Himalayan flood disaster exposes risks of India’s rush for green energy

50 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
From The GWPF

Date: 13/02/21 The Times

India has built hundreds of dams and hydroelectric plants along its Himalayan rivers to conserve water supplies and build renewable energy sources. This has destabilised the ecosystem.

A reckless dash for cheap green energy or the threat of climate change are not at the forefront of rescuers’ thoughts as they search for survivors after a glacier in the Himalayas collapsed.

The deluge, which smothered hydroelectric projects and killed hundreds of people, has exposed the scale of a rush for renewable energy, in part an effort to avert the global warming that probably contributed to the disaster.

More than 200 people are missing after a torrent poured down valleys in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, obliterating a dam and two hydropower schemes. At least 36 bodies have been found, some washed 150 miles downstream….

Experts blame climate change, with the impact of rising temperatures exacerbated by a surge in construction. India has built hundreds of dams and hydroelectric plants along its Himalayan rivers to conserve water supplies and build renewable energy sources. This has destabilised the ecosystem….

Full article here.

