Carbon sequestration

New factor in the carbon cycle of the Southern Ocean identified

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

GEOMAR scientists show that besides iron, manganese can also limit the growth of photosynthesis-performing plankton

HELMHOLTZ CENTRE FOR OCEAN RESEARCH KIEL (GEOMAR)

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: THE STUDY IS BASED ON AN EXPEDITION BY THE BRITISH RESEARCH VESSEL RSS JAMES CLARK ROSS, SHOWN HERE BEFORE SETTING OFF FROM THE FALKLAND ISLANDS. view more CREDIT: THOMAS BROWNING/GEOMAR

The term plankton describes usually very small organisms that drift with the currents in the seas and oceans. Despite their small size, they play an important role for our planet due to their immense quantity. Photosynthesizing plankton, known as phytoplankton, for example, produce half of the oxygen in the atmosphere while binding huge amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2). Since the Southern Ocean around Antarctica is very rich in nutrients, phytoplankton can thrive there. It is therefore a key region for controlling atmospheric CO2 concentrations.

As other nutrients are abundant, scientists have so far assumed that the amount of the available “micronutrient” iron determines how well phytoplankton thrives or not in the Southern Ocean. Researchers from GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel and the UK’s National Oceanography Center have now published a study in the international journal Nature Communications showing for the first time that in some areas of the Southern Ocean, manganese, not iron, is the limiting factor for phytoplankton growth.

“This is an important finding for our ability to assess future changes, but also to better understand phytoplankton in the past,” says Dr. Thomas J. Browning of GEOMAR, lead author of the study.

Earlier research suggests that greater phytoplankton growth in the Southern Ocean was a key contributor to the onset of the ice ages over the past 2.58 million years. More phytoplankton was able to bind more CO2, which was removed from the atmosphere. As a result, average global temperatures further declined. “So it’s critical that we understand exactly what processes regulate phytoplankton growth in the Southern Ocean,” Dr. Browning points out.

Indeed, along with iron, manganese is another essential “micronutrient” required by every photosynthetic organism, from algae to oak trees. In most of the ocean, however, enough manganese is available to phytoplankton that it does not limit its growth.

Measurements in remote regions of the Southern Ocean, on the other hand, have shown much lower manganese concentrations. During an expedition on the British research vessel RRS JAMES CLARK ROSS through the Drake Passage between Tierra del Fuego and the Antarctic Peninsula in November 2018, Dr. Browning and his team took water samples. While still on board, they used these water samples and the phytoplankton they contained to conduct experiments on which nutrients affect growth and which do not.

“In doing so, we were able to demonstrate for the first time a manganese limitation for phytoplankton growth in the center of Drake Passage. Closer to shore, iron was the limiting factor, as expected,” Dr. Browning reports.

After the expedition, the team used additional model calculations to assess the implications of the experimental results. Among other things, they found that manganese limitation may have been even more widespread during the ice ages than it is today. “This would make this previously unaccounted for factor a central part of understanding the ice ages,” says Dr. Browning.

However, because this is the first record in a specific region of the Southern Ocean, further research is needed to better understand the geographic extent and timing of manganese limitation in the Southern Ocean. “We also still need to study what factors control manganese concentrations in seawater and how phytoplankton adapt to manganese scarcity. All of this is critical to building more accurate models of how the Earth system works,” Thomas Browning concludes.

###

From EurekAlert!

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
February 10, 2021 2:57 am

Somewhere there is a manganese control knob that determines, with impressive regularity, when the entire earth is in the intra-glacial or inter-glacial phase of the current Ice Age we are in? So hard to imagine I won’t even try. Next?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
February 10, 2021 3:03 am

Deeper research, further studies, where are the funds ? 😀
Is there anything not related to what change of climate ever ?

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 10, 2021 3:06 am

Good start…..
Quote:
“”Southern Ocean around Antarctica is very rich in nutrients“”

What are these nutrients and where did they come from?
Anyone round here who has ever read any of my ravings will know exactly where they came from and surely Shirley, must still be coming

It leads the Enquiring Minds to ponder, seeing as these nutriment sources are quite boisterous machinations and indeed rather hot (blows a kiss and waves to Zoe), if that might affect the amount of ice around Anataricica?

