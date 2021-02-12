Coal Price 02/12/2021. Source Y Charts
Climate News

With Prices Rising, Is the Chinese Aussie Coal Embargo About to Crack?

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t observa; As Chinese producers beg their government for relief, China has offered for “humanitarian” reasons to allow Australian coal ships to offload in Chinese ports.

Did China just blink on its Aussie coal ban? ASX energy shares in the spotlight

Bernd Struben

As we’re enjoying a comfortably warm summer in Australia – it’s 37 degrees outside my window in the Adelaide Hills today – spare a thought for the many shivering Chinese people. Not to mention some of China’s steel makers, watching the quality of their product deteriorate.

As the Wall Street Journal reports: “China’s central government made the embargo official at a mid-December meeting with major Chinese electricity producers, who are big buyers of thermal coal.”

As Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities, told the South China Morning Post: “China’s punitive economic measures are causing self-inflicted wounds.”

Did Beijing just blink?

China plans to allow some stranded Australian coal shipments to unload despite ongoing curbs on imports, a move aimed at showing goodwill to countries with seafarers stuck on the vessels, a person familiar with the situation said.

The measure doesn’t mean China is loosening its ban on Australian coal imports and it’s uncertain if the deliveries will be cleared by customs…

Read more: https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/markets/did-china-just-blink-on-its-aussie-coal-ban-asx-energy-shares-in-the-spotlight/ar-BB1dAopP

I suspect this entire sorry episode is going to prove a serious and possibly fatal blow to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership.

As Australia shrugs off the impact of Chinese embargoes, Xi Jinping’s overreach and arrogance is causing Chinese industries to haemorrhage millions, perhaps billions of dollars.

China, for all their talk of green energy, is still utterly dependent on carbon intensive coal, including coal imports from Australia. China’s humiliating failed attempt to pretend otherwise has only served to highlight China’s weakness.

5 Comments
markl
February 12, 2021 10:14 am

“Did Beijing just blink?” Yes. They can’t afford …. politically and economically …. to anger the populace.

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  markl
February 12, 2021 11:16 am

Mao had no difficulty seeing 100 million of his people die of starvation, thanks to his own policies. George Orwell understood: “One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes a revolution in order to establish a dictatorship.”. Xi Jinping has implemented the most comprehensive population control measures that the world has ever seen, with the one overriding aim of preserving his own power. We can only hope that the long-suffering Chinese people can get a better outcome this time. It surely won’t be easy.

Shoki Kaneda
February 12, 2021 10:42 am

Like all despots, CCP fear the people.

ResourceGuy
February 12, 2021 11:02 am

Frozen people don’t protest that much.

DMacKenzie
February 12, 2021 11:13 am

Interesting that state run coal mines plead with their government to reduce the pressure on them, while commercial enterprises in Australia would borrow money, buy equipment, pay more for labor…whatever it takes to fill the demand. A statement about systemic philosophies. I wonder which one results in more people having electricity (/s).

