Northern Light, Aurora borealis at Godafoss waterfall in winter, Iceland.
Cosmic rays

Claim: 42,000 Years Ago, the Earth’s Magnetic Field Collapsed and the World Cooled

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

“Ship of Fools” Captain Chris Turney at UNSW claims to have identified a climate catastrophe 42,000 years ago, caused by a period of solar minima, intense cosmic ray bombardment, and the collapse of the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

Earth’s magnetic field broke down 42,000 years ago and caused massive sudden climate change

February 19, 2021 7.20am AEDT

Chris Fogwill
Professor of Glaciology and Palaeoclimatology, Head of School Geography, Geology and the Environment and Director of the Institute for Sustainable Futures, Keele University

Alan Hogg
Professor, Director, Carbon Dating Laboratory, University of Waikato

Chris Turney
Professor of Earth Science and Climate Change, Director of the Earth and Sustainability Science Research Centre, Director of Chronos 14Carbon-Cycle Facility, and UNSW Director of ARC Centre for Excellence in Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, UNSW

Zoë Thomas Zoë Thomas is a Friend of The Conversation.
ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW

The world experienced a few centuries of apocalyptic conditions 42,000 years ago, triggered by a reversal of the Earth’s magnetic poles combined with changes in the Sun’s behaviour. That’s the key finding of our new multidisciplinary study, published in Science.

This last major geomagnetic reversal triggered a series of dramatic events that have far-reaching consequences for our planet. They read like the plot of a horror movie: the ozone layer was destroyed, electrical storms raged across the tropics, solar winds generated spectacular light shows (auroras), Arctic air poured across North America, ice sheets and glaciers surged and weather patterns shifted violently.

During these events, life on earth was exposed to intense ultraviolet light, Neanderthals and giant animals known as megafauna went extinct, while modern humans sought protection in caves.

Because of the coincidence of seemingly random cosmic events and the extreme environmental changes found around the world 42,000 years ago, we have called this period the “Adams Event” – a tribute to the great science fiction writer Douglas Adams, who wrote The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and identified “42” as the answer to life, the universe and everything. Douglas Adams really was onto something big, and the remaining mystery is how he knew?

Read more: https://theconversation.com/earths-magnetic-field-broke-down-42-000-years-ago-and-caused-massive-sudden-climate-change-155580

The abstract of the study;

A global environmental crisis 42,000 years ago

Alan Cooper, Chris S. M. Turney, Jonathan Palmer, Alan Hogg, Matt McGlone, Janet Wilmshurst, Andrew M. Lorrey, Timothy J. Heaton, James M. Russell, Ken McCracken, Julien G. Anet, Eugene Rozanov, Marina Friedel, Ivo Suter, Thomas Peter, Raimund Muscheler, Florian Adolphi, Anthony Dosseto, J. Tyler Faith, Pavla Fenwick, Christopher J. Fogwill, Konrad Hughen, Mathew Lipson, Jiabo Liu, Norbert Nowaczyk, Eleanor Rainsley, Christopher Bronk Ramsey, Paolo Sebastianelli, Yassine Souilmi, Janelle Stevenson, Zoë Thomas, Raymond Tobler, Roland Zech

Geological archives record multiple reversals of Earth’s magnetic poles, but the global impacts of these events, if any, remain unclear. Uncertain radiocarbon calibration has limited investigation of the potential effects of the last major magnetic inversion, known as the Laschamps Excursion [41 to 42 thousand years ago (ka)]. We use ancient New Zealand kauri trees (Agathis australis) to develop a detailed record of atmospheric radiocarbon levels across the Laschamps Excursion. We precisely characterize the geomagnetic reversal and perform global chemistry-climate modeling and detailed radiocarbon dating of paleoenvironmental records to investigate impacts. We find that geomagnetic field minima ~42 ka, in combination with Grand Solar Minima, caused substantial changes in atmospheric ozone concentration and circulation, driving synchronous global climate shifts that caused major environmental changes, extinction events, and transformations in the archaeological record.

Read more: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/371/6531/811

Sadly the full study is paywalled, but I think we get the idea.

I asked Dr. Willie Soon about this paper. He is very dubious about the suggestion that cosmic rays significantly influence global climate, the date for the Laschamp events (41,000 year geomagnetic anomaly), dating of the kauri trees, and claims that the collapse of the Earth’s geomagnetic field led to the destruction of the ozone layer.

Chris Turney’s other efforts include his ill considered ship of fools expedition which got stuck in the Antarctic global warming, and some fascinating dying penguin theories.

4.7 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Page
February 20, 2021 2:38 am

Clutching. At. Straws. Neanderthals didn’t have the intelligence to shelter in caves (despite multiple sites showing Neanderthal remains in caves) whilst modern human types did and survived. Flies in the face of archaeological evidence of Neanderthal remains in caves and in our DNA, not to mention remains showing both Neanderthal and modern type characteristics. That’s about enough for me to sink the entire paper – a 12 year old could’ve come up with a better idea, quite frankly.

