Himalayan flood disaster exposes risks of India’s rush for green energy

Date: 13/02/21 The Times
A reckless dash for cheap green energy or the threat of climate change are not at the forefront of rescuers’ thoughts as they search for survivors after a glacier in the Himalayas collapsed.
The deluge, which smothered hydroelectric projects and killed hundreds of people, has exposed the scale of a rush for renewable energy, in part an effort to avert the global warming that probably contributed to the disaster.
More than 200 people are missing after a torrent poured down valleys in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, obliterating a dam and two hydropower schemes. At least 36 bodies have been found, some washed 150 miles downstream….
Experts blame climate change, with the impact of rising temperatures exacerbated by a surge in construction. India has built hundreds of dams and hydroelectric plants along its Himalayan rivers to conserve water supplies and build renewable energy sources. This has destabilised the ecosystem….