As far as plants and indeed critters go, pretty well half of everything mentioned on the Periodic Table is needed – in varying amounts ##

Then it gets a bit weird..
Quote:
“”Closer to shore, iron was the limiting factor, as expected,” Dr. Browning reports””
Two probs here:
1) Why was it ‘as expected‘?
(We are dealing with CAGWCCAGAAWWW warming weirding so anything indeed can be expected, so real real prob)

2) Certainly I would have expected a lot of Iron to be just offshore.
Iron is precisely what makes all contemporary flood waters the colour(s) that they are (red, orange or yellow typically)
And dust storms.
Thus, where did all that Iron go?
I know I know, Iron is heavy and it sank, but why did it preferentially sink in the shallow water rather than the deep water?

##
Feeling a bit low because covid, climate whatever?
Take yourself down the nearest Agricultural merchant, look for something like this/these. We call them Rockies in this part of t’world Horses and cows like them.

But get a load of all them Nutriments!!!
Mash/crunch it up and apply liberally via your normal salt-pot to french-fries, crisps/chips, pasta, roz-biv & steaks, ribs, chops, veggies whatever etcetera

Not dissimilar to Trendy Himalayan Rock Salt but, its analysis is truly puny.
Pretty colour though.

We treat animals better than we treat each other or even ourselves much of the time.
While you’re there, pick up an agricultural size pack of Cod Liver Oil
On your return home, find a large shot-glass and keep one next t’other
Thus when the Climate Zombies ‘get a bit much’ or anything indeed gets-a-bit, you’ll find you have some Instant Acting Prozac that Actually Does Work.
OK ok, not instant instant = give it 60 minutes. tops. trust me, it does work.
Or just a general ‘wake-me-up’
Bit healthier than nicotine, coffee, MDMA or cocaine not least

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
paranoid goy
February 10, 2021 3:16 am

“…more CO2, which was removed from the atmosphere. As a result, average global temperatures further declined.”
Wasn’t that BS disproven multiple times?
I still think these people are religious freaks trying to (de)terraform our planet in the hope their absent god/s will return to live amongst us again. They have this dogma about carbon in the atmosphere, and all other ideas are blasphemy.
Pathetic. Extremely dangerous to humankind, but pathetic.
Also, correlation does not causation imply…

2
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  paranoid goy
February 10, 2021 3:37 am

Dang, p g,you beat me to it.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
February 10, 2021 3:17 am

” ………. bind more CO2, which was removed from the atmosphere. As a result, average global temperature further declined.”

Link to that?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Oldseadog
February 10, 2021 4:02 am

There isn’t. 😀

0
Reply
RickWill
February 10, 2021 3:50 am

More phytoplankton was able to bind more CO2, which was removed from the atmosphere. As a result, average global temperatures further declined. 

In what way does reducing CO2 have any impact on surface temperature?

The surface temperature on Earth is thermostatically controlled without any influence from CO2.

A whole generation or even two generations have been completely led astray by this “Greenhouse Effect” nonsense. It will be remembered as one of the worst periods in scientific enquiry. So many resources wasted on religious dogma.

1
Reply
Eric Vieira
February 10, 2021 4:08 am

The effects of Mann-ganeese ?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon sequestration Opinion

Elon Musk Offers $100 Million for the Best Carbon Capture Technology

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration Climate News

Latest Climate Change Solution: Direct Air Capture Powered by Geothermal Energy

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration Coal

Aussie Brown Coal to Clean Hydrogen Plant will Address Carbon Capture “Eventually”

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration

Robot probes the Red Sea’s carbon storage system

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Carbon sequestration

New factor in the carbon cycle of the Southern Ocean identified

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

Kivalina: A Case Study of How Media & Politics Mangle Objective Climate Science!

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Aussie Climate Pushback: “I’m not going to take lectures from other countries that have not met their targets.”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Biden to Kill 200,000 More Jobs Because… Climate Change

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: