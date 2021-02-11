Ridiculae

FP: China’s Belt and Road is a “Silk Road with Green Energy”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Foreign Policy Magazine fantasising about China rolling out a green energy revolution via its Belt and Road initiative, like it is already happening.

Welcome to the Era of Competitive Climate Statecraft

In trade, finance, development, and security, governments are racing to get closer to net-zero.

BY CAROLYN KISSANE | FEBRUARY 8, 2021, 2:49 PM

2020 wasn’t only the year a pandemic hit the world; it was also the second hottest in history. Regions around the world faced wildfires, droughts, severe weather, and much more. The magnitude of the COVID-19 challenge should have brought nations together to cooperate and coordinate action. However, in many cases, the varying and shambolic responses illustrate the global system’s dysfunction when seeking to respond to a worldwide crisis. Will climate change be a different story?

The U.S. government along with the private sector can unleash and harness an effective ecosystem to support advanced innovation, build employment opportunities in the burgeoning renewable energy and climate space, and further the competitiveness of its high-tech clean energy sector. The challenge is not technological availability—though the deficits remain great, especially in funding new clean energy technology to scale—but gathering the political will and economic support to move forward.

China is not holding out for an improved relationship with the United States; rather, it seeks to advance the state’s role in the economy beyond the control it currently exerts, and it aims to develop strategic technologies. Two terms being used within China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which spans 2021-2025, are “technological independence” and “indigenous innovation,” suggesting China is looking to challenge dependence on imports to achieve decarbonization while at the same time bolstering its position as a major exporter of advanced clean energy technologies. The Belt and Road Initiative, China’s massive international infrastructure investment project, is another focus, creating a Silk Road with green energy. China is leveraging its already well-tested economic statecraft into competitive climate statecraft, which it can use by manufacturing and selling the green technology the world needs to meet all its net-zero pledges.

Read more: https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/08/welcome-to-the-era-of-competitive-climate-statecraft-united-states-china/

Back in the real world, China through their “Belt and Road” project and private banks are financing well over 200 coal projects worldwide.

As for domestic coal, China has not actually stopped mining coal. What they are attempting to do is gasify the coal at source, shifting the pollution away from their big cities

China’s Risky Gamble on Coal Conversion

January 9, 2020 By Richard LiuZhou Yang & Xinzhou Qian

While China is projected to fulfill its Paris commitment to reduce the proportion of coal in its energy mix to below 58% by 2020—a full 10 years ahead of schedule—the country remains the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. As Chinese policies have curbed coal-fired power out of air pollution and climate concerns, the coal industry and subnational governments have searched for alternative sources of coal demand. Thus, we have seen a slow but steady rise of various coal conversion industries.

China is the only country to implement coal conversion at scale, turning coal into coke, fertilizer, and other chemicals (see Figure 1). Since 1998, China’s central and local governments have alternatively pushed forward and pulled back the development of modern coal conversion industries such as coal-to-oil and coal-to-natural gas. But as of 2017, China’s central government has incorporated coal conversion into national planning, releasing the “13th Five Year Plan for the Demonstration of Coal Processing and Utilization.” This first national strategic document on coal conversion development stipulates that coal conversion must become more environmentally viable.

Read more: https://www.newsecuritybeat.org/2020/01/chinas-risky-gamble-coal-conversion/

The narrative China is presenting to the world is the “coal conversion” projects are not really about energy, they’re about producing chemicals.

Leaving aside the obvious question – what is the market for all those millions of tons of additional chemicals – the reality is China has massive gas shortages. So it seems likely that in the near term at least, a lot of that “converted” coal will end up in their domestic and industrial gas pipelines.

Either way, China is still consuming all the coal they can dig up, and funding hundreds of coal projects in other countries. From the evidence I have seen, the idea that the focus of belt and road is green energy is a total fantasy.

Scissor
February 11, 2021 6:15 pm

It’s all about spreading the cheeks.

gringojay
Reply to  Scissor
February 11, 2021 6:29 pm

Fairy tales you say?

FD56BB2C-A3E1-411D-A963-4E114DC06ACC.jpeg
Scissor
Reply to  gringojay
February 11, 2021 6:47 pm

That’s fantastic and far better than the anal swab I envisioned!

RelPerm
February 11, 2021 6:34 pm

Isn’t converting coal to synthetic natural gas a very energy intensive process, and full cycle SNG CO2 production is much higher than burning coal directly to produce electricity?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  RelPerm
February 11, 2021 6:41 pm

I originally thought so, but Nick pointed out a while ago that some of the energy lost when the coal is converted to gas is recovered when the gas is burned. There are some coal plants which have an in-house coal to gas converter, so they can feed the gas turbines syngas.

Having said that the process still requires heating the steam and coal to high temperatures and pressures. The resulting gas has to be cleaned and pressurised for distribution. So I’m guessing there are some losses along the way which do not apply to just straight out burning the coal.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
February 11, 2021 6:59 pm

There are many ways to go about it. There are some low pressure gasification technologies that can be used, and as you mention syngas, at least a portion of syngas can be used to make all kinds of useful fuels/chemicals.

It’s also relatively easy to remove sulfur and nitrogen impurities up front and collect CO2 downstream of gasification for enhance oil recovery or other uses besides helping trees and agriculture to thrive in the real world.

The Great Plains Synfuel Plant has been at it for a long time (living and learning).

https://www.dakotagas.com/about-us/at-a-glance

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
Edward Hanley
February 11, 2021 6:50 pm

At least China has common sense. They need fossil fuel and they are mining coal and burning it as fast as they can. Meanwhile they are telling us wonderful stories of what great environmental leaders they are, and Xiao Baiden is actually believing them and in fits of jealousy is destroying the fossil fuel industry in his country as fast as he can. I was in a videoconference with a Chinese citizen in Beijing yesterday, who pointed the camera out the window. The smog was so thick you could barely see across the street.

observa
Reply to  Edward Hanley
February 11, 2021 7:09 pm

“At least China has common sense.”

Never trust commie sense-
Did China just blink on its Aussie coal ban? ASX energy shares in the spotlight (msn.com)

MarkW
Reply to  Edward Hanley
February 11, 2021 7:29 pm

Biden had a two hour conference call with his boss, Chairman Xi. According to Biden, China is developing a 325 mph train and unless we immediately start dumping billions of dollars into this technology, China is going to eat our lunches

commieBob
Reply to  MarkW
February 11, 2021 7:47 pm

It would be more accurate to say that China will continue to eat our lunches. fast trains

goldminor
Reply to  MarkW
February 11, 2021 7:54 pm

I would love to hear the actual conversation between the two. The other day Biden regularly stumbled in his speech/thoughts while at the Pentagon. Hard to imagine Biden suddenly becoming clear minded.

RelPerm
Reply to  Edward Hanley
February 11, 2021 7:39 pm

Smog is not from CO2 but from many other compounds (ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides,  volatile organic compounds, smoke, soot…).  Smog is clearly a health hazard and can be effectively reduced through scrubbers, catalytic converters, filters, low sulfur fuels…  

China can help its society more by reducing smog rather than CO2 emissions.  CO2 is not evil.  It is not poison.  It is plant food and benefits the environment.