1
Reply
mwhite
Reply to  Richard Page
February 20, 2021 3:50 am

The Scottish wild cat is in danger of extinction. The culprit being the domestic cat, it is being bread out of existence

0
Reply
Brian Johnston
February 20, 2021 2:41 am

Robert Felix of Ice Age Now has done work on this.

Apparently the poles do and are shifting and then get to a point when they suddenly switch.
The big question is: Will we be affected. Will we even notice. The compass will be opposite, is that all.

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
February 20, 2021 2:57 am

The authors don’t mention Svensmark. The clear indication of increased cosmic ray bombardment (ozone depletion, auroras, increased 14C in the atmosphere) and a dramatic cooling effect, is to say at least not contradictory to Svensmark’s theory of increased cloud formation due to cosmic rays.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 20, 2021 3:08 am

Willie Soon´s comments notwithstanding, this is an interesting article, Eric. About a year ago I posted a comment at WATTS about the duration of the time to complete an earth magnetic reversal, based on two intrusions, one normally and one reversely polarized, with a reversely polarized magnetite skarn associated with the normally polarized intrusion (in the Gualcamayo Gold District, San Juan, Argentina). Based on intrusion cooling rates, the Curie Point, and the mix of normal and reverse magnetic polarity, I suggested about 200 years to complete a magnetic reversal in the earth’s magnetic field. So, my recommendation is: if a magnetic reversal starts, and cosmic rays increase, live in your basement for around 200 years. Good luck.

0
Reply
Dudley Horscroft
Reply to  Ron Long
February 20, 2021 3:25 am

Most of the dated reversals are based on the sea floor spreading indicator, where the new floor is added at a very small rate, it takes hundreds of years to provide a detectable reversed magnetic layer. However, there is evidence from pottery that reversals have been shorter and more frequent. As I understand it, the position of pottery is known from the flow direction of the glaze during firing. Some pre-roman pottery have been shown to have been fired during intervals when the magnetic field was reversed. Because the interval during which the field was reversed was short, it would not be detectable in the sea floor banding.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
February 20, 2021 3:30 am

Ron, I was attracted to Svensmark because it provided a neat solution to a complex problem, But our Willis made a strong case that the evidence doesn’t stack up. Dr. Willie Soon also appears to believe Svensmark is not supported by the evidence. So I accept the magnetic field is possibly going to reverse at some point in the relatively near future, but I don’t have a clear idea of what impact if any this will have on global climate – quite possibly very little.

0
Reply
RickWill
February 20, 2021 3:10 am

Are catastrophists losing their zeal for CO2? No mention of the evil gas in the abstract. Wonder if it gets a mention in the body of the story. How is it possible to inflict so much destruction without CO2 showing up. If weather can change without CO2 then what confidence level can we hope to put on weather forecasts out to 2100.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 20, 2021 3:20 am

Wiped out Neanderthals?
Caused an explosion of cave art?

East Anglia meets New South Wales

Last edited 32 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
a happy little debunker
February 20, 2021 3:25 am

Neanderthals lived in caves, like humans – but still managed to become extinct.
Seems like a flawed proposition to me…

0
Reply
Russell
February 20, 2021 3:34 am

Will we now hear that there’s an anthropological cause for the planet’s magnetic polarity change? I have wondered for some time if Tesla was wrong and DC would have been better for power distribution. And with a DC grid we may have been able to “control” this flip…..

0
Reply
Oldseadog
February 20, 2021 3:39 am

Tsk tsk.
Turney was not the Captain, Turney’s people disobeyed the Captain when the shore party was ordered to return to the ship at once but did not do so.

0
Reply
Brent Hargreaves
February 20, 2021 3:48 am

The thing that so dismays me about these wicked deceivers is that they are much more influential than us. They are masters of propaganda and are winning this historic tussle between rational folks and the new-religion bedwetters. We need to raise our rhetorical game: adherence to the facts is no longer sufficient to win this argument

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Aerosols Cosmic rays Solar

On 99 year anniversary of huge disruptive solar storm, we are about to enter the deepest period of solar “recession” ever recorded

9 months ago
Anthony Watts
Clouds Cosmic rays

Winter monsoons became stronger during geomagnetic reversal

2 years ago
Charles Rotter
Cosmic rays Solar

Weak Solar Cycle: Cosmic rays increase 4th year in a row

2 years ago
Anthony Watts
Clouds Cosmic rays

An interview with Henrik Svensmark: cosmic rays, clouds and climate

3 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Cosmic rays

Claim: 42,000 Years Ago, the Earth’s Magnetic Field Collapsed and the World Cooled

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models

Junk Grade Models: Even Short-Term Climate And Weather Modelers Get It All Wrong

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Cooking Until You Freeze

10 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Forecasting Humor

Friday Funny: nature makes a mockery of month-ahead model forecasts.

14 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: