of Venice maintains that the rapidly alternating water levels are linked to climate change.”

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/venice-s-world-famous-streets-of-water-left-dry-after-dramatic-low-tides-drained-its-canals/ar-BB1e5wkn?

No doubt when students read about this in a few hundred years, the will be chapter on the Scientific Age, sandwiched between chapters on the Pre-Scientific Age and the Post-Scientific Era. (abbreviated: PSA and PSE as we now do with BCE and CE)

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Anon
Sara
March 1, 2021 3:05 pm

Climate weirding???????? Okay, that shoves it all right into the realm of the “occult” and the fake religious hoodoo that goes along with fringe ideologies.

Are those idjits like Kerry going to start having public rituals on Saturday mornings that the kids will have to watch, instead of cartoons? And doesn’t forcing YOUR religion down someone else’s throat constitute a violation of that part of the 1st Amendment that says “freedom of religion”????????

And (obvious question), Kerry and his ilk can do that, can’t I get people to follow my “path” to “bring things into balance” by invoking the Snow Queen?

N.B.: I can come up with a lot of that kind of thing, but if this goes any further, it may become necessary to haul those jerks into court and make public nuisances of them, once and for all.

Just sayin’….

To bed B
March 1, 2021 3:34 pm

The strangest phenonomen would be nothing but the average everywhere on the globe.

Meab
March 1, 2021 3:36 pm

“Global Weirding”? Another phony slogan brought to you by dishonest alarmists.

Look up weird weather events before the age of the Climate Crisis scam. Here’s a few of literally thousands –

1913: Furnace Creek Furnace; All time high Temperature in US … 134 Deg. F in California
1918: East Coast Storm: 50 inches of snow in New Jersey
1922: Knickerbocker Storm. 92 people killed in Midwest from extreme cold
1936: Dust Bowl heat wave. All time high in Oklahoma (and many other States)… 122 Deg F.
1940: Armistice Day Storm. 150 deaths in Midwest from extreme cold.
1978: Cleveland Superbomb: 100 mph winds and 25-foot snowbanks.
2011*: Arctic Invasion; All time cold record in Four Corners area … -11 F.
2021*; Younger Dryas II; Texas Blackout

  • during Climate Crisis scam
rbabcock
March 1, 2021 3:43 pm

Well certainly the CFSR isn’t showing any warming and the La Niña historically brings the atmospheric temps down along with the cooling water.

Screen Shot 2021-03-01 at 6.38.35 PM.png
rbabcock
Reply to  rbabcock
March 1, 2021 3:46 pm

And here are the CFSR rolling temperatures

Screen Shot 2021-03-01 at 6.36.15 PM.png
Nikki
March 1, 2021 3:44 pm

So all the brilliant boys want us to believe they are so brilliant we need to give up money, our businesses, our homes, become paupers to prepare for the coming global weirding. How did humans get so brilliant in just 130 years? Or maybe they didn’t. Because 130 years ago they were riding horses and carts and they shot down women and children in Wounded Knee Creek, mainly because the Indians wouldn’t accept the religion being foisted on them. So I don’t believe the humans have evolved so much in 130 years that they should be trusted like priest of their new religion….global weirding.

