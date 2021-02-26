Alarmism

Bill Gates on Climate Change: All the Coral and Trees will Die

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to Bill Gates, if we don’t mend our evil ways the equator will be uninhabitable, except when temperate regions will freeze, and forests and coral reefs will die.

Losing time against climate disaster

 Juan Siliezar
Harvard Staff Writer
DATE February 24, 2021

“There are points at which when the corals die off, they never come back,” Gates said. “This is acidifying the ocean, and all the aqua ecosystems die off as that acid level goes up. As forests dry out, they are subject to both fires and infestations that kill all the trees, so you get a lot less trees. As the sea level goes up, the beaches go away.”

Without changes in global practices, “It’s going to be essentially unlivable at the Equator by the end of the century… [leading to] the instability of hundreds of millions of people trying to get out of those regions where a lot of the world’s population is, and particularly the poorest in the world,” he said.

Read more: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2021/02/in-online-harvard-talk-bill-gates-warns-of-environmental-perils/

Poor Bill. For what its worth I think he really does care, but it seems like he is suffering in a hellish prison composed of his own ignorance.

Why do we know Bill is wrong about the corals dying and trees all burning away, and the equator becoming uninhabitably hot, if we release a little anthropogenic CO2?

Because none of this happened last time CO2 levels were slightly elevated.

Paleo-climatologists know that far from being abnormally warm, the world is currently enduring the Quaternary Glaciation, a period of unusual cold which started 2.58 million years ago. Only four other comparable ages have been identified in the entire paleo-climate record.

31 Comments
Krishna Gans
February 26, 2021 10:04 am

What a deploarable man

Vuk
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 26, 2021 11:00 am

Poor man, trying to earn a penny by promoting his book, no one wants to buy, Greta got free signed copy, else no sales.
Actually, personally he isn’t that bad, some 20 or more years ago I had opportunity to exchange couple of sentences, he was promoting a version of windows, appeared down to earth, unpretentious bloke.

rickk
February 26, 2021 10:04 am

Let him go – give him more rope – you go Bill – pass me the mashed dandelion and clover steak

Pauleta
February 26, 2021 10:05 am

It’s beautiful to see a great mind working and promoting things that everyone should be concerned about. And Bill Gates is not a great mind.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Pauleta
February 26, 2021 11:10 am

I think the DOG, has more working brain cells than the great Sir William Henry Gates III of Richmond next to it.

At least the dog has scruples, doesn’t steal other people’s property, minds its own business, poops where it is told to, and generally likes to live a bug free life.
They say pets resemble their owners, in this case it appears Gates doesn’t much resemble his pet.

ResourceGuy
February 26, 2021 10:07 am

We’ve added all these new (climate) features in Word and Excel that you did not ask for, while not listening to any of your complaints about what continues to cause problems for your work and efficiency. Here is your bill for the upgrade.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 26, 2021 10:18 am

So many bugs in EXCEL from the beginning, working with calender dates starting in 19th century, or calculating with hours and minutes without several special settings is an adventure no other spreadsheet program knows.
And that guy eill explain us the world ?
NEVA EVA.

John
February 26, 2021 10:09 am

I never forgave him for Clippy

Pauleta
Reply to  John
February 26, 2021 10:11 am

Really? What about ME, Vista, …. I really “liked” him when he was getting pies to his face.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  John
February 26, 2021 10:38 am

Hi, I notice you want to pontificate about the climate. Do you need help with that?

ResourceGuy
February 26, 2021 10:10 am

And another thing….

Mr. Gates, your jet is waiting.

Phil Rae
February 26, 2021 10:17 am

Poor Bill……well, maybe not so poor! But seriously, how can a guy who’s supposedly so smart and with access to so much information believe such utter nonsense?

I really struggle to understand how anybody, faced with the vast amounts of data that contradict the “climate emergency” narrative could come to such bizarre conclusions.

And I know we can say, “follow the money” but he clearly doesn’t need any. Is it just a need to stay relevant or indulge in “social engineering”, perhaps?

geo
Reply to  Phil Rae
February 26, 2021 10:26 am

It’s never about money, it’s always about control. After control all else follows.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Phil Rae
February 26, 2021 10:30 am

If he said that he now believed the contradictory data he would be seen as changing his mind and he can’t lose that much “face”.

Bruce Cobb
February 26, 2021 10:17 am

“…and all the aqua ecosystems die off as that acid level goes up.”
OMG – the stupid, it burns like HCl.

Phil Rae
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
February 26, 2021 10:20 am

Agreed……that’s particularly high on the “ridiculosity scale”

Duker
Reply to  Phil Rae
February 26, 2021 10:54 am

The trees and coral die anyway, its what they do. Mr Gates should learn about the carbon cycle where the quantities dwarf what humans can do.

Robert of Texas
February 26, 2021 10:17 am

It is sad to see dementia set in so early. I am sure he is very concerned about our Carbon Footprints while he lives in mansions and yachts and goes jetting around the world.

Pariah Dog
February 26, 2021 10:24 am

This from the guy that thought 640kb RAM ought to be enough for everybody. You were short-sighted then, and nothing has changed.

Scissor
Reply to  Pariah Dog
February 26, 2021 10:29 am

For that, 320 for you.

Duker
Reply to  Pariah Dog
February 26, 2021 11:00 am

Actually hes was right, I cant believe I use 8GB- very inefficently- for this little machine Im using now. The previous one regularly used 25% of the 8GB, now its 40% and it was a clean swap of the old SSD into this one, a barebones box I configured myself. Of course it doesnt matter anymore

Mr. Lee
February 26, 2021 10:25 am

This is your brain on main stream media.

markl
February 26, 2021 10:27 am

Why people listen to wealthy people, movie stars, sports figures, or anyone given media attention for something other than their expertise is beyond me. Does the MSM really believe we’re that vapid or ….. are we?

John Shewchuk
February 26, 2021 10:30 am

His dementia seems to be worse than Joe Biden’s problem. According to the Weather Channel, the Arctic heating is causing colder weather. Than means, moving forward, the equator will be un-inhabitabl because it will become a frozen wasteland — and the Arctic will become very inhabitable, especially Greenland.

33.jpg
Doonman
February 26, 2021 10:31 am

Whenever anyone asks who my doctor is, I always say Dr. Bill Gates. He has a prescription for everything that ailes us.

Ed Zuiderwijk
February 26, 2021 10:34 am

He really believes all the porkies he has been told. How sad.

David Kamakaris
February 26, 2021 10:42 am

Go buy yourself some climate offsets, you hypocrite. You’ll feel better in the morning.

Duker
Reply to  David Kamakaris
February 26, 2021 11:09 am

He does !

David Middleton
February 26, 2021 11:04 am

An example as Thomas Sowell has said of somebody with knowledge in very narrow area assuming they have equal knowledge in other areas in which they have little or no knowledge but think they do.

Eyes Wide Open
February 26, 2021 11:07 am

Mr. Blue Screen of Death is applying his quality insights to climate? Good luck with that!

mike macray
February 26, 2021 11:17 am

It’s the microscope malady, a common affliction among experts, analysts and the self important.
Making little things seem much bigger than they are means knowing more and more about less and less until eventually they know everything about nothing.
Dazzled by their own brilliance the afflicted soon become blind to everything else.
Cheers
Mike

