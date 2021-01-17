Paleoclimatology

Proof Of Warmer Earlier Climate! Swiss Geologist Studies 10,800-Year Old Tree Trunk Under Alps Glacier

34 mins ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

Reposted from NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 17. January 2021

Previously hidden under a Swiss glacier, a 10,800-year old tree trunk was discovered and tells us the Alps were much warmer in the early Holocene than today.

Online SRF Swiss Broadccasting recently reported on a fascinating find in the Swiss Alps: a more than 10,000 year old tree trunk that had been until recently buried under the Morteratsch Glacier.

University of Bern Professor Emeritus Christian Schlüchter says 10,800 year old larch tree trunk found under glacier Alps means it had to be warmer 10,800 years ago than today. Image: cropped from EIKE.

In 2018 renowned Swiss geologist Christian Schlüchter received a tip from the local forester of the exciting find that had been revealed by the retreating Morteratsch glacier. But this specimen was unusual in the sense it was some 2 meters long and included the rootstock. Moreover, it also was astonishingly intact, and even included some bark.

The SRF site features photos.

The unusual good condition of the larch tree trunk meant that it must not have been transported downward by the glacier, and thus not ground up in the process. This means its resting location had to be very close to where it had originally grown.

The SRF reported:

‘This is unique,’ says Schlüchter, saying he has never discovered anything like it in the Alps. With wood finds, he says, there is always one central question: ‘How far from the site did the trees grow, how far did the glacier transport them?’

A tree in this condition must have stood in the immediate vicinity, otherwise the trunk would look different, Schlüchter says.”

Schlüchter, a professor emeritus at the University of Bern, has been studying glacier wood for decades.

10,800 years ago, lived 337 years

According to Schlüchter, the original larch tree had lived 337 years before it died and the glacier buried it. Research shows that the larch started growing about 10,800 years ago, less than 1000 years after the last ice age ended.

The finding tells us that there used to be forests where glaciers are found today, which means the “Morteratsch glacier was once much smaller than it is today,” reports the SRF. The region was obviously warmer than today.

Rapid climate change 10,500 years ago

Schlüchter also points out that barely 1,000 years after the end of the ice age, there were already larches up there. Schlüchter says: “That shows the unheard-of dynamics we see here.”

More studies will be conducted on the tree specimen and parts of the large trunk will be on display in the museum in Pontresina in the future, writes the SRF.

=================================
Christian Schlüchter is Professor emeritus for Quaternary Geology and Paleoclimatology at the University of Bern in Switzerland. He has authored/co-authored over 250 papers.

3.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
January 17, 2021 2:05 pm

Call it the Ice Mann Tree.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
January 17, 2021 2:17 pm

I remember to have been there about 40 years ago, a very nice region, and a much larger glacier. There was a hole under the ice at the end of the glacier, high enough to enter and see some coming meltwater.

0
Reply
Jean Parisot
January 17, 2021 2:17 pm

They will just flip inconvenient data like this upside down.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Paleoclimatology

Michael Mann’s 2008 Reconstruction

6 days ago
Andy May
Paleoclimatology

Climate change caused mangrove collapse in Oman

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology Sea level

Huge Database Of Studies Documenting Meters-Higher Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Swells Again In 2020

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology Sea ice

Researchers discover a new tool for reconstructing ancient sea ice

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Paleoclimatology

Proof Of Warmer Earlier Climate! Swiss Geologist Studies 10,800-Year Old Tree Trunk Under Alps Glacier

34 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Ocean acidification

Claim: Ocean acidification locks algal communities in a simplified state

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Resources for the Future Changing Attitudes Bait and Switch

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Astronomy

Researchers Rewind the Clock to Calculate Age and Site of Supernova Blast

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: